Nordstrom Black Friday savings are here: Save big on Zella, Coach and more
If you're looking to refresh your home before the holidays or find a trendy Thanksgiving outfit ahead of Black Friday 2021, Nordstrom has you covered. These deals are sure to please. Right now, you can score major markdowns on All-Clad cookware, Coach and more.
Just like retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, through Friday, November 26, you can shop a variety of Nordstrom's early Black Friday deals on clothing for women, men and kids along with home goods. Nordstrom offers free shipping on almost all of it, and some items can be picked up in-store.
Nordstrom makes it easier than ever to narrow down your choices with toggles for category, size, color and more; plus, the New Markdowns section lets you browse tons of new discounts from some of our favorite brands, including Tory Burch and Coach.
If the idea of sorting through so many Black Friday deals is overwhelming, we’re here to help. Shop the best Nordstrom Black Friday deals that we could find right now.
The Top 10 Best Nordstrom Black Friday Deals
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket for $117.60 (Save $29.40)
Staub Cast Iron Cocotte with Glass Lid for $129.99 (Save $140.09)
Champion Reverse Weave Embroidered Logo Sweatpants for $36.90 (Save $23.10)
Balsam Hill 7.5-Foot Artificial Lighted Fraser Fir Tree for $599 (Save $200)
Nordstrom Black Friday women’s clothing and shoes deals
Thread & Supply Double Breasted Peacoat for $39.90 (Save $18.10)
Natori Pure Luxe Underwire T-shirt Bra for $43.20 (Save $28.80)
Zella High Waist Studio Lite Pocket 7/8 Leggings from $48.75 (Save $16.25)
Sweaty Betty High Shine High Waist 7/8 Leggings for $61.50 (Save $26.40)
Timberland Courmayeur Valley Water Resistant Hiking Boot for $96 (Save $64)
Bernardo Hooded Quilted Water Repellent Jacket for $99.90 (Save $80.10)
Mark Fisher Izzie Genuine Shearling Lace-Up Boot for $155.40 (Save $99.60)
Nordstrom Black Friday men’s clothing and shoes deals
Nike Victori One Sport Slide Sandal for $19.97 (Save $10.03)
Zella Pyrite Knit Shorts from $21.97 (Save $27.03 to $28.03)
Rodd & Gunn The Gunn T-shirt from $29.70 (Save $19.80 to $25.53)
Zella Pyrite Slim Fit Pocket Joggers for $35.40 (Save $23.60)
Champion Reverse Weave Embroidered Logo Sweatpants for $36.90 (Save $23.10)
Tommy Bahama Alpine View Reversible Half-zip Pullover for $54.98 (Save $70.02)
Ted Baker London Tortila Slim Fit Tipped Pocket Polo from $58.80 (Save $40.20)
Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage Sneaker for $71.25 (Save $23.75)
Goodlife Trim Fit Double Layer Scallop Hoodie for $75 (Save $50)
Paige Transcend Lennox Slim Fit Jeans for $77.97 (Save $121.03)
Marc New York Carlisle Water Resistant Quilted Puffer Jacket for $99.90 (Save $95.10)
Sorel Kezar Waterproof Chukka Boot for $129.97 (Save $55.03)
Marc New York Holden Water Resistant Down and Feather Fill Quilted Coat for $134.90 (Save $140.10)
Nordstrom Black Friday bags and accessories deals
Ray-Ban Icons 53mm Retro Sunglasses for $112.70 (Save $48.30)
Ray-Ban Clubmaster 51mm Sunglasses for $112.70 (Save $48.30)
Ray-Ban Standard Original 58mm Aviator Sunglasses for $123.20 (Save $52.80)
Prada 56mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses for $163.20 (Save $108.80)
Tory Burch Robinson Small Leather Tote for $208.60 (Save $89.40)
Tory Burch Kira Chevron Quilted Leather Wallet on a Chain for $229.60 (Save $98.40)
Tory Burch Small Kira Leather Convertible Crossbody Bag for $278.60 (Save $119.40)
Tory Burch Walker Leather Satchel for $299.60 (Save $128.40)
Coach Madison Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag for $346.50 (Save $148.50)
Nordstrom Black Friday home and kitchen deals
Five Two by Food52 Pack of 6 Wool Dryer Balls for $24.90 (Save $11.10)
Five Two by Food52 Pack of 5 Assorted Airtight Silicone Lids for $27.90 (Save $12.10)
Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle with Straw Lid & Flex Boot for $39.90 (Save $15.05)
All-Clad HA1 2.5-quart Saucepan with Lid for $51.99 (Save $18.01)
Nordstrom 400 Thread Count Organic Cotton Sateen Sheet Set from $71.40 (Save $47.60)
All-Clad HA1 12-Inch Fry Pan with Lid for $79.99 (Save $35.01)
Casper Hyperlite Sheet Set from $97.30 (Save $11.70 to $16.90)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket for $117.60 (Save $29.40)
Staub Cast Iron Cocotte with Glass Lid for $129.99 (Save $140.09)
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket for $144 (Save $36)
Theragun Mini Percussive Therapy Massager for $174 (Save $25)
Smeg '50s Retro Style Two-slice Toaster for $179.95 (Save $45.05)
Smeg '50s Retro Style 10-Cup Drip Coffeemaker for $249.95 (Save $65.05)
Staub 7-Quart Round Enameled Cast Iron Cocotte for $299.99 (Save $90)
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device for $299 (Save $100)
Theragun Elite Percussive Therapy Massager for $299 (Save $100)
Theragun PRO Percussive Therapy Massager for $399 (Save $200)
All-Clad 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $699.90 (Save $610.10)
Nordstrom Black Friday beauty deals
Honest Company Gently Nourishing Sweet Almond Bubble Bath for $8.99 (Save $4)
Urban Decay Perversion Volumizing Mascara for $10 (Save $15)
Aveda Rosemary Mint Purifying Shampoo from $14.25 (Save $15.25)
Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado Nourishing Eye Cream for $25 (Save $25)
Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Eau de Toilette Fragrance for $61.20 (Save $10.80)
Does Nordstrom have other sales besides the Anniversary sale?
While the July Anniversary Sale is Nordstrom’s biggest sale of the year, the retailer also hosts a Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale, as well as an After-Christmas Sale. Right now, you can already shop tons of early Black Friday deals on fashion pieces, home goods and more.
Does Nordstrom have a sale section?
Nordstrom has an expansive sale section chock-full of women’s, men’s, kids’, home and beauty goods, all at reduced rates. Some of the items from the retailer’s top designer collection are even marked down.
Does Nordstrom offer Black Friday deals?
Yes! Nordstrom's official Black Friday sale is set to kick off after Thanksgiving, but right now, you can already shop tons of pre-Black Friday discounts. If you're looking to get your hands on a new pair of shoes or some top-tier kitchen tools, you can get that and more during the early Nordstrom Black Friday sale.
What brands does Nordstrom offer?
Nordstrom is home to hundreds (if not thousands) of different brands. You can shop Nike and Christian Louboutin in the shoe department, and L.L. Bean and Burberry in the clothing department.
In this way, Nordstrom is a one-stop-shop for the whole family—and is an especially great destination for memorable gifts, given its wide selection of goods.
Shop the Nordstrom Black Friday sale
