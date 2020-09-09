Nordstrom's sellout face masks now come in new colours — get them before they're gone

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Let’s face it: PPE can be pricey — and the cost of it continues to rise.

For something so vital to public health during the pandemic, expensive fabric masks can make staying safe seem unaffordable.

Of course, you can find one for less than $60. But with demand outnumbering the supply of PPE, you can expect prices to go up as companies compete to enter the booming market.

Now, just about every major fashion retailer is producing their own line of face masks, whether they’re made out of organic cotton or glammed-up designer versions.

Fortunately, Nordstrom’s Assorted 4-Pack Face Masks is priced at just $20 — but they don’t stay in stock long.

The washable, reusable and double-layered masks offer snug, nose-to-chin coverage that earned them a stellar 4.6 out of 5 star rating — and Nordstrom just released them in a variety of new four colours.

