Nordstrom just slashed their clearance prices by an extra 25% — but hurry

While fashion may not be the top priority for many people who are still working from home, there has actually never been a better time to take advantage of huge discounts from retailers across the country.

Among those offering deep discounts on spring fashion, Nordstrom has taken its current sale promotion to the next level with even bigger savings. Previously marked-down items were already a great price at up to 60 per cent off, but beginning today shoppers can save even more on their online purchases.

Until 9 p.m. PST on May 3, the department store is offering an extra 25 per cent off of sale prices. That means that many items are now as much as 70 per cent off of their original price, which rarely happens at Nordstrom.

You’ll find spring clothing, footwear, and accessories for the entire family included in the sale, as well as home decor if you’re looking for a spring refresh. This sale doesn't last forever, so shop the top picks below and get ready to hit add to cart.

Madewell Bradley Cardigan Sweater. Image via Nordstrom.

Promising review: “Love this lightweight open cardigan. It’s a great 3 season piece and pairs easily with jeans or a dress. It fits TTS, I’m usually a 6 in Madewell and got the medium.”

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $24 (originally $80)

Bonobos Stretch Washed Chino 7-Inch Shorts. Image via Nordstrom.

Promising review: “The shorts have a perfect fit being true to size and the right fabric. You can dress these up with a nicer shirt or wear with a T-shirt or tank.”

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $39 (originally $78)

Bogs Neo-Classic Insulated Boys’ Waterproof Boot. Image via Nordstrom.

Promising review: “Easy for young ones to put on and take off! So warm-love these boots!”

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $38 (originally $85)

All in Favor Simone Floral Wrap Front Minidress. Image via Nordstrom.

Promising review: “Like the design and colour of the dress, easy to wear for a casual lunch or shopping, very forgiving cut, hides the imperfections and it’s not a see through.”

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $15 originally $49)

Woven Cotton Throw Blanket. Image via Nordstrom.

Promising review: “This is my new favourite throw! I love that it’s a little heavier and sturdy, perfect cooler weather. It’s also the perfect size, not too big and not too small. It washes really nice.”

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $29 (originally $59)

Peter Millar Crown Quarter Zip Pullover Sweater. Image via Nordstrom.

Promising review: “Ordered this sweater for my husband as a gift. It was a hit! The cotton is super-soft and the cut of the garment is very flattering. Considering ordering another for him in an additional colour!”

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $49 (originally $165)

Socialite Knit Skater Skirt. Image via Nordstrom.

Promising review: “Love the skirt, the material is very comfy and the size is perfect.”

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $10 (originally $35)

Nordstrom Baby Print Footie. Image via Nordstrom.

Promising review: “We bought our daughter every pattern of this onesie, because we loved the fabric and durability. Price point is an added bonus.”

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $9 (originally $19)

La Blanca Goddess One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit. Image via Nordstrom.

Promising review: “This is the most comfortable bathing suit for my 50-year-old somewhat active body. Covers what I don’t want to show off but it’s still feels sexy and fashionable.”

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $30 (originally $99)

Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack. Image via Nordstrom.

Promising review: “Have had this bag for a month now. Im a university student and always have to bring a lot to school. It fits a lunch, a laptop, two textbooks/binders, a water bottle inside, and a hoodie pretty well. Very durable and zippers seem well made. Love this bag.”

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $48 (originally $80)

