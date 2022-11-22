Nordstrom Black Friday deals feature Our Place, Adidas and Tory Burch up to 60% off

Elsie Boskamp, Jon Winkler and Anthony Palliparambil, Jr., Reviewed
·5 min read
Freshen-up your closet with these Nordstrom Black Friday deals available now.
Freshen-up your closet with these Nordstrom Black Friday deals available now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

While everyone is waiting for Black Friday deals on tech, appliances and other home essentials, those looking to update their closets might be feeling left out. Fear not, as Nordstrom is offering up to 60% off everything from clothes to pots and pans in honor of the holiday shopping rush. So get ready to save big on some of the biggest style deals of the year!

Shop the Nordstrom Black Friday sale

Don’t miss a good deal on Black Friday and beyond. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter to stay in the know about the best holiday savings Sunday through Friday.

Now through Tuesday, November 29 you can shop rock-bottom discounts on Barefoot Dreams, Tory Burch, Zella and Bonobos. The perfect place to shop for all your wardrobe essentials, the Nordstrom holiday sale has price cuts on dresses, jeans, handbags and even home essentials. Keep scrolling for all the best discounts available today.

Black Friday 2022: The year's biggest sales are happening now, we've rounded up the 120+ best deals for you to shop

Reader favorite deal: Jump into virtual reality games with the Meta Quest 2 bundle—now $120 off for Black Friday

The ultimate holiday gift guide: Shop the best gift ideas for everyone on your list

10 best deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale 2022

  1. Nordstrom Kids' Grow With Me Organic Cotton Overalls for $11.60 (Save $17.40)

  2. Zella Girl Live In High Waist Leggings for $19.99 (Save $19.01)

  3. Treasure & Bond Ruched Side Sleeveless Dress from $20.97 (Save $20.03 to $28.03)

  4. Adidas Originals Essentials Sweatpants for $29.95 (Save $25.05)

  5. Adidas Swift Run Sneaker for $67.50 (Save $22.50)

  6. Giorgio Armani Si Passione Eau de Parfum Fragrance for $82.80 (Save $55.20)

  7. Our Place Always Pan Set for $95 (Save $50)

  8. Staub Cast Iron Cocotte with Glass Lid for $149.99 (Save $140)

  9. Tory Burch McGraw Leather Camera Bag for $197.68 (Save $130.32)

  10. Stuart Weitzman Luxering Bootie for $249.99 (Save $345.01)

Women's clothing and accessory deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale

Step into the new season and beyond with these Nordstrom style deals on dresses, boots and more for Black Friday.
Step into the new season and beyond with these Nordstrom style deals on dresses, boots and more for Black Friday.

The Nordstrom Black Friday sale has all your fashion needs covered. Make your end-of-year style shine with steep savings on Zella, Steve Madden and Stuart Weitzman right now.

Men's clothing deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale

Whether it's cozy sweatpants or proper shirts, Nordstrom has plenty of men's style on sale for Black Friday.
Whether it's cozy sweatpants or proper shirts, Nordstrom has plenty of men's style on sale for Black Friday.

Ready to prep your closet for winter? Find markdowns on men's crewnecks, sneakers, pants and more today at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale.

Kids' clothing deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale

Give your little ones the gift of style this holiday season with these Nordstrom kids clothes deals ahead of Black Friday.
Give your little ones the gift of style this holiday season with these Nordstrom kids clothes deals ahead of Black Friday.

Refresh your little one's wardrobe with Nordstrom deals on Tucker + Tate, Nike and so much more.

Beauty deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale

Keep your look in line with these Nordstrom beauty deals available ahead of Black Friday.
Keep your look in line with these Nordstrom beauty deals available ahead of Black Friday.

Give your makeup bag a facelift ahead of the holidays by shopping beauty bargains at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale. Save big on Giorgio Armani, Olaplex and more.

Home deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale

Whether you need new luggage for your next trip or a stylish addition to your kitchen, these Nordstrom home deals help you save big for Black Friday.
Whether you need new luggage for your next trip or a stylish addition to your kitchen, these Nordstrom home deals help you save big for Black Friday.

Spruce up your interiors with markdowns on home and kitchen essentials at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale 2022. Enjoy price cuts on Stuab, Le Creuset and more today.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

What is the Nordstrom Black Friday sale 2022?

The Nordstrom Black Friday sale is a limited-time shopping event that boasts deep discounts across all categories, including fashion, home and beauty. The popular sale sees massive markdowns on cult-favorite brands including Zella, Nike and Tory Burch. Get a head start on your holiday shopping by snagging early Black Friday bargains right now at Nordstrom.

How long is the Nordstrom Black Friday sale?

Nordstrom's early Black Friday deals are already here with bargains set to continue through Tuesday, November 29. Right now, Nordstrom is offering tons of holiday deals at up to 60% off. In the coming days, as we approach Black Friday proper on Friday, November 25, we expect to see even more killer markdowns.

What are the best deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale 2022?

Some of the best deals at Nordstrom's early Black Friday sale include denim, shoes, fall fashion, business attire and end-of-summer wardrobe essentials. The sale is a great opportunity to both refresh your look for the holidays and stock up on cold-weather must-haves like jackets, jeans and boots.

Should I shop the Nordstrom Black Friday sale?

Yes! Whether you're looking for bargains on clothing, handbags, beauty products or home goods, the Nordstrom Black Friday sale is a rare opportunity to bag high-quality items at a fraction of their typical price tag. If you're a Nordstrom cardholder the early Black Friday sale is an especially good time to get great deals while also taking advantage of your exclusive member benefits.

Learn more about the Nordstrom credit card

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals.

According to History.com, Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”

Shop the Nordstrom Black Friday sale

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Nordstrom Black Friday deals: Save on Zella, Tory Burch and Adidas

Latest Stories

  • Global Compound Semiconductor Market Report 2022: Continuous Emergence of Technologies in the GaN Ecosystem Fuels Growth

    Global Compound Semiconductor Market Global Compound Semiconductor Market Dublin, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Compound Semiconductor Market by Type (GaN, GaAs, SiC, InP), Product (LED, Optoelectronics, RF Devices, Power Electronics), Application (Telecommunication, General Lighting, Automotive, Consumer Devices, Power Supply) & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global compound semiconductor market size is estimated to be

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Vancouver Whitecaps pick up former CF Montreal defender in MLS re-entry draft

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up Canadian defender Karifa Yao in Major League Soccer's re-entry draft on Thursday. The 22-year-old centre back from Montreal came up through CF Montreal's academy and signed a contract with the MLS team in June 2019. He spent the last two seasons on loan to Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, starting in 53 of 56 appearances and tallying two goals and two assists. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says in a release that the six-foot-two,

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • International ski race kicks off at Mount Sima in Whitehorse

    An international ski race kicks off Friday at Whitehorse's Mount Sima. The Coaches Cup Race is sanctioned by International Ski Federation, abbreviated in all languages as FIS. The organization is the highest governing body for international winter sports, and its responsibilities include setting international competition rules. It's the first time Mount Sima will play host to this competition. For the organizers, this has been a dream come true. Over the next two days, the ski hill will showcase

  • Bucks pull away in second half to beat Trail Blazers

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away in the second half to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-111 on Monday night. Antetokounmpo made 16 of his 24 field goal attempts to go along with seven rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes. Milwaukee improved to 12-4 and 9-1 at home. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, and Grayson Allen added 17 points and eight rebounds. Holiday opened the quarter with a 3-point

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Bills' McDermott keeps things light amid heavy snow fall

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott did his best to keep things light amid the heavy snow falling outside his window, and the disruption to Buffalo’s schedule — most notably forcing the team to play its “home” game against Cleveland at Detroit on Sunday. “Yeah, I want to get out there once we can get through this,” McDermott said Friday during a Zoom call from his home, noting he might have shovel duty later in the day. “I think the family is upstairs on calls with my folks checking

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Hackett hands off play-calling duties, Broncos still sputter

    DENVER (AP) — To spark a sputtering offense, first-year Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett took himself out of the play-calling role. His handoff, though, didn't gain much ground. Same as all season. In his new position of calling plays, quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak couldn't provide the blueprint Sunday to unlock vintage Russell Wilson as the Broncos tumbled 22-16 in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders. Their sixth one-score loss dropped the Broncos to 3-7 and pushed t