Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop Nike, Adidas casual and athletic sneakers from 30% off

Second to the holiday season, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the most wonderful time of the year. For a limited time only, the retailer discounts an assortment of apparel and accessories for customers looking for a wardrobe refresh.

We rounded up some of our favorite athletic wear that will likely sell fast. We’ll be updating the list as new products are added, so check back regularly to ensure you don’t miss out.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends Sunday, August 4.

Nike Free TR8 Training Shoe

Manufactured with performance and agility in mind, the Nike Free TR8 sole mimics the natural movement of your foot with every stride, while integrated Flywire cables link the laces to the footbed for secure lockdown while cross-training or running sprints.

Shop it: $75+ (after sale: $100+)

Asics GEL-Nimbus 21 Running Shoe

One of the most beloved shoes within the running community, the technology in the Asics Gel-Numbus 21 provides comfort for joggers of all levels. Gel cushioning in the sole absorbs impact and yields a smooth heel-to-toe transition while FlyteFoam Propel cushioning delivers excellent bounceback with every stride, especially on distance runs.

Shop it: $119 (after sale: $150)

GEL-Kayano 26 Running Shoe

This shoe is manufactured with FluidFit stretch-mesh upper so it adapts to your foot for a customized, glove-like feel. You’ll only be motivated to run faster once you lace these kicks up.

Shop it: $120 (after sale: $160)

Nike Blazer Mid Rebel Sneaker

Nike combined the aesthetics of a traditional basketball shoe with classic streetwear style to bring you the Mid Rebel’s, designed with unique finishes only a true fan can properly sport. Asymmetrical lacing angles up to a raw-edge tongue at the front, and mismatched Swooshes on the sides and backward logotype branding the heel for a rebellious take on a beloved sneaker.

Shop it: $75 (after sale: $100)

Adidas Falcon Zip Sneaker

Straight out of the 90s, these sneakers combined mixed finishes and chiseled patterns with a front zipper to bring a more modern style.

Shop it: $83 (after sale: $110)

Nike Odyssey React 2 Flyknit Running Shoe

Super lightweight and ultra-spongy, these running shoes bring targeted support and flexibility to the upper part of your foot thanks to Nike’s FlyKnit technology. Nike React foam sole also transforms each step into springy returned energy.

Shop it: $90 (regular $120)