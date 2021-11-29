Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals are happening now on Ugg, Nike and more
Though the name of Cyber Monday implies the best deals available are reserved for tech items, you can also get amazing savings on a variety of stylish threads as well. A great place to shop for cozy clothes, eye-catching accessories and more is Nordstrom and its own massive Cyber Monday sale. From the most comfortable Ugg slippers for yourself to wardrobe staples for men from Calvin Klein, the Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals will help you tackle all of your holiday shopping.
Similar to online retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, you can find a wide variety of Nordstrom Cyber Monday discounts on clothing for women, men and kids along with must-have home decor. Their New Markdowns section is especially helpful for finding the latest sale items. Nordstrom also offers free shipping on almost everything and some items can be picked up in-store.
Top 10 Best Nordstrom Cyber Monday Deals
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket from $144 (Save $36)
All-Clad 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $699.90 (Save $610.10)
Theragun Elite Percussive Therapy Massager for $299 (Save $100)
Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal for $64.95 (Save $45.05)
Hydro Flash 16-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle for $27.90 (Save $10.05)
Nike Sportswear Essential Oversize Sweatshirt for $48 (Save $12)
Nordstrom Cyber Monday women’s clothing and shoes deals
Thread & Supply Double Breasted Peacoat for $39.90 (Save $18.10)
Nike Sportswear Essential Oversize Sweatshirt for $48 (Save $12)
Zella Moto Ribbed High Waist Ankle Leggings for $29.90 (Save $39.10)
Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal for $64.95 (Save $45.05)
Michael Michael Kors Gilmore Slide Sandal for $27.60 (Save $41.40)
Calvin Klein Convertible Underwire Demi Bra for $32.20 (Save $13.80)
Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Modern Underwire T-Shirt Bra for $32.20 (Save $13.80)
Calvin Klein Lightly Lined Bralette for $33.60 (Save $14.40)
Natori Pure Luxe Underwire T-shirt Bra from $43.20 (Save $18 to 28.80)
Alo Soft Flow High Waist Bike Shorts for $44.80 (Save $11.20)
Michael Michael Kors "Plate" Thong Sandal for $47.40 (Save $31.60)
Zella High Waist Studio Lite Pocket 7/8 Leggings from $48.75 (Save $16.25)
Michael Michael Kors Kitten Heel Pump for $59.40 (Save $39.60)
Sweaty Betty High Shine High Waist 7/8 Leggings for $61.60 (Save $26.40)
Splendid Pillow Soft Long Sleeve Pajamas from $61.60 (Save $26.40)
Alex Mill Lakeside Boatneck Sweatshirt from $63.70 (Save $29.40 to $34.30)
Michael Michael Kors Keaton Slip-On Sneaker for $74.25 (Save $24.75)
Michael Michael Kors Dorothy Flex Pump for $74.25 (Save $24.75)
Michael Michael Kors Becker Block Heel Platform Sandal for $93.75 (Save $31.25)
Timberland Courmayeur Valley Water Resistant Hiking Boot for $96 (Save $64)
Bernardo Hooded Quilted Water Repellent Jacket for $99.90 (Save $80.10)
Michael Michael Kors Georgie Wedge Sneaker for $108.71 (Save $36.24)
Ugg Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie for $109.90 (Save $50.10)
Michael Michael Kors Felix Slip-On Sneaker for $112.50 (Save $37.50)
Michael Michael Kors Skyler Knit Bootie for $112.50 (Save $37.50)
Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat from $139.90 (Save $75.24 to $88.10)
Sam Edelman Larina Waterproof Knee High Platform Boot for $149.96 (Save $100.04)
Marc Fisher Izzie Genuine Shearling Lace-Up Boot for $155.40 (Save $103.60)
AllSaints Balfern Leather Biker Jacket for $342.30 (Save $146.70)
Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals on beauty
Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette for $24.50 (Save $29.50)
Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer for $16.66 (Save $11.34)
Gucci Poudre De Beauté Éclat Soleil Bronzing Powder for $51 (Save $11)
AllSaints Flora Mortis Eau de Parfum for $55.30 (Save $23.70)
AllSaints Incense City Eau de Parfum for $55.30 (Save $23.70)
AllSaints Leather Skies Eau de Parfum for $55.30 (Save $23.70)
Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Eau de Toilette Fragrance for $114.75 (Save $20.25)
Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals on men’s clothing and shoes
Polo Ralph Lauren Assorted 3-Pack Supersoft Socks for $17.25 (Save $5.75)
Nike Victori One Sport Slide Sandal from $19.97 (Save $10.03)
Calvin Klein Ultrasoft Stretch Modal V-Neck T-Shirt for $23.80 (Save $10.20)
Calvin Klein Men's 3-Pack Stretch Cotton Crewneck T-Shirts for $29.75 (Save $12.75)
Calvin Klein 3-Pack Low Rise Microfiber Trunks for $31.50 (Save $13.50)
Calvin Klein Stretch Modal Lounge Pants for $31.50 (Save $13.50)
Calvin Klein 3-Pack Moisture-Wicking Stretch Cotton Boxer Briefs for $31.50 (Save $13.50)
Polo Ralph Lauren 3-Pack Cotton Boxers for $31.88 (Save $10.62)
Polo Ralph Lauren 3-Pack Slim Fit Crewneck T-Shirts for $31.88 (Save $10.62)
Polo Ralph Lauren Pony Print Lounge Pants from $33 (Save $9.50 to $11)
Zella Pyrite Slim Fit Pocket Joggers for $35.40 (Save $23.60)
Champion Reverse Weave Embroidered Logo Sweatpants for $36.90 (Save $23.10)
Calvin Klein Steel Micro 3-Pack Boxer Briefs for $41.65 (Save $17.85)
Ted Baker London Tortila Slim Fit Tipped Pocket Polo from $58.80 (Save $39.60 to $40.20)
Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage Sneaker for $71.25 (Save $23.75)
Goodlife Trim Fit Double Layer Scallop Hoodie for $75 (Save $50)
Paige Transcend Lennox Slim Fit Jeans for $77.97 (Save $121.03)
Marc New York Carlisle Water Resistant Quilted Puffer Jacket for $99.90 (Save $95.10)
Cole Haan Original Grand Chukka Boot for $99.90 (Save $90.10)
Sorel Kezar Waterproof Chukka Boot for $129.97 (Save $55.03)
Marc New York Holden Water Resistant Down and Feather Fill Quilted Coat for $134.90 (Save $140.10)
Nordstrom Cyber Monday bags, jewelry and sunglasses deals
Kate Spade New York All Day Large Leather Tote from $114 (Save $91.20 to $114)
Kate Spade Mini Small Square Stud Earrings for $18.90 (Save $13.10)
Michael Michael Kors Calfskin Leather Belt for $33.75 (Save $11.25)
Kate Spade New York Rebecca 49mm Reading Glasses for $34 (Save $34)
Kate Spade one in a million pendant necklace for $34.80 (Save $23.20)
Kate Spade New York Avaline 58mm Aviator Sunglasses for $80 (Save $80)
Kate Spade New York Annor 54mm Polarized Sunglasses for $90 (Save $90)
Kate Spade New York Daeshas 56mm Polarized Cat Eye Sunglasses for $90 (Save $90)
Ray-Ban Highstreet 49mm Round Sunglasses for $105 (Save $45)
Ray-Ban Standard Original 58mm Aviator Sunglasses from $107.10 (Save $45.90 to $52.80)
Ray-Ban Icons 53mm Retro Sunglasses for $112.70 (Save $48.30)
Ray-Ban Clubmaster 51mm Sunglasses for $112.70 (Save $48.30)
Prada 56mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses for $163.20 (Save $108.80)
Kate Spade Knott Colorblocked Pebble Leather Tote for $243.60 (Save $104.40)
Coach Tabby 26 Colorblock Leather Crossbody Bag for $276.50 (Save $118.50)
Tory Burch Perry Colorblock Triple Compartment Leather Tote for $278.60 (Save $119.40)
Coach Madison Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag for $346.50 (Save $148.50)
Nordstrom Cyber Monday home and kitchen deals
Five Two by Food52 Pack of 6 Wool Dryer Balls for $24.90 (Save $11.10)
Five Two by Food52 Pack of 5 Assorted Airtight Silicone Lids for $27.90 (Save $12.10)
Hydro Flash 16-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle for $27.90 (Save $10.05)
Five Two by Food52 Over the Sink Drying Rack for $30.90 (Save $14.10)
Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser for $41.99 (Save $28)
Casper Sateen 276 Thread Count Organic Cotton Sheet Set from $54.50 (Save $54.50 to $84.50)
Emile Henry 4.2-Quart Round Ceramic Dutch Oven for $99.99 (Save $90.01)
Nanoleaf 5-Piece Mini Triangle Shapes Smarter Kit for $99.99 (Save $20.01)
Sijo Eucalyptus Tencel Lyocell Sheet Set from $116 (Save $29 to $37)
Staub Cast Iron Cocotte with Glass Lid for $129.99 (Save $140)
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket from $144 (Save $36)
Hyperice Hypervolt Go Percussion Massage Device for $159 (Save $40)
Theragun Mini Percussive Therapy Massager for $174 (Save $25)
Smeg '50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster for $179.95 (Save $45.05)
Smeg '50s Retro Style 10-Cup Drip Coffeemaker from $209.95 (Save $50.05 to $65.05)
Staub 7-Quart Round Enameled Cast Iron Cocotte for $299.99 (Save $90)
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device for $299 (Save $100)
Theragun Elite Percussive Therapy Massager for $299 (Save $100)
All-Clad 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $699.90 (Save $610.10)
Balsam Hill 7.5-Foot Artificial Lighted Fraser Fir Tree for $799 (Save $200)
Smeg Automatic Espresso Coffee Machine with Steam Wand for $999 (Save $201)
What brands does Nordstrom have?
Nordstrom is home to hundreds (if not thousands) of brands across all categories. You can shop Nike and Christian Louboutin in the shoe department, and L.L. Bean and Burberry in the clothing department. Nordstrom has something for the whole family and is a great department store to find the perfect gifts, given its wide selection of items.
Does Nordstrom have a sale section?
Nordstrom has an expansive sale section with women’s, men’s, kids’, home and beauty goods, all at reduced prices. Some items from the retailer’s top designer collection are even marked down.
Does Nordstrom offer Cyber Monday deals?
Yes! Nordstrom's got Cyber Monday deals running through the end of the month. If you're looking to get your hands on a new pair of shoes or some top-tier kitchen tools, check out the epic Nordstrom Cyber Monday sale.
Does Nordstrom have other sales besides the July Anniversary sale?
Although the July Anniversary Sale is the retailer's biggest sale of the year, Nordstrom also hosts a Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale, as well as an After-Christmas Sale. Right now, you can shop some of the best Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals on men's, women's and kids' fashions, jewelry, beauty products, home decor and more.
Shop the 2021 Nordstrom Cyber Monday sale
