Nordstrom Black Friday isn't over yet—you can still get nearly 50% off everything, including Dyson, Coach and more
The Black Friday sale at Nordstrom is still on. There are amazing deals on everything from accessories and clothing to beauty products and kitchen items. You can save up to 50% off on hundreds of items and major markdowns on top-picks like Staub cast iron dishes and Kate Spade handbags. Our favorite Nordstrom Black Friday deals will be sure to satisfy all of your holiday shopping needs. -Samantha Mangino, Reviewed
Similar to online retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, you can find a wide variety of Nordstrom Black Friday discounts on clothing for women, men and kids along with must-have home decor. Nordstrom offers free shipping on almost everything and some items can be picked up in-store.
Nordstrom makes online shopping easy with filters for category, size, color and more; plus, the New Markdowns section shows the newest discounts on top-rated brands like Tory Burch and Ugg.
Below, save big on your holiday shopping with some of our favorite deals at Nordstrom's Black Friday sale event.
Top 10 Best Nordstrom Black Friday Deals
Kate Spade one in a million pendant necklace for $34.80 (Save $23.20)
Champion Reverse Weave Embroidered Logo Sweatpants for $36.90 (Save $23.10)
Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal for $64.95 (Save $45.05)
Alo Moves One-Year Membership Gift Box for $99.50 (Save $99.50)
Ray-Ban Icons 53mm Retro Sunglasses for $112.70 (Save $48.30)
Staub Cast Iron Cocotte with Glass Lid for $129.99 (Save $140.09)
Coach Madison Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag for $346.50 (Save $148.50)
Nordstrom Black Friday women’s clothing and shoes deals
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Collection Cotton Blend Racerback Bralette for $19.60 (Save $8.40)
Michael Michael Kors Gilmore Slide Sandal for $27.60 (Save $41.40)
Zella Moto Ribbed High Waist Ankle Leggings for $29.90 (Save $39.10)
Calvin Klein Convertible Underwire Demi Bra for $32.20 (Save $13.80)
Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Modern Underwire T-Shirt Bra for $32.20 (Save $13.80)
Calvin Klein Lightly Lined Bralette for $33.60 (Save $14.40)
Thread & Supply Double Breasted Peacoat for $39.90 (Save $18.10)
Natori Pure Luxe Underwire T-shirt Bra for $43.20 (Save $28.80)
Alo Soft Flow High Waist Bike Shorts for $44.80 (Save $11.20)
Michael Michael Kors "Plate" Thong Sandal for $47.40 (Save $31.60)
Nike Sportswear Essential Oversize Sweatshirt for $48.00 (Save $12)
Zella High Waist Studio Lite Pocket 7/8 Leggings from $48.75 (Save $16.25)
Alo Gather Long Sleeve Rib Crop Top for $49.60 (Save $12.40)
Levi's Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist Jeans for $53.70 (Save $35.80)
Michael Michael Kors Kitten Heel Pump for $59.40 (Save $59.40)
Sweaty Betty High Shine High Waist 7/8 Leggings for $61.60 (Save $26.40)
Splendid Pillow Soft Long Sleeve Pajamas for $61.60 (Save $26.40)
Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal for $64.95 (Save $45.05)
Alex Mill Lakeside Boatneck Sweatshirt for $63.70 (Save $34.30)
Michael Michael Kors Keaton Slip-On Sneaker for $74.25 (Save $24.75)
Michael Michael Kors Dorothy Flex Pump for $74.25 (Save $24.75)
Michael Michael Kors Becker Block Heel Platform Sandal for $93.75 (Save $31.25)
Timberland Courmayeur Valley Water Resistant Hiking Boot for $96 (Save $64)
Bernardo Hooded Quilted Water Repellent Jacket for $99.90 (Save $80.10)
Michael Michael Kors Georgie Wedge Sneaker for $108.71 (Save $36.24)
Michael Michael Kors Felix Slip-On Sneaker for $112.50 (Save $37.50)
Michael Michael Kors Skyler Knit Bootie for $112.50 (Save $37.50)
Sam Edelman Larina Waterproof Knee High Platform Boot for $149.96 (Save $100.04)
Mark Fisher Izzie Genuine Shearling Lace-Up Boot for $155.40 (Save $99.60)
P448 John Shaka Tweed Low Top Sneaker for $223.50 (Save $74.50)
AllSaints Balfern Leather Biker Jacket for $342.30 (Save $145.70)
Nordstrom Black Friday deals on men’s clothing and shoes
Polo Ralph Lauren Assorted 3-Pack Supersoft Socks for $17.25 (Save $5.75)
Nike Victori One Sport Slide Sandal for $19.97 (Save $10.03)
Zella Pyrite Knit Shorts from $21.97 (Save $27.03 to $28.03)
Calvin Klein Ultrasoft Stretch Modal V-Neck T-Shirt for $23.80 (Save $10.20)
Rodd & Gunn The Gunn T-shirt from $29.70 (Save $19.80 to $25.53)
Calvin Klein Men's 3-Pack Stretch Cotton Crewneck T-Shirts for $29.75 (Save $12.75)
Calvin Klein 3-Pack Low Rise Microfiber Trunks for $31.50 (Save $13.50)
Calvin Klein Stretch Modal Lounge Pants for $31.50 (Save $13.50)
Calvin Klein 3-Pack Moisture-Wicking Stretch Cotton Boxer Briefs for $31.50 (Save $13.50)
Polo Ralph Lauren 3-Pack Cotton Boxers for $31.88 (Save $10.62)
Polo Ralph Lauren 3-Pack Slim Fit Crewneck T-Shirts for $31.88 (Save $10.62)
Polo Ralph Lauren Pony Print Lounge Pants from $33 (Save up to $11)
Zella Pyrite Slim Fit Pocket Joggers for $35.40 (Save $23.60)
Champion Reverse Weave Embroidered Logo Sweatpants for $36.90 (Save $23.10)
Calvin Klein Steel Micro 3-Pack Boxer Briefs for $41.65 (Save $17.85)
Tommy Bahama Alpine View Reversible Half-zip Pullover for $54.98 (Save $70.02)
Ted Baker London Tortila Slim Fit Tipped Pocket Polo from $58.80 (Save $40.20)
Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Fleece Robe for $67.50 (Save $22.50)
Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage Sneaker for $71.25 (Save $23.75)
Goodlife Trim Fit Double Layer Scallop Hoodie for $75 (Save $50)
Paige Transcend Lennox Slim Fit Jeans for $77.97 (Save $121.03)
Marc New York Carlisle Water Resistant Quilted Puffer Jacket for $99.90 (Save $95.10)
Cole Haan Original Grand Chukka Boot for $99.90 (Save $90.10)
Sorel Kezar Waterproof Chukka Boot for $129.97 (Save $55.03)
Marc New York Holden Water Resistant Down and Feather Fill Quilted Coat for $134.90 (Save $140.10)
Nordstrom Black Friday bags, jewelry and sunglasses deals
Kate Spade Mini Small Square Stud Earrings for $18.90 (Save $13.10)
Michael Michael Kors Calfskin Leather Belt for $33.75 (Save $11.25)
Kate Spade New York Rebecca 49mm Reading Glasses for $34 (Save $34)
Kate Spade one in a million pendant necklace for $34.80 (Save $23.20)
Kate Spade New York Small Spencer Slim Leather Bifold Wallet for $49 (Save $49)
Kate Spade New York Avaline 58mm Aviator Sunglasses for $80 (Save $80)
Kate Spade New York Annor 54mm Polarized Sunglasses for $90 (Save $90)
Kate Spade New York Daeshas 56mm Polarized Cat Eye Sunglasses for $90 (Save $90)
Ray-Ban Highstreet 49mm Round Sunglasses for $105 (Save $45)
Ray-Ban Icons 53mm Retro Sunglasses for $112.70 (Save $48.30)
Ray-Ban Clubmaster 51mm Sunglasses for $112.70 (Save $48.30)
Ray-Ban Standard Original 58mm Aviator Sunglasses for $123.20 (Save $52.80)
Kate Spade New York All Day Large Leather Tote for $136.80 (Save $91.20)
Prada 56mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses for $163.20 (Save $108.80)
Burberry 54mm Polarized Square Sunglasses for $167.40 (Save $111.60)
Kate Spade Knott Colorblocked Pebble Leather Tote for $243.60 (Save $104.40)
Coach Tabby 26 Colorblock Leather Crossbody Bag for $276.50 (Save $118.60)
Tory Burch Perry Colorblock Triple Compartment Leather Tote for $278.60 (Save $119.40)
Coach Madison Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag for $346.50 (Save $148.50)
Nordstrom Black Friday home and kitchen deals
Five Two by Food52 Pack of 6 Wool Dryer Balls for $24.90 (Save $11.10)
Five Two by Food52 Pack of 5 Assorted Airtight Silicone Lids for $27.90 (Save $12.10)
Hydro Flash 16 oz. Wide Mouth Cap Bottle for $27.90 (Save $10.05)
Five Two by Food52 Over the Sink Drying Rack for $30.90 (Save $14.10)
Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser for $41.99 (Save $28)
Casper Sateen 276 Thread Count Organic Cotton Sheet Set for $69.50 (Save $69.50)
Emile Henry 4.2-Quart Round Ceramic Dutch Oven for $99.99 (Save $90.01)
Nanoleaf 5-Piece Mini Triangle Shapes Smarter Kit for $99.99 (Save $20.01)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket for $117.60 (Save $29.40)
Staub Cast Iron Cocotte with Glass Lid for $129.99 (Save $140.09)
Sijo Eucalyptus Tencel Lyocell Sheet Set for $132 (Save $33)
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket for $144 (Save $36)
Hyperice Hypervolt Go Percussion Massage Device for $159 (Save $40)
Theragun Mini Percussive Therapy Massager for $174 (Save $25)
Smeg '50s Retro Style Two-slice Toaster for $179.95 (Save $45.05)
Smeg '50s Retro Style 10-Cup Drip Coffeemaker for $249.95 (Save $65.05)
Staub 7-Quart Round Enameled Cast Iron Cocotte for $299.99 (Save $90)
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device for $299 (Save $100)
Theragun Elite Percussive Therapy Massager for $299 (Save $100)
Theragun PRO Percussive Therapy Massager for $399 (Save $200)
All-Clad 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $699.90 (Save $610.10)
Balsam Hill 7.5-Foot Artificial Lighted Fraser Fir Tree for $799 (Save $200)
Smeg Automatic Espresso Coffee Machine with Steam Wand for $999 (Save $201)
Nordstrom Black Friday beauty deals
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil for $16.10 (Save $6.90)
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer for $16.10 (Save $6.90)
Kiehl's Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask for $22.50 (Save $22.50)
Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado Nourishing Eye Cream for $25 (Save $25)
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter Primer & Highlighter for $37.40 (Save $6.60)
Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation for $54.50 (Save $9.50)
AllSaints Flora Mortis Eau de Parfum for $55.30 (Save $23.70)
AllSaints Incense City Eau de Parfum for $55.30 (Save $23.70)
AllSaints Leather Skies Eau de Parfum for $55.30 (Save $23.70)
Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Eau de Toilette Fragrance for $61.20 (Save $10.80)
La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream Duo for $297.50 (Save $52.50)
What brands does Nordstrom have?
Nordstrom is home to hundreds (if not thousands) of brands across all categories. You can shop Nike and Christian Louboutin in the shoe department, and L.L. Bean and Burberry in the clothing department. Nordstrom has something for the whole family and is a great department store to find the perfect gifts, given its wide selection of items.
Does Nordstrom offer Black Friday deals?
Yes! Nordstrom's official Black Friday sale starts Friday, November 26. If you're looking to get your hands on a new pair of shoes or some top-tier kitchen tools, check out the epic Nordstrom Black Friday sale.
Does Nordstrom have other sales besides the July Anniversary sale?
Although the July Anniversary Sale is the retailer's biggest sale of the year, Nordstrom also hosts a Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale, as well as an After-Christmas Sale. Right now, you can shop some of the best Nordstrom Black Friday deals on men's, women's and kids' fashions, jewelry, beauty products, home decor and more.
Does Nordstrom have a sale section?
Nordstrom has an expansive sale section with women’s, men’s, kids’, home and beauty goods, all at reduced prices. Some items from the retailer’s top designer collection are even marked down.
Shop the 2021 Nordstrom Black Friday sale
