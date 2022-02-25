Nordstrom Just Secretly Dropped 50% Off Tons Of Sneakers

Photo credit: Jewelyn Butron



It doesn't matter if you're walking, running, or conquering that pulse-pumping HIIT class—a good pair of sneakers can be the best investment you make in your workout, and therefore your body. (I mean, if you've ever worn sub-par sneakers, you know how game-changing it is to have a pair that's supportive, plush, and bouncy.)

If you want to score an awesome new pair—but don't necessarily care to spend a small fortune—you'll be happy to hear that Nordstrom dropped deals on a bunch of their sneakers for their winter sale. Yup, if you shop right now, you can score up to 50 percent off brand new walking or running (or brunching) shoes.

As far as I'm concerned, Nordstrom's epic sales cannot be beat. Not only does the retailer stock the créme de la créme of brands—Adidas, Puma, Nike...trust me, the list goes on—but it also has steep discounts you'll be hard-pressed to find anywhere else. So, whether you need new sneakers right now or you're simply gearing up for the warm weather that's on the horizon, now's the perfect time to hit "add to cart" on these amazing sneaker deals.

So, what's actually worth a precious spot in your cart? It all depends on your personal preference. For a pair of sneakers that look as good as they feel, you can't go wrong with Adidas' Ultraboost sneakers that are now 25 percent off. Decked out with the brand's signature "Boost" cushioning, they'll add some *literal* pep to your step.

Or, if you have a need for speed, Nike's Air Zoom Vomero 16 Sneakers are also 25 percent off and have a lightweight construction that makes them sprint-friendly. And, if you want to stray away from the norm? Nordstrom's also offering a whopping 50 percent off these uber-stylish dad-style Fila sneakers that you'll be wearing (and getting complements on) all summer. Training for a race? You'll love this tech-enabled pair of sneakers from Under Armour. On sale for 25 percent off, it's an amazing deal—the ultra modern, smart shoes literally track your run with data.

With so many great pairs—and even better deals—to choose from, can you really go wrong? I think not. Nordstrom's sales are notorious for selling out of the best deals fast.

