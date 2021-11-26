Nordstrom Black Friday is here—shop huge sitewide markdowns on clothes, home decor and more

Nordstrom Black Friday savings are here: Save big on Tory Burch, Ugg, Smeg and more

Black Friday 2021 at Nordstrom is finally here and you can score some incredible price cuts on everything from home decor and fashion to luxury beauty products. Right now, you can find major markdowns on All-Clad cookware, Coach and more. To save you some time, we've rounded up our top Black Friday deals that are sure to please everyone on your holiday shopping lists.

Just like at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, you can shop a variety of Nordstrom's Black Friday deals on clothing for women, men and kids along with must-have home goods. Nordstrom offers free shipping on almost everything and some items can be picked up in-store.

Nordstrom makes it easier than ever to narrow down your choices with toggles for category, size, color and more; plus, the New Markdowns section lets you browse tons of new discounts from some of our favorite brands, including Tory Burch and Ugg.

Below, start shopping immediately with some of the best Nordstrom Black Friday deals that we could find.

Top 10 Best Nordstrom Black Friday Deals

Nordstrom Black Friday women’s clothing and shoes deals

Step into new women's shoe and boot styles.

Nordstrom Black Friday men’s clothing and shoes deals

Snag early discounts on men's clothing and footwear during the Nordstrom Black Friday sale–happening now.

Nordstrom Black Friday bags, jewelry and accessories deals

Shop bags and accessories at Nordstrom's sale event.

Nordstrom Black Friday home and kitchen deals

Freshly marked down home appliances are up for grabs at Nordstrom.

Nordstrom Black Friday beauty deals

Grab some beauty products from Nordstrom's Black Friday sale.

Does Nordstrom have a sale section?

Nordstrom has an expansive sale section chock-full of women’s, men’s, kids’, home and beauty goods, all at reduced prices. Some of the items from the retailer’s top designer collection are even marked down.

What brands does Nordstrom offer?

Nordstrom is home to hundreds (if not thousands) of different brands. You can shop Nike and Christian Louboutin in the shoe department, and L.L. Bean and Burberry in the clothing department.

In this way, Nordstrom is a one-stop-shop for the whole family—and is an especially great destination for memorable gifts, given its wide selection of goods.

Does Nordstrom offer Black Friday deals?

Yes! Nordstrom's official Black Friday sale starts Friday, November 26. If you're looking to get your hands on a new pair of shoes or some top-tier kitchen tools, you can get that and more during the epic Nordstrom Black Friday sale.

Does Nordstrom have other sales besides the July Anniversary sale?

While the July Anniversary Sale is Nordstrom’s biggest sale of the year, the retailer also hosts a Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale, as well as an After-Christmas Sale. Right now, you can shop some of the best Black Friday deals on men's and women's fashions, accessories, beauty products, home goods and more.

