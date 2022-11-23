Nordstrom Black Friday deals: up to 60% off Our Place, Adidas, Calvin Klein and more

Elsie Boskamp, Jon Winkler and Anthony Palliparambil, Jr., Reviewed
·7 min read
Freshen up your closet with these Nordstrom Black Friday deals available now.
Freshen up your closet with these Nordstrom Black Friday deals available now.

Tomorrow may be Thanksgiving, but we're already thinking about Black Friday. While you're stocking up on Black Friday deals on tech, appliances, and other home essentials, don't forget to get a little something special for yourself from Nordstrom's Black Friday sale. Nordstrom is offering up to 60% off of everything from clothes to housewares to help you knock out all the gifts you yet to buy from your holiday shopping list. Looking for a gift that's both beautiful and functional? Consider the wildly popular Our Place Always Pan, which our tester loved.

Shop the Nordstrom Black Friday sale

If it's fashion you're looking for, now through Tuesday, November 29 you can shop rock-bottom discounts on Tory Burch, Olaplex, Sorel and Adidas. The perfect place to shop for all your wardrobe essentials, the Nordstrom holiday sale has price cuts on dresses, jeans, handbags and even home essentials. Keep scrolling for all the best discounts available today.

10 best deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale 2022

  1. Nordstrom Kids' Grow With Me Organic Cotton Overalls for $11.60 (Save $17.40)

  2. Zella Pyrite Slim Fit Pocket Joggers for $17.99 (Save $41.01)

  3. Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker for $49.95 (Save $50.05)

  4. Karen Kane Peasant Artisan Dress for $51.20 (Save $76.80)

  5. Le Creuset Heritage Square Baking Dishes, Set of Two for $58 (Save $17)

  6. Sorel Kids' Whitney II Short Waterproof Insulated Boot for $60 (Save $20)

  7. Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Eau de Toilette Fragrance from $64.60 (Save $11.40 to $21.60)

  8. Olaplex Bond Hair Maintenance Set for $79.20 (Save $19.80)

  9. Our Place Always Pan Set for $95 (Save $50)

  10. Tory Burch Perry Bombé Mini Bag for $208.60 (Save $89.40)

Women's clothing and shoe deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale

 Save on Zella leggings, Longchamp bags, and more

Shop early Black Friday sales at Nordstrom with steep markdowns on dresses, boots and more.
Shop early Black Friday sales at Nordstrom with steep markdowns on dresses, boots and more.

The Nordstrom Black Friday sale has all your fashion needs covered. Make your end-of-year style shine with steep savings on Zella, Karen Kane and Tory Burch right now.

Men's clothing and shoe deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale

From Adidas sneakers to Cole Haan dress shoes

Stay warm and stylish this holiday season with menswear deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale.
Stay warm and stylish this holiday season with menswear deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale.

Ready to prep your closet for winter? Find markdowns on men's crewnecks, sneakers, pants and more today at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale.

Kids' clothing and shoe deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale

Deals on Adidas hoodies, overalls for kids, and more

Give your little ones that gift of style this holiday season with these kids clothing deals ahead of Black Friday from Nordstrom.
Give your little ones that gift of style this holiday season with these kids clothing deals ahead of Black Friday from Nordstrom.

Refresh your little one's wardrobe with Nordstrom deals on Tucker + Tate, Adidas and so much more.

Beauty deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale

Yves Saint Laurent Lipstick, Olaplex hair products, and other beauty bargains

Shop beauty deals at Nordstrom's Black Friday sale now, featuring deep discounts on Mac lipstick and Margiela fragrances.
Shop beauty deals at Nordstrom's Black Friday sale now, featuring deep discounts on Mac lipstick and Margiela fragrances.

Give your makeup bag a facelift ahead of the holidays by shopping beauty bargains at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale. Save big on Giorgio Armani, Olaplex and more.

Home and travel deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale

Save on everything from cult-favorite products from Le Creuset, to Tumi luggage to the popular Casper mattress

Whether you need new luggage for your next trip or a stylish addition to your kitchen, these Nordstrom home deals help you save big for Black Friday.
Whether you need new luggage for your next trip or a stylish addition to your kitchen, these Nordstrom home deals help you save big for Black Friday.

Spruce up your interiors with markdowns on home, travel, and kitchen essentials at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale 2022. Enjoy price cuts on Stuab, Le Creuset, Tumi and more today.

Women's clothing and shoe deals at the Nordstrom Rack Black Friday sale

Score incredible deals on clothing and accessories from Michael Kors to Kate Spade New York during the Nordstrom Rack Black Friday sale.
Score incredible deals on clothing and accessories from Michael Kors to Kate Spade New York during the Nordstrom Rack Black Friday sale.

Shop the Nordstrom Rack Black Friday sale for discounts on women's clothes, accessories, and apparel from Nike, Marc Jacobs and more.

Men's clothing, shoe, and accessory deals at the Nordstrom Rack Black Friday sale

Shop the Nordstrom Rack Black Friday sale for deals on coats, designer sunglasses and more
Shop the Nordstrom Rack Black Friday sale for deals on coats, designer sunglasses and more

Grab steep markdowns for everyone on your list with deals on Salvatore Ferragamo, Tommy Bahama, Andrew Marc and more today at the Nordstrom Rack Black Friday sale.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

What is the Nordstrom Black Friday sale 2022?

The Nordstrom Black Friday sale is a limited-time shopping event that boasts deep discounts across all categories, including fashion, home and beauty. The popular sale sees massive markdowns on cult-favorite brands including Zella, Nike and Tory Burch. Get a head start on your holiday shopping by snagging early Black Friday bargains right now at Nordstrom.

How long is the Nordstrom Black Friday sale?

Nordstrom's early Black Friday deals are already here with bargains set to continue through Tuesday, November 29. Right now, Nordstrom is offering tons of holiday deals at up to 60% off. In the coming days, as we approach Black Friday proper on Friday, November 25, we expect to see even more killer markdowns.

What are the best deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale 2022?

Some of the best deals at Nordstrom's early Black Friday sale include denim, shoes, fall fashion, business attire and end-of-summer wardrobe essentials. The sale is a great opportunity to both refresh your look for the holidays and stock up on cold-weather must-haves like jackets, jeans and boots.

Should I shop the Nordstrom Black Friday sale?

Yes! Whether you're looking for bargains on clothing, handbags, beauty products or home goods, the Nordstrom Black Friday sale is a rare opportunity to bag high-quality items at a fraction of their typical price tag. If you're a Nordstrom cardholder the early Black Friday sale is an especially good time to get great deals while also taking advantage of your exclusive member benefits.

Learn more about the Nordstrom credit card

What is the difference between Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack?

Though they're both owned by the same company, Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack have some important distinctions. Nordstrom is a luxury department store that was established in 1901 in the Pacific Northwest. Nordstrom prides itself on providing exceptional customer service, and is famous for its generous case-by-case, no-time-limit return policy. Nordstrom Rack, founded in 1973, offers clearance merchandise from Nordstrom as well as items that are sold exclusively through this discount retailer. Best of all, for Nordstrom cardholders, you can earn points for The Nordy Club when shopping at both Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals.

According to History.com, Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”

Shop the Nordstrom Black Friday sale

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Nordstrom Black Friday deals: Save on Zella, Tory Burch and Adidas

