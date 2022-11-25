The Nordstrom Black Friday Sale Is Brimming with Thousands of Deep Discounts — Here Are the 73 Best

Jennifer Chan
·8 min read

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals
Nordstrom Black Friday Deals

Nordstrom

Black Friday is here and the deals at Nordstrom are in full swing!

If you're ready to dive right into this highly anticipated sale, you're in luck because we did the legwork for you. We scoured the site and rounded up the best clothing, shoes, accessory, beauty, and home deals from top brands including Barefoot Dreams, Ugg, Madewell, and Alo, to name a few.

Since Nordstrom brilliantly stocks so many popular name-brand items, we recommend you shop this sale ASAP and take advantage of the expansive inventory (and rock-bottom prices) while you can. Of course, this weekend is the perfect time to do some serious holiday shopping for your loved ones, but don't forget to browse for yourself, too. With deals this enticing, it's perfectly acceptable (and encouraged!) to treat yourself and everyone you know to a few fashionable splurges this season.

As for the discounts, expect to score up to 60 percent off on many must-haves, including cozy sweatshirts, stylish outerwear, trendy boots, and so much more. We stumbled upon some incredible value sets in the beauty section, plus shoes galore for every occasion. If you see something that catches your eye, act fast and don't delay in checking out ASAP — especially since the sale officially ends on November 29.

Keep scrolling to nab some of the lowest prices of the season.

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals
Nordstrom Black Friday Deals

Nordstrom

Best Clothing Deals 

Nordstrom is brimming with stylish essentials to add to your closet, including everyday staples like jeans and hoodies, plus versatile dresses and underwear, too. Calvin Klein has several essentials on sale right now, including this seven-pack of thongs, which is currently 50 percent off and selling out quickly. We also spotted thousands of other on-sale standouts like this '90s-inspired bralette from the brand, plus Madewell pullovers in seasonal colors, cool Levi's denim styles, Alo activewear, and oversized Free People tunics, to name a few.

This super soft sweater wrap dress is just $60 for a limited time in the heather gray color, and would pair perfectly with ankle boots and a cool coat or winter vest for a day-to-night look that won't quit.

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals
Nordstrom Black Friday Deals

Nordstrom

Buy It Chelsea28 Long Sleeve Faux Wrap Sweater Dress, $59.40 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals
Nordstrom Black Friday Deals

Nordstrom

Best Accessory Deals 

Accessories make for one-size-fits-all gifts, and luckily, Nordstrom is brimming with several stunning options at low prices. We spotted numerous clutches and purses from top brands like Vince Camuto, Coach, and Tory Burch, plus several sparkly extras that everyone can appreciate.

For a limited time only, all Monica Vinader jewelry is 30 percent off, which means you can scoop up pretty necklaces, bracelets, and earrings to add to your collection and save a few for special gifts, too. To give a little background, Monica Vinader is a British jewelry line that prides itself on designing demi-fine luxe-looking jewelry to empower and uplift the wearer, which is exactly the high note we're looking to end this year on.

If you're packing up and jet-setting this season, be sure to check out Tumi deals, including this dusty rose packable tote and coordinating backpack, which are ideal for flights and road trips alike. Plus, there are rare discounts on designer items, like these Fendi shades, which are currently 40 percent off.

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals
Nordstrom Black Friday Deals

Nordstrom

Best Shoe Deals 

Nordstrom is best known for its expansive shoe selection, and luckily, the discounts are plentiful on the brands you love like Ugg, New Balance, Adidas, and more. Our favorite Black Friday find among the bunch? It's hard to pick, but we have our eyes set on these trendy platform Ugg boots, which have been spotted on Gigi Hadid, Elsa Hosk, and Keke Palmer. Nordstrom quietly marked these down by 33 percent off, which brings the boots to just $100 for a limited time.

Other sale standouts include several deeply discounted winter-ready boots from Blondo, BCBGeneration, and Calvin Klein, as well as festive heels, stylish mules, and more.

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals
Nordstrom Black Friday Deals

Nordstrom

Best Beauty Deals 

Round out your Black Friday shopping spree with must-have beauty deals from highly coveted brands including Olaplex, Kiehl's, Georgio Armani, Perricone MD, and many more. Now's your chance to nab hydrating face cream from Augustinus Bader (the luxe skincare line that counts Jennifer Aniston and Victoria Beckham among its users) at 25 percent off, plus buzzy skincare gadgets including the NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device, which promises to deliver a tighter, firmer, more radiant complexion with consistent use.

As for other gift ideas, check out this 12-piece candle set from Voluspa, which is bound to be a real crowd-pleaser and a total steal at just $127; or a few decadent fragrances from Maison Margiela, which are all on sale right now, too.

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals
Nordstrom Black Friday Deals

Nordstrom

Buy It! Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace Eau de Toilette Fragrance, $122.40 (orig. $144); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals
Nordstrom Black Friday Deals

Nordstrom

Best Home Deals

Last but not least, spruce up your home with a few festive decorations from Balsam Hill, including classic wreaths, glittering tree toppers, and more. Stock up on cozy throw blankets from UpWest and Barefoot Dreams to welcome out-of-town guests, and don't forget to take inventory of kitchen items that could use an upgrade right about now.

We spotted several colorful pots and pans from Our Place that are rarely on sale marked down at the moment, so grab these cheerful essentials while you can.

