Nordstrom Cut Prices on More Than 12,000 Fashion Items Ahead of Black Friday

Fur slipper

Nordstrom quietly put more than 12,000 fashion items on sale ahead of Black Friday, and there are so many cozy pieces included in the discounts. Sweaters, leggings, slippers, and joggers are all marked down by as much as 58 percent, so if you've been waiting for the right time to stock up on comfy basics and warm essentials, this is it.

You can save on popular brands like Free People, Sweaty Betty, and Nordstrom's customer-loved Zella. Some of the best deals include an oversized lounge T-shirt from Free People that's up to 58 percent off, a stylish quarter-zip pullover from Wayf marked down from $78 to $50, and a textured bouclé jacket from Sweaty Betty for 33 percent off. We're also fans of these Zella leggings that are comfy enough to wear around the house or to a yoga class. They're currently up to 25 percent off (oh, and they have pockets!).

While there are so many cozy fashion finds that you'll likely want to order for yourself, the sale section is also a great place to find holiday gifts for people on your shopping list. For instance, you can't go wrong wrapping up a pair of fuzzy faux fur slippers that look an awful lot like more expensive slip-ons from Ugg. You could also give the gift of nostalgia by ordering this velour Juicy Couture jacket—it's up to 50 percent off right now.

Head to Nordstrom to browse thousands of early Black Friday deals, or keep scrolling for a quick look at nine of the coziest discounts we found.

BP. Comfy Joggers

These soft joggers will keep you warm and comfortable around the house and while running errands. Grab a pair while they're 48 percent off.

pants

Free People Cozy Cool Girl Lounge T-Shirt

Upgrade your go-to big T-shirt with this elevated slouchy top from Free People. It runs large, so consider ordering a size down unless you're a fan of the extremely oversized look.

free people shirt

BCBGeneration Soffi Faux Fur Slipper

These plush slippers look similar to styles from Ugg, but they don't come with the same steep price tag. The faux fur slip-ons have a rubber sole and an elastic strap to keep them in place, and they'll only cost you $25 when you order them now.

slipper

Wayf Nelle Half Zip Pullover

Enjoy style and comfort with this rib-knit quarter-zip sweater. It has an oversized collar and comes in a few neutral colors that would easily blend into a work wardrobe. Plus, it's nearly $30 off right now.

pullover

Juicy Couture Classic Logo Velour Hoodie

If you're nostalgic for early 2000s fashion, this velour hoodie from Juicy Couture is a must-have. It would also make a great gift for anyone on your holiday shopping list who misses this era (or missed living in it).

velour hoodie

Sanctuary V-Neck Teddy Sweater

Bundle up in this oversized Sanctuary sweater. It has a V-neckline and is made of a soft teddy fabric that feels more like pajamas than real clothes.

sweater

Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings

Save up to 25 percent on these high-waisted leggings from Zella. They have a ribbed waistband and ankle cuffs, and most importantly, they have two front pockets that are actually big enough to hold a phone and keys.

leggings

Sweaty Betty Restful Bouclé Jacket

This structured zip-up jacket featuring trendy bouclé knit will elevate your usual gymwear. It's pretty much the epitome of workout-to-brunch attire, and it's 33 percent off.

jacket

Nordstrom Open Cardigan

This cardigan is the next best thing to wearing a robe all day long. The cozy material hits below the knee, and you can cinch the open design together with a thick tie strap.