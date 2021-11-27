Nordstrom Black Friday isn't over yet—you can still get nearly 50% off everything, including Dyson, Coach and more

Nordstrom Black Friday deals are here: Save big on Tory Burch, Ugg, Levi's, Theragun, and more.

The Black Friday sale at Nordstrom is still on. There are amazing deals on everything from accessories and clothing to beauty products and kitchen items. You can save up to 50% off on hundreds of items and major markdowns on top-picks like Staub cast iron dishes and Kate Spade handbags. Our favorite Nordstrom Black Friday deals will be sure to satisfy all of your holiday shopping needs. -Samantha Mangino, Reviewed

Similar to online retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, you can find a wide variety of Nordstrom Black Friday discounts on clothing for women, men and kids along with must-have home decor. Nordstrom offers free shipping on almost everything and some items can be picked up in-store.

Nordstrom makes online shopping easy with filters for category, size, color and more; plus, the New Markdowns section shows the newest discounts on top-rated brands like Tory Burch and Ugg.

Below, save big on your holiday shopping with some of our favorite deals at Nordstrom's Black Friday sale event.

Top 10 Best Nordstrom Black Friday Deals

Nordstrom Black Friday women’s clothing and shoes deals

Shop stylish women’s shoes, jackets and leggings during the Nordstrom Black Friday sale.

Nordstrom Black Friday deals on men’s clothing and shoes

Snag incredible discounts on men's clothing and footwear during the Nordstrom Black Friday sale–happening now.

Nordstrom Black Friday bags, jewelry and sunglasses deals

Shop chic bags, sunglasses and accessories at Nordstrom's Black Friday sale event.

Nordstrom Black Friday home and kitchen deals

Freshly marked down home appliances are up for grabs at Nordstrom.

Nordstrom Black Friday beauty deals

Grab some of the most coveted beauty products during the Nordstrom Black Friday sale.

What brands does Nordstrom have?

Nordstrom is home to hundreds (if not thousands) of brands across all categories. You can shop Nike and Christian Louboutin in the shoe department, and L.L. Bean and Burberry in the clothing department. Nordstrom has something for the whole family and is a great department store to find the perfect gifts, given its wide selection of items.

Does Nordstrom offer Black Friday deals?

Yes! Nordstrom's official Black Friday sale starts Friday, November 26. If you're looking to get your hands on a new pair of shoes or some top-tier kitchen tools, check out the epic Nordstrom Black Friday sale.

Does Nordstrom have other sales besides the July Anniversary sale?

Although the July Anniversary Sale is the retailer's biggest sale of the year, Nordstrom also hosts a Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale, as well as an After-Christmas Sale. Right now, you can shop some of the best Nordstrom Black Friday deals on men's, women's and kids' fashions, jewelry, beauty products, home decor and more.

Does Nordstrom have a sale section?

Nordstrom has an expansive sale section with women’s, men’s, kids’, home and beauty goods, all at reduced prices. Some items from the retailer’s top designer collection are even marked down.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Black Friday 2021: The best Nordstrom deals on North Face, Dyson, Ugg