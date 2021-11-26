These retro Smeg products are on sale for Black Friday at Nordstrom and I'm obsessed

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Obviously, we love a good Black Friday home deal over here. Nordstrom has been truly crushing it this season in the kitchen corner. Between drool-worthy deals on Le Creuset and All-Clad products, I’ve basically already finished my gift shopping for the season. But if you’re someone who 1) loves to cook and 2) loves to cook in style, then you really need to check out their Smeg prices.

The retro-inspired kitchen brand is beloved by, well, pretty much everyone who likes nice and shiny things. I wish I could deck my whole kitchen out in Smeg’s gear, from the classic electric kettle and toaster to their more-than-stellar frying pan.

Take a peep below at some of our favorite Smeg items on sale at Nordstrom for Black Friday. You need to act fast because trendy kitchen items wait around for nobody!

Pssst: Invite me over for brunch once you get your hands on these?

Okay, but imagine how chic this will look on your counter? Or even on your floor — you do you!

Been wanting to bite the bullet and finally ball out on a fancy espresso maker? This is your sign! Ah, I can almost smell the freshly roasted beans on a Sunday morning.

If you’re still a drip coffee purist, at least make it out of something that looks as cool as a spaceship.

If you liked this story, check out these kitchen items also on sale at Nordstrom right now.

The post Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale is an excuse to buy all the retro Smeg products at a fraction of the price appeared first on In The Know.

