This best-selling Nordstrom peacoat already sold out in one color — buy yours ASAP while it's still in stock and only $39.90

You know how brands bring back certain items every season or year because shoppers just love them so much? That’s the case with this Thread & Supply Double-Breasted Peacoat at Nordstrom. Every year, customers go wild for the classic style and its affordable price tag, so Nordstrom just keeps making it.

Thread & Supply Double-Breasted Peacoat, $39.90 (Orig. $58)

This perfect peacoat has more than 2,300 reviews at Nordstrom, and 4.3 out of 5 stars. Obviously shoppers love the timeless style — and that it's wallet-friendly — but there are so many other highlights. The coat is made from a wool blend that's warm but not at all itchy like some coats tend to be. This Nordstrom peacoat is also an ideal length: not too long that it swallows you, but also just long enough to cover your rear.

"This coat is a steal," one shopper at Nordstrom raved. "Good quality for the price I paid. It fits true to size (at least for me)."

Another shopper added, "I put this coat on and was immediately in love! I can’t wait to wear it with my heels." They went on to say, "Go for it! You won’t regret it for the price!"

It's nearly impossible to find a warm, stylish and flattering coat for less than $40, so drop what you're doing and order this coat for yourself. If history is any indication, it will sell out and you'll definitely regret missing this epic deal.

