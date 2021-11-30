Nordstrom Cyber Monday isn't over yet—you can still save on clothes, jewelry and more
Though Cyber Monday is over, the deals are still rolling in. A great place to shop for cozy clothes, eye-catching accessories and more is Nordstrom and its own list of massive Cyber Monday deals, which features up to 50% off select items. From the most comfortable Ugg slippers for yourself to wardrobe staples for men from Calvin Klein, we found the best Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals to help cover all of your holiday shopping needs.
Similar to online retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, you can find a wide variety of Nordstrom Cyber Monday discounts on best-selling clothing for women, men and kids along with must-have home decor. Their New Markdowns section is especially helpful for finding the latest sale items. Nordstrom also offers free shipping on almost everything and some items can be picked up in-store. Check out our favorite Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals below.
Top 10 Best Nordstrom Cyber Monday Deals
Hydro Flash 16-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle for $27.90 (Save $10.05)
Nike Sportswear Essential Oversize Sweatshirt for $48 (Save $12)
Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal for $64.95 (Save $45.05)
Theragun Elite Percussive Therapy Massager for $299 (Save $100)
All-Clad 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $699.90 (Save $610.10)
Nordstrom Cyber Monday women’s clothing and shoes deals
Calvin Klein Plus Size ModernCotton Blend Racerback Bralette for $19.60 (Save $8.40)
Calvin Klein ModernCotton Blend Racerback Bralette for $19.60 (Save $8.40)
Michael Michael Kors Gilmore Slide Sandal for $27.60 (Save $41.40)
Zella Moto Ribbed High Waist Ankle Leggings for $29.90 (Save $39.10)
Nordstrom Plus Size Bliss Plush Robe for $39.90 (Save $29.10)
Thread & Supply Double Breasted Peacoat for $39.90 (Save $18.10)
Alo Soft Flow High Waist Bike Shorts for $44.80 (Save $11.20)
Nike Sportswear Essential Oversize Sweatshirt for $48 (Save $12)
Zella High Waist Studio Lite Pocket 7/8 Leggings from $48.75 (Save $16.25)
Sweaty Betty After Class Sweatshirt for $54.60 (Save $23.40)
French Connection Millie Babysoft Sweater for $58.80 (Save $39.20)
CeCe Puff Sleeve Bobble Ribbed Sweater for $58.90 (Save $30.10)
Michael Michael Kors Kitten Heel Pump for $59.40 (Save $39.60)
Sweaty Betty High Shine High Waist 7/8 Leggings for $61.60 (Save $26.40)
Alex Mill Lakeside Boatneck Sweatshirt from $63.70 (Save $29.40 to $34.30)
Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal for $64.95 (Save $45.05)
Madewell Curvy High Waist Skinny Jeans for $76.80 (Save $51.20)
Steve Madden Tava Over the Knee Boot for $89.90 (Save $45.05)
Michael Michael Kors Becker Block Heel Platform Sandal for $93.75 (Save $31.25)
Madewell The Perfect Crossover High Waist Straight Leg Jean for $94.50 (Save $40.50)
Timberland Courmayeur Valley Water Resistant Hiking Boot for $96 (Save $64)
Hudson Jeans Barbara High Waist Ankle Super Skinny Jeans for $99 (Save $96)
Bernardo Hooded Quilted Water Repellent Jacket for $99.90 (Save $80.10)
Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat from $139.90 (Save $75.24 to $88.10)
Sam Edelman Larina Waterproof Knee High Platform Boot for $149.96 (Save $100.04)
Vince Merino Wool Blend Longline Cardigan for $279.90 (Save $265.10)
AllSaints Balfern Leather Biker Jacket for $342.30 (Save $146.70)
Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals on beauty
Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer for $16.66 (Save $11.34)
Jo Malone Lime Basil & Mandarin Shower Gel for $21.25 (Save $3.75)
Olaplex No 4. Bond Maintenance Shampoo for $23.80 (Save $4.20)
Olaplex No 5. Bond Maintenance Conditioner for $23.80 (Save $4.20)
Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado Nourishing Eye Cream for $27.20 (Save $4.80)
Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Mat Matte Lipstick from $34 (Save up to $8)
Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede Body & Hand Wash for $39.10 (Save $9.90)
Gucci Poudre De Beauté Éclat Soleil Bronzing Powder for $51 (Save $11)
Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne for $122.40 (Save $21.60)
La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream, 1-ounce Jar for $161.50 (Save $28.50)
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream, 1-ounce Jar for $161.50 (Save $28.50)
Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals on men’s clothing and shoes
Polo Ralph Lauren Assorted 3-Pack Supersoft Socks for $17.25 (Save $5.75)
Nike Victori One Sport Slide Sandal from $19.97 (Save $10.03)
Calvin Klein Ultrasoft Stretch Modal V-Neck T-Shirt for $23.80 (Save $10.20)
Calvin Klein Men's 3-Pack Stretch Cotton Crewneck T-Shirts for $29.75 (Save $12.75)
Nordstrom Micro Terry Crewneck Sweatshirt for $29.90 (Save $29.60)
Calvin Klein 3-Pack Low Rise Microfiber Trunks for $31.50 (Save $13.50)
Calvin Klein Stretch Modal Lounge Pants for $31.50 (Save $13.50)
Calvin Klein 3-Pack Moisture-Wicking Stretch Cotton Boxer Briefs for $31.50 (Save $13.50)
Polo Ralph Lauren 3-Pack Cotton Boxers for $31.88 (Save $10.62)
Polo Ralph Lauren 3-Pack Slim Fit Crewneck T-Shirts for $31.88 (Save $10.62)
Polo Ralph Lauren Pony Print Lounge Pants from $33 (Save $9.50 to $11)
Zella Pyrite Slim Fit Pocket Joggers for $35.40 (Save $23.60)
Calvin Klein Steel Micro 3-Pack Boxer Briefs for $41.65 (Save $17.85)
Ted Baker London Tortila Slim Fit Tipped Pocket Polo from $58.80 (Save $39.60 to $40.20)
Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage Sneaker for $71.25 (Save $23.75)
Goodlife Trim Fit Double Layer Scallop Hoodie for $75 (Save $50)
Paige Transcend Lennox Slim Fit Jeans for $77.97 (Save $121.03)
Marc New York Carlisle Water Resistant Quilted Puffer Jacket for $99.90 (Save $95.10)
Sorel Kezar Waterproof Chukka Boot for $129.97 (Save $55.03)
Marc New York Holden Water Resistant Down and Feather Fill Quilted Coat for $134.90 (Save $140.10)
Nordstrom Cyber Monday bags, jewelry and sunglasses deals
Brixton Everything Reversible Adult Face Mask for $5.90 (Save $10.10)
Michael Michael Kors Calfskin Leather Belt for $33.75 (Save $11.25)
Kate Spade New York Rebecca 49mm Reading Glasses for $34 (Save $34)
Kate Spade one in a million pendant necklace for $34.80 (Save $23.20)
Kate Spade Disco Pansy Drop Earrings for $40.80 (Save $27.20)
Kate Spade New York Avaline 58mm Aviator Sunglasses for $80 (Save $80)
Kate Spade New York Annor 54mm Polarized Sunglasses for $90 (Save $90)
Kate Spade New York Daeshas 56mm Polarized Cat Eye Sunglasses for $90 (Save $90)
Ray-Ban Highstreet 49mm Round Sunglasses for $105 (Save $45)
Ray-Ban Standard Original 58mm Aviator Sunglasses from $107.10 (Save $45.90 to $52.80)
Ray-Ban Icons 53mm Retro Sunglasses for $112.70 (Save $48.30)
Ray-Ban Clubmaster 51mm Sunglasses for $112.70 (Save $48.30)
Ganni Medium Banner Recycled Leather Tote for $159 (Save $106)
Prada 56mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses for $163.20 (Save $108.80)
Kate Spade Smile Large Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag for $174 (Save $174)
Clare V. Midi Sac Leather Crossbody Bag for $207 (Save $138)
Kate Spade Knott Colorblocked Pebble Leather Tote for $243.60 (Save $104.40)
Coach Tabby 26 Colorblock Leather Crossbody Bag for $276.50 (Save $118.50)
Tory Burch Perry Colorblock Triple Compartment Leather Tote for $278.60 (Save $119.40)
Nordstrom Cyber Monday home and kitchen deals
Five Two by Food52 Pack of 6 Wool Dryer Balls for $24.90 (Save $11.10)
Five Two by Food52 Pack of 5 Assorted Airtight Silicone Lids for $27.90 (Save $12.10)
Hydro Flash 16-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle for $27.90 (Save $10.05)
Five Two by Food52 Over the Sink Drying Rack for $30.90 (Save $14.10)
Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser for $41.99 (Save $28)
Casper Sateen 276 Thread Count Organic Cotton Sheet Set from $54.50 (Save $54.50 to $84.50)
All-Clad 8-Inch & 10-Inch Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Fry Pan Set for $55.99 (Save $34.01)
Maison Margiela Replica Candle Trio for $72.25 (Save $12.75)
Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden for $79.96 (Save $59.99)
All-Clad 12-Inch Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Chef's Pan for $79.99 (Save $60.01)
Emile Henry 4.2-Quart Round Ceramic Dutch Oven for $99.99 (Save $90.01)
Coravin Timeless Three SL Wine Preservation System $111.75 (Save $37.25)
Sijo Eucalyptus Tencel Lyocell Sheet Set from $116 (Save $29 to $37)
Staub Cast Iron Cocotte with Glass Lid for $129.99 (Save $140)
Hyperice Hypervolt Go Percussion Massage Device for $159 (Save $40)
Theragun Mini Percussive Therapy Massager for $174 (Save $25)
Smeg '50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster for $179.95 (Save $45.05)
Smeg '50s Retro Style 10-Cup Drip Coffeemaker from $249.95 (Save $50.05)
Staub 7-Quart Round Enameled Cast Iron Cocotte for $299.99 (Save $90)
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device for $299 (Save $100)
Theragun Elite Percussive Therapy Massager for $299 (Save $100)
All-Clad 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $699.90 (Save $610.10)
Balsam Hill 7.5-Foot Artificial Lighted Fraser Fir Tree for $799 (Save $200)
Smeg Automatic Espresso Coffee Machine with Steam Wand for $999 (Save $201)
What brands does Nordstrom have?
Nordstrom is home to hundreds (if not thousands) of brands across all categories. You can shop Nike and Christian Louboutin in the shoe department, and L.L. Bean and Burberry in the clothing department. Nordstrom has something for the whole family and is a great department store to find the perfect gifts, given its wide selection of items.
Does Nordstrom have a sale section?
Nordstrom has an expansive sale section with women’s, men’s, kids’, home and beauty goods, all at reduced prices. Some items from the retailer’s top designer collection are even marked down.
Does Nordstrom offer Cyber Monday deals?
Yes! Nordstrom's got Cyber Monday deals running through the end of the month. If you're looking to get your hands on a new pair of shoes or some top-tier kitchen tools, check out the epic Nordstrom Cyber Monday sale.
Does Nordstrom have other sales besides the July Anniversary sale?
Although the July Anniversary Sale is the retailer's biggest sale of the year, Nordstrom also hosts a Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale, as well as an After-Christmas Sale. Right now, you can shop some of the best Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals on men's, women's and kids' fashions, jewelry, beauty products, home decor and more.
Shop the 2021 Nordstrom Cyber Monday sale
