Nordstrom Rack’s big vacuum sale includes 50 percent off Dyson and more

Just when you think you have all the cleaning supplies you need while spending extra time at home, you might need to rethink your vacuum situation. Has it been a few years since you’ve had a new one or have you really never made that adult purchase and bought one that *actually works*?

One of my first big purchases moving into a new apartment was a high-quality vacuum, and I haven’t looked back since. So if you’ve been eyeing a type of vacuum like a Dyson or a Shark, now’s the time to scoop one up (for cheap!) during Nordstrom’s Rack home sale that’s featuring up to 55 percent off certain models.

Nordstrom Rack is known for its discounted and often refurbished appliances, but they are just as good as being new out of the box.

While some models like this Shark robot vacuum are only 13 percent off right now, there are some major discounts worth shopping — like this one that's almost $200 off.

But hurry — Nordstrom Rack deals this good usually don’t last long. Below we’ve rounded up the on-sale vacuums with the deepest discounts so you can easily upgrade your cleaning arsenal ASAP.

Shop: Dyson Iron/Yellow Refurbished UP15 Small Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum, $209.97 (Orig. $399.99)

The deal: 48 percent off

What we love: It takes up 50 percent less storage space than traditional upright vacuums thanks to its retractable handle, and it has increased airflow to pick up even the smallest of particles.

Shop: Kalorik White Cordless Water Filtration Vacuum Cleaner, $179.97 (Orig. $359.99)

The deal: 50 percent off

What we love: It’s cordless, space-saving and is ideal if you’re concerned about allergens in your home. Plus, it includes a removable handheld vacuum to clean smaller areas.

Shop: Kalorik Blue Pure Air Water Filtration Vacuum Cleaner, $99.97 (Orig. $189.99)

