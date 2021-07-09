Nordstrom Rack’s Best-Selling Home Items Are An Extra 25% Off
Alexandra Polk
·6 min read
While excellent markdowns on premium brands from Cole Haan to Dyson can already be scored at Nordstrom Rack on the daily, our excitement is particularly piqued when the reader-favorite retailer doubles down on the deals. From now through July 18, Nordstrom Rack is offering an extra 25% off its Happy Home Sale stock — which just so happens to be filled with a smorgasbord of highly reviewed bestsellers across the bedding, bath, kitchen, and tech categories.
A Nordstrom Rack double-sale means discounts can be caught climbing all the way up to 85% off — and, at this particular event, we’ve already spotted a set of 74%-off Turkish bath towels with 700+ ratings, a four-pack of 83%-off plush pillows reviewers describe as "luxury hotel" quality, and a sweet 61%-off deal on one red-hot LeSportsac weekender bag. Although you still have a week (and change) left to shop the event, we imagine all this top-rated inventory will be the first to go. To help you hone in, we filled the slides ahead with a bundle of the best-selling goods currently on offer at Nordstrom Rack's home clearance sale.
