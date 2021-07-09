Nordstrom Rack’s Best-Selling Home Items Are An Extra 25% Off

While excellent markdowns on premium brands from Cole Haan to Dyson can already be scored at Nordstrom Rack on the daily, our excitement is particularly piqued when the reader-favorite retailer doubles down on the deals. From now through July 18, Nordstrom Rack is offering an extra 25% off its Happy Home Sale stock — which just so happens to be filled with a smorgasbord of highly reviewed bestsellers across the bedding, bath, kitchen, and tech categories.



A Nordstrom Rack double-sale means discounts can be caught climbing all the way up to 85% off — and, at this particular event, we’ve already spotted a set of 74%-off Turkish bath towels with 700+ ratings, a four-pack of 83%-off plush pillows reviewers describe as "luxury hotel" quality, and a sweet 61%-off deal on one red-hot LeSportsac weekender bag. Although you still have a week (and change) left to shop the event, we imagine all this top-rated inventory will be the first to go. To help you hone in, we filled the slides ahead with a bundle of the best-selling goods currently on offer at Nordstrom Rack's home clearance sale.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

74% Off Enchante Home Ria Turkish Cotton 6-Piece Towel Set

Rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars and 713 reviews



Reviewers Say: "These are the nicest towels I have ever owned. They are thick and very well made. I feel rich when I use these. Absolutely gorgeous and exceptional quality." – Nordstrom Rack Reviewer



Enchante Home Ria Turkish Cotton 6-Piece Towel Set, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

63% Off Allied Home Ultimate Cloud Comfort Full 2-Inch Gel Fiber Mattress Topper

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 58 reviews



Reviewers Say: "This is the best mattress pad I have ever purchased! It does indeed have a cloud-like feel. I can be a hot sleeper so I was worried this product might produce too much warmth. I’m happy to report it does not make me sweat and I have a comfortable night’s sleep. The price is excellent as well. Recommended this mattress pad to my aunt and she is thrilled with hers too. Don’t hesitate." – Nordstrom Rack Reviewer



Allied Home Ultimate Cloud Comfort Full 2-Inch Gel Fiber Mattress Topper, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

46% Off Actives 24 oz. Straw Water Bottle - Mint

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 264 reviews



Reviewers Say: "Hands down the best water bottle on the market. I have tried and bought many water bottles in my time and the Takeya 24 oz water bottler has been the one that I have been the happiest with. Ice stays frozen even overnight. I carry it with me everywhere I go and it's perfect to carry with me in my purse. I can also honestly say it does not leak! Even when I shack it aggressively to mix my crystal lights inside. It is really well made and very durable. I would highly recommend this item for anyone who likes to stay hydrated throughout the day without the hassle of leaks. Added bonus: it is easy to clean so you can go from coffee in the morning to water after without the coffee smell or residue left behind. ENJOY!!" – Nordstrom Rack Reviewer



Takeya Actives 24 oz. Straw Water Bottle (Mint), $, available at Nordstrom Rack

65% Off Sorbus Storage Beige Fiber Clothing Organizer Bags, 3 Piece Set

Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars and 66 reviews



Reviewers Say: "I am coming to write a review because I absolutely love these. They fit great under the bed and love the window. I’m going to be buying more." – Nordstrom Rack Reviewer



Sorbus Storage Beige Fiber Clothing Organizer Bags, 3 Piece Set, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

44% Off Southshore Fine Linens Luxury Collection Oversized Quilt 3-Piece Set

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 2 reviews



Reviewers Say: "A nice dose of color therapy without being suffocating in weight. Makes me want to jump on my bed and I am no 'spring chicken'!" – Nordstrom Rack Reviewer



Southshore Fine Linens Luxury Collection Oversized Quilt 3-Piece Set, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

83% Off Ella Jayne Home Soft Plush Gel Fiber Stomach Sleeper Pillow

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars and 27 reviews



Reviewers Say: "Heaven is these pillows!! Feels like I'm sleeping in a luxury hotel every night." – Nordstrom Rack Reviewer



Ella Jayne Home Soft Plush Gel Fiber Stomach Sleeper Pillow, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

45% Off Honey-Can-Do Blue/Yellow Rolling Folding Carry-All Crate

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 75 reviews



Reviewers Say: "Lightweight and strong. A must-have if you live in an apartment building. From groceries to the daily things you carry into the office. Easy way to get all those pair of shoes from piling up in the car." – Nordstrom Rack Reviewer



Honey-Can-Do Blue/Yellow Rolling Folding Carry-All Crate, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

78% Off Enchante Home Signature Turkish Cotton 2-Piece Bath Mats

Rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars and 1,000 reviews



Reviewers Say: "Love these beautiful bath mats. They are thick, absorbent, and the perfect pink! Great price, too." – Nordstrom Rack Reviewer



Enchante Home Signature Turkish Cotton 2-Piece Bath Mats, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

40% Off Pure Enrichment PureRelief Luxe Micromink Heating Pad - Aqua Paint

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 33 reviews



Reviewers Say: "The perfect friend while sheltering in place. This heat pad has been great for my sore hips, great for my back. I love the color. This device has been a warm spot in a dark world for me right now. Highly recommend on so many levels." – Nordstrom Rack Reviewer



Pure Enrichment PureRelief Luxe Micromink Heating Pad - Aqua Paint, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

61% Off LeSportsac Candace Classic Weekend Duffle

Rating: 5 out of 5 stars and 2 reviews



Reviewers Say: "I took this on a two-week trip to Europe…I did wash once but was able to fit all my clothes in it and brought a big checked back for purchased items. Cannot say enough how much I loved this bag, durable, and it was almost like magic the way it fits so much." – Nordstrom Rack Reviewer



LeSportsac Candace Classic Weekend Duffle, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

81% Off Linum Home Textiles 100% Turkish Cotton Herringbone Pestemal Beach Towel

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 26 reviews



Reviewers Say: "Love this towel! The fine texture coupled with the lightweight feel is perfect as a throw but also sturdy enough to be used to dry off lightly on hot summer days. Looks beautiful in the living room and got it for a great price during the sale — definitely recommend! Thought it would be daintier than it actually was but glad it holds up well to being tossed around the couch." – Nordstrom Rack Reviewer



Linum Home Textiles 100% Turkish Cotton Herringbone Pestemal Beach Towel, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

63% Off Ienjoy Home Hotel Collection Premium Ultra-Soft Queen Bed Sheets

Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars and 94 reviews



Reviewers Say: "I was shocked and excited to find these sheets on sale at Nordstrom Rack! They are SO comfortable and they wash beautifully. Great sheets at a great price!" – Nordstrom Rack Reviewer



Ienjoy Home Hotel Collection Premium Ultra Soft Queen Bed Sheet Set, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

