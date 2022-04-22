These popular Nordstrom leggings are now less than $5

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

In case you've been living under a rock the past few days, Nordstrom has sneakily been adding some incredible stuff to its sale section.

No, there's not a specific sale event happening! From hidden viral beauty finds to markdowns on popular brands like Alo and Reformation, Nordstrom is coming through.

If you've been in the market for comfortable leggings with high-waist support and won't cost an arm and a leg, there's good news. Right now, at Nordstrom, a popular pair of leggings are on sale for less than $5. Yes, you read that right — it's less than the price of the oat milk latte I got this morning.

These extra-high waistband leggings are available in sizes XXS-L. The stretchy cotton leggings are perfect whether you need them for yoga, running errands or just to lounge around the house.

"These are very comfortable! They are long and run slightly large. If you’re between sizes, order down. If anyone tells you they’re not pants, they’re lying and should be excommunicated from your life," wrote one five-star reviewer.

Another reviewer stated, "I stumbled upon these BP High Rise Leggings by accident while shopping for 'high-end designer' yoga clothes. What a GREAT find! I love that they are mostly cotton, and I love the high waist. I seldom wear leggings, but these have changed my practice."

The leggings also come in classic black, but unfortunately, those are not on sale. Still, at $16 they're such a steal.

