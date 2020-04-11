Nordstrom's latest sale includes cult-favourite brands at 40% off —but only until Tuesday!

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

This Nike Icon Clash Crewneck Sweatshirt is currently 25% off at Nordstrom's latest flash sale.

Attention, shoppers! For a limited time, Nordstrom is offering up to 40 per cent off online on some of their best-selling brands like Nike, Patagonia, Topshop, Vince and Ted Baker, as their stores remain closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

Every few days, the retailer is offering a new deal as part of their Better Together sale event. The latest flash sale is the perfect chance to stock up on spring pieces, or for loungewear as we continue to spend more time at home.

Take a look at 10 of our favourite items from the sale below and let us know which pieces you’ll be adding to your wardrobe - but hurry, the sale only lasts until Tuesday at 12 p.m. EST.

Cut from nonstretch denim, these flattering high-waist jeans feature a cropped, straight leg with edgy rips and tears.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $57 (originally $95)

Leopard-spotted calf hair livens up a pointy-toe loafer flat made with a lightly cushioned footbed for comfort.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $60 (originally $92)

Flouncy tiers of ruffles sway across a short stretch cotton skirt ready to bounce between day and night.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $39 (originally $55)

A casual-cool take on a traditional workday look, this textured cotton-blend blazer features a versatile open front adding to its laid-back edge.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $45 (originally $75)

A gorgeous embroidered mesh overlay adds elegance to this shoulder-baring dress that will turn more than a few heads.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $113 (originally $188)

Topped with a paperbag waist, these tapered trousers with handy pockets are a wardrobe workhorse.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $51 (originally $68)

A slouchy cotton-blend sweatshirt is styled with a silvery quarter-zip and a comfy drawstring hood.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $18 (originally $35)

Moisture-wicking Dri-FIT fabric keeps you cool and comfortable in this medium-impact sports bra made with a mesh racerback that vents excess heat.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $26 (originally $35)

Great as outerwear or as a midlayer, this high-performance jacket combines a sweater-knit face with a soft fleece interior for unbeatable lightweight warmth.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $97 (originally $139)

An asymmetrical mix of patched textures updates a slouchy drop-shoulder sweatshirt finished with a banded hem and cuffs.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $53 (originally $70)

