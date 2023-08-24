Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

I know you're stressed about summer ending, but Nordstrom secretly marked down a ton of best sellers

Sarah Weldon
·1 min read

Yes, the idea of summer ending is bumming all of us out. Unfortunately time moves too fast, life is fleeting, live in the moment, etc., etc. — but Nordstrom just came through to heal the generally sucky vibes. The retailer quietly marked down a ton of great stuff to stock up on before Labor Day. And, no, there's no major sale happening right now. It's just for funsies.

The retailer has some of its most popular fashion, as well as a robust home decor section and hundreds of beauty goods majorly marked down. Like any good deal hunter (which, aren’t we all?), hundreds of shoppers are eyeing all the Nordstrom best sellers.

I mean, how often do a retailer’s best sellers go on sale? Almost never. So take advantage of the low-key savings like a shot of serotonin and shop these Nordstrom best sellers on sale right now. Retail therapy is a real thing (according to me).

Nordstrom

kate spade new york small sam icon shoulder bag

$149$248Save $99

The hot pink color of this Kate Spade shoulder bag is just so happy.

$149 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Reformation Frankie Silk Slipdress

$178$298Save $120

Is this an awoooooga moment? I feel like this is an awooooooga moment.

$178 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

BP. Ribbed Crewneck Tank

$11$19Save $8

The golden rule when it comes to shopping sales: Always stock up on basics and closet essentials, like this perfect gray tank.

$11 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Ray-Bans Icons 53mm Retro Sunglasses

$130$163Save $33

Round, wire-frame Ray-Ban sunglasses will always be trendy.

$130 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Open Edit Unstructured Blazer

$50$75Save $25

I've never seen an unstructured oversized blazer that I didn't like — and this one is no exception.

$50 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Steve Madden Amani Ankle Strap Sandal

$88$110Save $22

How cute and seriously fun are these Steve Madden heels with floral appliqués?! Obsessed.

$88 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Open Edit Wear Two Ways Knit Midi Dress

$20$49Save $29

Guys, this midi dress is basically two dresses in one for just $31. 

$20 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Levi's Ribcage Ripped High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans

$69$98Save $29

I mean, Levi's really are the best jeans out there.

$69 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Bay Cutout Slide Sandal

$60$120Save $60

The croc-embossed soft lime green look of these slides is so fun for summer (and spring and fall and warm-weather winter getaways).

$60 at Nordstrom

If you liked this story, check out the best deals to shop at Nordstrom Rack right now.

