Nordstrom's sellout face masks now come in new colours — get them before they're gone

Let’s face it: PPE can be pricey — and the cost of it continues to rise.
For something so vital to public health during the pandemic, expensive fabric masks can make staying safe seem unaffordable.
Of course, you can find one for less than $60. But with demand outnumbering the supply of PPE, you can expect prices to go up as companies compete to enter the booming market.
Now, just about every major fashion retailer is producing their own line of face masks, whether they’re made out of organic cotton or glammed-up designer versions.
Fortunately, Nordstrom’s Assorted 4-Pack Face Masks is priced at just $20 — but they don’t stay in stock long.
The washable, reusable and double-layered masks offer snug, nose-to-chin coverage that earned them a stellar 4.6 out of 5 star rating — and Nordstrom just released them in a variety of new four colours.
Assorted 4-Pack Adult Face Masks in Purple Tie Dye Combo
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $25
Assorted 4-Pack Adult Face Masks in Olive Combo
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $25
A cotton filter pocket is sewn into their comfortable jersey material and their ear loops can be tightened with adjustable sliding straps.
Intended as a face covering for public settings, they’re just as easy to remove - you’re able to tie the masks behind your head for easy on and off.
Nordstrom Assorted 4-Pack Adult Face Masks
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $20
Plus, when you purchase an Assorted 4-Pack, a child or family in need will get one too.
Nordstrom Assorted 4-Pack Adult Face Masks in Bandana Print
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $20
After a few machine washes and turns in the dryer, the Assorted 4-Pack by Nordstrom reportedly holds up very well.
“This is the most comfortable mask I’ve found,” said one five-star reviewer. “Sent this pic to several people - my mother, two sisters and my friend are all ordering. If we all need to wear masks for a while, they may as well be cute and comfy!”
“I love this mask,” echoed another. “You have the option to tie it around your head over your ear (which is better) or ear loop it. As a front liner, I developed redness at the back of my ear wearing masks all the time. At least before I go to work my ears are not sore.”
According to reviews, the masks are also plush enough for people active on the front lines.
If this colourway isn’t for you, the masks also come in a few other variations as well, including solid and pleated varieties — although the pleated masks are currently out of stock.
Want to order yours before it’s too late? Shop the masks here.
