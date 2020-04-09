'So versatile': 'Flattering' dress backed by 3,100 reviews is half price right now

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

Leith's flattering bodycon wrap dress is on sale right now (Photos via Instagram)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Spring is just around the corner — and if you’re looking to update your wardrobe without breaking the bank, Nordstrom’s sale section is one of our favourite places to start. Luckily, a ton of new markdowns were just added at up to 60% off in time to usher in a new season.

One of Nordstrom’s bestselling items was just added to the sale, and at only $28, we have a feeling the Leith Ruched Body-Con Tank Dress is going to sell out fast. Available in a range of wearable shades that are perfect for this season’s resurging minimalist aesthetic, it’s racked up a 4.5-star rating on more than 3,100 reviews.

It’s not only a blogger favourite — but shoppers swear by it, too.

“This dress is so versatile,” raved one reviewer. “The cut and ruched design are flattering and the dress can be very sexy depending on the shoes or accessories. I can either wear sneakers or heels depending on the look I want [and] it travels well.”

A wardrobe staple that can easily be dressed up or down, it’s also a great choice to layer under a blazer for a day at the office, and transitioned to a nighttime look with a quick change of accessories.

Ready to dive in to spring? Shop the Leith ruched dress and more of our favourite picks from Nordstrom’s sale below.

Story continues

Leith Ruched Body-Con Tank Dress in green.

Easy and versatile, this slinky ruched dress is sure to become a favourite piece in your closet.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $28 - $40 (originally $56)

Charles Henry Off the Shoulder Dress in black.

This flirty silhouette features a ruffled neckline that shows off the shoulders and is ideal for day to night celebrations.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $53 (originally $88)

Vince Camuto Gigietta Bootie in tan.

With a pointed toe and a stacked wooden heel, these classic booties bring a touch of western appeal to any casual look.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $100 (originally $150)

Halogen Bateau Neck Sweater. Image via Nordstrom.

Freshen up your wardrobe with a lightweight knit like this flattering peach-toned sweater with a subtle boat neck design.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $24 (originally $49)

BP. Twill Utility Jacket. Image via Nordstrom.

This military-inspired utility jacket, ideal for layering during transitional weather, uses a drawstring waist to create a defined waistline.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $36 (originally $89)

Bobeau Ribbed Knit Long Cardigan in lavender.

Get ready for spring with this longline cardigan that provides comfort and warmth in one versatile style.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $27 (originally $54)

Dr. Scholl’s Nova Slip-On Sneakers. Image via Nordstrom.

Add a playful pop of animal print to any outfit with these ultra-comfy sneakers that are made with an anatomically designed footbed to provide all-day support.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $50 (originally $70)

Staud Mini Bissett Leather Bucket Bag. Image via Nordstrom.

Clean lines and a unique silhouette make this smooth leather bag a perfect choice for updating your spring wardrobe.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $177 (originally $295)

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.