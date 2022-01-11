Nordstrom Rack is having an epic sale on bedding — grab deals on brands like Casper, Barefoot Dreams and more

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If one of your goals for 2022 was to get on a consistent sleep schedule and not spend approximately six hours scrolling TikTok before bed (same), then you’ve come to the right place. See, the key to getting a good night’s sleep isn’t a solid nighttime routine or blue light glasses; it’s good bedding. Nordstrom Rack clearly agrees because the retailer has slashed prices on some of its most popular bedding items.

From now until Jan. 24, shoppers can enjoy major deals on sheet sets, duvets, pillows, throw blankets, throw pillows and more — with some items up to 87% off. Been eyeing that Barefoot Dreams throw blanket? Yep, that’s on sale. Been wanting to invest in a silk pillowcase to up your beauty game but turned off by the price? Scroll down for a deal that you’re definitely going to like.

So, friend, are you ready to have the best sleep of your life? Shop the best deals from the Nordstrom Rack bedding sale below. Sweet dreams, sleeping beauty!

undefined

Buy Now

Unlike your standard cotton pillowcase, which absorbs moisture from your skin and hair, sleeping on a silk pillowcase ensures that your skin and strands will stay nice and hydrated. This Blissy silk pillowcase is handmade and crafted from 100% Pure Mulberry Silk for the ultimate luxe experience.

undefined

Buy Now

These cult-favorite Barefoot Dreams throw blankets (beloved by both celebrities like the Kardashians and normies like the rest of us) truly understand the assignment when it comes to cozy living.

Story continues

undefined

Buy Now

A new comforter = a fluffier bed. A fluffier bed = happiness. I don't make the rules.

undefined

Buy Now

Per the (many) five-star reviews on Nordstrom Rack's website, shoppers agree that this is the best pillow for side sleepers. One even wrote that the pillow is "soft but still with some support, and just extremely comfortable to sleep on," before adding that their "neck and ears would constantly bother me in the morning — no more!" Is it magic? Nah, it's Casper.

undefined

Buy Now

If UGG boots keep your feet warm and cozy, then it only makes sense that UGG sheets would keep your body nice and cool through the night, right? Made of 100% polyester, the cooling effect will be a welcome reprieve for all of you sweaty sleepers out there.

undefined

Buy Now

You know you've been wanting a faux fur throw pillow for 84 years. Well, it's time to finally lean in and hit "complete purchase" because this classic one is over 50% off and will make your living room everything you've ever dreamed of.

undefined

Buy Now

What's better than a simple, neutral-with-pizazz, 100% cotton sheet set? Nothing, that's what.

undefined

Buy Now

You deserve a 100% wool throw blanket as we start the new year. Might I suggest this one that's on super sale for $150 off right now? Enjoy.

undefined

Buy Now

Everyone deserves a rich, luxe, deeply colored faux fur throw to adorn their couch. Get ready to practice saying "Oh, this old thing?" to every guest that compliments this bad boy.

The post Nordstrom Rack is having an epic sale on bedding — grab deals on brands like Casper, Barefoot Dreams and more appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

The top-rated 'Shark Tank' office chair that Justin Bieber raves about is $400 off right now

The best furry slippers are $30 on Amazon and shoppers cannot stop raving about them

Sleeping on this pillowcase fully changed my life — and it's 30% off at Nordstrom right now

Shoppers say these $8 fabric face masks are perfect for double-masking