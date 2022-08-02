Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When you think of Nordstrom, you probably think of its amazing shoe department, fabulous clothing and accessories — but probably not slushie machines. But, low and behold, the retailer now sells an ICEE Slushie Making Machine — and customers are curious. In fact, the site shows that hundreds of people seem to be looking at the machine at the time of writing this.

But, it’s no mystery why: ICEEs are incredible.

Buy Now

You probably know ICEE machines from movie theaters and sports games. But now, you can make your own ICEE slushies at home. You can finally mix the red and blue flavors together, and there’s no one stopping you.

The countertop-sized machine is great for small gatherings and outdoor parties. Simply mix water, ice and your favorite ICEE flavoring syrup and let it blend. The syrups are sold separately, but you can get the blue raspberry and red cherry flavors at Nordstrom, too. The machine makes one half gallon of slushies at a time, which is about four 8-ounce servings.

Needless to say, reviewers are mixed on this one. Some customers complain that it doesn’t make enough at a time for a party while others say they prefer to use a blender. But keep in mind, this is a novelty item. Sure, you probably don’t need it, but it is very fun to have.

You can get yourself an ICEE Slushie Making Machine for $115 at Nordstrom today and start making slushies ASAP. Get it for summer pool parties, barbecues and, well, just because it’s awesome.

