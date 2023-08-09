Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Is it fall yet? A ton of booties are on sale for less than $50 at Nordstrom Rack

Julia Webb
·1 min read
Getty
Getty

While there are a few more weeks of warm weather, fall will be here before you know it. And you know what that means: It’s time to break out your boots!

Quick Overview
See 1 more

If you’re wishing for cooler temps, head to Nordstrom Rack ASAP because the retailer already has a bunch of fall booties on super sale. From shiny patent styles to lug-sole designs, we’ve rounded up six can’t-miss bootie deals that are absolutely worth purchasing now.

Nordstrom Rack

Marc Fisher LTD Urmi Pointed Toe Bootie

$50$199Save $149

You'll be able to wear these pointy-toe booties for every fall occasion. Shop them in natural or black leather.

$50 at Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack

Nine West Trike Leather Boot

$50$129Save $79

We love the bold zipper detail on these gray Nine West booties. They're comfortable, too, despite their 3-inch heel.

$50 at Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack

Dolce Vita Lug Sole Chelsea Boot

$50$75Save $25

These lug-sole boots from Dolce Vita are a fun and funky alternative to your typical Chelsea style.

$50 at Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack

Nine West Tedy Patent Bootie

$50$119Save $69

These booties are super sexy — and on super sale. Bring home a black or white pair while they're 58% off.

$50 at Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack

DV by Dolce Vita Braided Western Bootie

$50$90Save $40

Add a Western vibe to your fall fits with these braided booties. You can also snag the style in black, off-white and tan shades.

$50 at Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack

MIA Barby Block Heel Bootie

$50$80Save $30

You'll be able to wear these block heel booties comfortably all day — the round top and cushioned insole make it possible!

$50 at Nordstrom Rack

More from In The Know:

The perfectly oversized white button-down is hiding on Amazon for just $26

The 7 best iPhone fast-charging cables that aren't made by Apple

This $9 hair oil is 'miracle grow' for your hair and the industry's best-kept secret for curing dryness and split ends

I'm a lifestyle editor, and here are 8 Nordstrom new arrivals I'm shopping before summer's over

The post Is it fall yet? A ton of booties are on sale for less than $50 at Nordstrom Rack appeared first on In The Know.