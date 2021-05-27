Nordstrom Offers Customers Faster Access To More Inventory
As part of its market strategy expansion, retailer offers customers in Toronto greater access to inventory and services
WHAT: Leading fashion retailer, Nordstrom, Inc., is rolling out its market strategy in its first market in Canada, Toronto. Customers are now able to shop an expanded merchandise selection across all Nordstrom stores in this market for next day pickup and customers have the option of free two-day shipping. Additionally, for greater convenience, customers will now be able to pick-up Nordstrom.ca orders at Nordstrom Rack stores.
WHY: The retailer continues to look for ways to expand the aperture of customers it serves and how it serves them. At the center of its market strategy is the unique combination of the Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack brands, along with its combined physical and digital assets that create an opportunity to get closer to the customer than ever before, serving them when, where and how they want to shop. Next day pickup provides customers in Toronto with much more selection and free two-day delivery improves customer promise on delivery and speed.
WHERE: Toronto, including these stores:
Nordstrom Sherway Gardens
Nordstrom Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Nordstrom Toronto Eaton Centre
Nordstrom Rack Vaughan Mills
Nordstrom Rack Heartland Town Centre
Nordstrom Rack One Bloor
WHEN: Available now
HOW:
Visit www.nordstrom.ca
Click on a product category
On Nordstrom.ca look on the left-hand side for the "free pickup" filter and indicate "pickup tomorrow" for all the available options across stores within the market to increase available product selection.
Indicate the Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack location you'd like to pick up your order or you can select the free two-day shipping option.
