Nordstrom Black Friday deals: up to 60% off Our Place, Adidas, Calvin Klein and more

Elsie Boskamp, Jon Winkler and Anthony Palliparambil, Jr., Reviewed
·7 min read
Freshen up your closet with these Nordstrom Black Friday deals available now.
Freshen up your closet with these Nordstrom Black Friday deals available now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

You might still be planning your Thanksgiving plate, but in between courses, it doesn't hurt to start planning your Black Friday shopping plan. While you're stocking up on Black Friday deals on tech, appliances, and other home essentials, don't forget to get a little something special for yourself from Nordstrom's Black Friday sale. Nordstrom is offering up to 60% off of everything from clothes to housewares to help you knock out all the gifts you yet to buy from your holiday shopping list. Looking for a gift that's both beautiful and functional? Consider the wildly popular Our Place Always Pan, which our tester loved.

Shop the Nordstrom Black Friday sale

Don’t miss a good deal on Black Friday and beyond. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter to stay in the know about the best holiday savings Sunday through Friday.

If it's fashion you're looking for, now through Tuesday, November 29 you can shop rock-bottom discounts on Tory Burch, Olaplex, Sorel and more. The perfect place to shop for all your wardrobe essentials, the Nordstrom holiday sale has price cuts on dresses, jeans, handbags and even home essentials. Keep scrolling for all the best discounts available today.

Black Friday 2022: The year's biggest sales are happening now, we've rounded up the 120+ best deals for you to shop

Reader favorite deal: Jump into virtual reality games with the Meta Quest 2 bundle—now $120 off for Black Friday

The ultimate holiday gift guide: Shop the best gift ideas for everyone on your list

10 best deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale 2022

  1. Tucker + Tate Kids' Assorted 6-Pack Low Cut Socks from $7.60 (Save $7.60 to $11.40)

  2. Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker for $49.95 (Save $50.05)

  3. Cece Puff Sleeve Bobble Ribbed Sweater for $58.90 (Save $30.10)

  4. Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Eau de Toilette Fragrance from $64.60 (Save $11.40 to $21.60)

  5. Dreamland Baby Dream Weighted Wearable Blanket from $68 (Save $17 to $17.80)

  6. Olaplex Bond Hair Maintenance Set for $79.20 (Save $19.80)

  7. Our Place Always Pan Set for $95 (Save $50)

  8. Ray-Ban Original 58mm Aviator Sunglasses for $149.10 (Save $63.90)

  9. Coravin Timeless Three+ Wine Preservation System for $160.30 (Save $68.70)

  10. Tory Burch Perry Bombé Mini Bag for $208.60 (Save $89.40)

Women's clothing and shoe deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale

 Save on Beyond Yoga leggings, Sweaty Betty sweatshirts and more

Shop the Nordstrom Black Friday sale with steep markdowns on dresses, boots and more.
Shop the Nordstrom Black Friday sale with steep markdowns on dresses, boots and more.

The Nordstrom Black Friday sale has all your fashion needs covered. Make your end-of-year style shine with steep savings on Tory Burch, Longchamp, Skims and Barefoot Dreams right now.

Men's clothing, shoe and accessories deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale

Discounts on Adidas sneakers, Ray-Ban sunglasses and more

Stay warm and stylish this holiday season with menswear deals from AllSaints, Adidas and more at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale.
Stay warm and stylish this holiday season with menswear deals from AllSaints, Adidas and more at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale.

Ready to prep your closet for winter? Find markdowns on menswear today at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale, with discounts on Levi's, Theory and Adidas.

Kids' clothing and shoe deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale

Deals on novelty sunglasses, corduroy rompers, and more

Give your little ones the gift of style this holiday seasons with kids' clothing deals at Nordstrom's Black Friday sale.
Give your little ones the gift of style this holiday seasons with kids' clothing deals at Nordstrom's Black Friday sale.

Refresh your little one's wardrobe with Nordstrom deals on Tucker + Tate, Adidas and so much more.

Beauty deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale

Estee Lauder skin serums, Viktor&Rolf perfume, and other beauty bargains

Shop beauty deals at Nordstrom's Black Friday sale now, featuring deep discounts on Mac lipstick and Margiela fragrances.
Shop beauty deals at Nordstrom's Black Friday sale now, featuring deep discounts on Mac lipstick and Margiela fragrances.

Give your makeup bag a facelift ahead of the holidays by shopping beauty bargains at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale. Save big on Noshinku hand sanitizer, a popular Urban Decay eyeshadow palette and more.

Home and travel deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale

Save on everything from cult-favorite products from Le Creuset, to Tumi luggage to the popular Casper mattress

Whether you need new luggage for your next trip or a stylish addition to your kitchen, these Nordstrom home deals help you save big for Black Friday.
Whether you need new luggage for your next trip or a stylish addition to your kitchen, these Nordstrom home deals help you save big for Black Friday.

Transform your home into a self-care haven this holiday season with deep discounts on luxe, indulgent products from Voluspa, Ugg, Le Creuset, Balsam Hill and more during the Nordstrom Black Friday sale 2022.

Women's clothing and shoe deals at the Nordstrom Rack Black Friday sale

Score incredible deals on clothing and accessories from Michael Kors to Kate Spade New York during the Nordstrom Rack Black Friday sale.
Score incredible deals on clothing and accessories from Michael Kors to Kate Spade New York during the Nordstrom Rack Black Friday sale.

Shop the Nordstrom Rack Black Friday sale for discounts on women's clothes, accessories, and apparel from Nike, Marc Jacobs and more.

Men's clothing, shoe, and accessory deals at the Nordstrom Rack Black Friday sale

Shop the Nordstrom Rack Black Friday sale for deals on coats, designer sunglasses and more
Shop the Nordstrom Rack Black Friday sale for deals on coats, designer sunglasses and more

Grab steep markdowns for everyone on your list with deals on Salvatore Ferragamo, Tommy Bahama, Andrew Marc and more today at the Nordstrom Rack Black Friday sale.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 begins tomorrow, Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

Which is better—Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year, and there's even talk of the sales events eventually evolving into "Black November." If you're wondering about the differences between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you're not alone. Black Friday has generally been reserved for brick-and-mortar stores, while Cyber Monday was reserved for online sales. However, as the retail experience has shifted over the years, especially in the last two years, some of the sales have blended into one long week of deals. Our advice? Shop the deals as you find them, so as not to miss out on the latest styles from Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack for yourself and the folks on your gift list.

What is the Nordstrom Black Friday sale 2022?

The Nordstrom Black Friday sale is a limited-time shopping event that boasts deep discounts across all categories, including fashion, home and beauty. The popular sale sees massive markdowns on cult-favorite brands including Zella, Nike and Tory Burch. Get a head start on your holiday shopping by snagging early Black Friday bargains right now at Nordstrom.

How long is the Nordstrom Black Friday sale?

Nordstrom's early Black Friday deals are already here with bargains set to continue through Tuesday, November 29. Right now, Nordstrom is offering tons of holiday deals at up to 60% off. In the coming days, as we approach Black Friday proper on Friday, November 25, we expect to see even more killer markdowns.

What are the best deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale 2022?

Some of the best deals at Nordstrom's early Black Friday sale include denim, shoes, fall fashion, business attire and end-of-summer wardrobe essentials. The sale is a great opportunity to both refresh your look for the holidays and stock up on cold-weather must-haves like jackets, jeans and boots.

Should I shop the Nordstrom Black Friday sale?

Yes! Whether you're looking for bargains on clothing, handbags, beauty products or home goods, the Nordstrom Black Friday sale is a rare opportunity to bag high-quality items at a fraction of their typical price tag. If you're a Nordstrom cardholder the early Black Friday sale is an especially good time to get great deals while also taking advantage of your exclusive member benefits.

Learn more about the Nordstrom credit card

What is the difference between Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack?

Though they're both owned by the same company, Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack have some important distinctions. Nordstrom is a luxury department store that was established in 1901 in the Pacific Northwest. Nordstrom prides itself on providing exceptional customer service, and is famous for its generous case-by-case, no-time-limit return policy. Nordstrom Rack, founded in 1973, offers clearance merchandise from Nordstrom as well as items that are sold exclusively through this discount retailer. Best of all, for Nordstrom cardholders, you can earn points for The Nordy Club when shopping at both Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack.

Does Nordstrom Rack do Black Friday?

Yes! Nordstrom Rack has steep discounts planned on all of your wardrobe basics—and even some show stopping looks that'll wow at your upcoming holiday parties. Best of all, Nordstrom Rack further discounts cult-favorite brands that Nordstrom carries, so you could snag a great deal on fan-loved and time-tested clothes, accessories, shoes, housewares and more.

Shop the Nordstrom Black Friday sale

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Nordstrom Black Friday deals: Save on Sorel, Tory Burch and Adidas

Latest Stories

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Bucks pull away in second half to beat Trail Blazers

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away in the second half to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-111 on Monday night. Antetokounmpo made 16 of his 24 field goal attempts to go along with seven rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes. Milwaukee improved to 12-4 and 9-1 at home. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, and Grayson Allen added 17 points and eight rebounds. Holiday opened the quarter with a 3-point

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Pietrangelo posts three points, Golden Knights notch 5-4 comeback win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — A two-goal cushion proved fatal once again for the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night. With the home side up 4-2 midway through the third period, fans inside Vancouver's Rogers Arena began to celebrate. Moments later, they watched the lead slip away and the Canucks ultimately fall 5-4 to the Vegas Golden Knights. It was the seventh time this season the Canucks (6-10-3) have coughed up a multi-goal lead in a loss. The statistic is "inexcusable," said Vancouver defenceman Luke Schenn. “

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Josh Jacobs key to opening up short-handed Raiders offense

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller

  • Bear scores winner, Canucks rally, surprise Avalanche 4-3

    DENVER (AP) — Ethan Bear snapped a tie with 8 minutes to go, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the injury-plagued Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Trailing by a goal entering the third, Sheldon Dries tied it for Vancouver before Bear ripped a shot past Pavel Francouz on a 4-on-4 moments after Colorado's Cale Makar was called for interference. Bo Horvat scored his 16th goal for the Canucks in the opener of a three-game trip. Ilya Mikheyev also scored, and Spencer Martin stopped 33 shots in

  • Argonauts dethrone Blue Bombers to win 1st Grey Cup title since 2017

    A.J. Ouellette and Boris Bede gave the Toronto Argonauts a one-point advantage, then Robbie Smith made it stand up. Ouellette's five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter rallied Toronto to a stirring 24-23 Grey Cup upset of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday night in Regina. Ouellette's second TD of the game came at 11:36 with Bede's convert giving the upstart Argos their slender advantage. Toronto linebacker Henoc Muamba — the game's most valuable player and Canadian — then intercepted Zac

  • McDavid nets OT winner to lift Oilers past Golden Knights 4-3

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have sent a reminder as to how difficult they can be to face in overtime. Connor McDavid scored the winner 1:17 into overtime as the Oilers broke out of their slump with a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. Edmonton was the lone team in the NHL to not go to overtime yet this season before the win. McDavid danced around a defender and chipped a shot over Knights starter Adin Hill for his 16th of the season. It was a pretty finish to cap off what

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Towns scores 25, Wolves hold on against Heat for 105-101 win

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and Anthony Edwards scored 10 of his 22 in the third quarter as the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the shorthanded Miami Heat for a 105-101 victory Monday night. Down to eight players due to injuries and rest on the second night of a back-to-back, Miami led by 15 in the first half before Edwards sparked a third-quarter run and Minnesota finally started to knock down 3-pointers to erase the deficit. Jaden McDaniels added 18 points for the Timb

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Kraken assign top prospect Shane Wright to the AHL

    The Seattle Kraken have finally decided to send Shane Wright down to the minors after the 2022 fourth overall pick's poor start to the season.

  • Thompson nets 10 3s, has 41 points in Warriors' 1st road win

    HOUSTON (AP) — Klay Thompson scored a season-high 41 points and Steph Curry added 33 as the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 127-120 on Sunday night for their first road win. The Warriors snapped an 0-8 start away from home to improve to 8-9 on the season. Golden State has won five of its last seven games following a 3-7 start. Thompson had a vintage performance, hitting a sizzling 10 of 13 3-pointers and went 14 of 23 from the field. Curry struggled early but finished 11 of 20 fro

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Crosby leads Penguins to 5-3 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday night for their third straight win. Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn and Jeff Carter also scored for the Penguins. Pittsburgh had a 3-2 lead before Phillipp Kurashev tied it for Chicago with a third-period shot from the corner behind the goal. But Cros

  • Devils top Oilers, tie franchise mark with 13th straight win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nico Hischier had three assists and the New Jersey Devils beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Monday night to match a franchise record with their 13th consecutive win. Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer, Damon Severson, Tomas Tatar and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Devils, who haven’t lost since Oct. 24 against Washington. Vitek Vanecek made 27 saves. Jack Hughes had two assists for the Devils. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for the Oilers, beaten twice by New Jersey dur

  • Carrier scores nifty goal, Golden Knights beat Senators 4-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier scored his third goal in two games and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Wednesday night. Mark Stone, William Karlsson and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 38 shots to earn his 11th win, most in the NHL. Jake Sanderson got his first career goal for Ottawa, and Cam Talbot made 32 saves. Carrier scored his seventh of the season — his career high is nine — when he skated through the neutral zone, dangl