Nordstrom’s Holiday Stocking Stuffer Gift Guide Has Face Mask Packs for Under $25

Shopping for holiday gifts isn’t always easy, but this year, there’s one item you can pretty much guarantee will be a hit for all: a face mask. With so many fun colors, patterns, and styles now available, finding a face mask for everyone on your list is easy (and affordable), especially when you shop from Nordstrom’s Holiday Stocking Stuffers gift guide.

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continuing to recommend the use of cloth face coverings in public to help slow the spread of coronavirus, giving them to your loved ones this holiday season is both thoughtful and practical. Luckily, Nordstrom has plenty of stylish options to choose from starting at $5 apiece.

From the popular $15 three-pack of reversible face masks from Levi’s to a four-pack of pleated knit masks for $20, Nordstrom is chock-full of face coverings that make great presents. Whether you’re looking to give the fashionista on your list a trendy tie-dye version (we recommend this $15 cotton one from Steve Madden) or gift the essential worker in your life a style with adjustable ear straps — like this sleek, lightweight mask from Herschel Supply Co. — for added comfort, you’ll find what you need within Nordstrom’s selection.

Scroll down to shop seven under-$25 face masks from Nordstrom’s Holiday Stocking Stuffers gift guide now.

Buy It! Levi’s 3-Pack Reversible Adult Face Masks, $15; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Nordstrom 4-Pack Adult Pleated Knit Face Masks, $20; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Madewell 3-Pack Assorted Adjustable Adult Face Masks, $24; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Herschel Supply Co. Fitted Face Mask, $14.99; nordstrom.com

