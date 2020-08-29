The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is in its final hours—here's what you don't want to miss

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
For nearly two weeks (even longer if you're a cardholder), Nordstrom shoppers have been reveling in the glory that is the department's store's annual Anniversary Sale. But all good things must come to an end, and as of tomorrow, August 30, this sweet savings event will do just that.
Gone will be the massive discounts on everything for the fall days ahead, including North Face jackets, UGG boots, adidas sneakers and so, so much more, with prices jumping back up where they'll likely to stay—at least for the rest of the season. You'll also bid adieu to markdowns on top-rated home items, including sweetly-scented candles for the home.
A few items we highly recommend you add to your cart before the savings disappear? These Hunter Original Tour short packable boots, which will go back up from $89.90 to $145 after tomorrow. With close to 300 near-perfect reviews, these best-selling boots will keep your feet nice and dry in rain or snow (though you may want to pair them with some über-cozy sock liners to ensure your tootsies stay warm inside the natural latex rubber) and feature an adjustable back buckle for the perfect fit.
You also won't want to miss out on intimates, like this low-rise Hanky Panky thong (Jennifer Aniston's underwear brand of choice), which is made with a super stretchy lace and is still available in six romantic colors.
Check out the rest of our top picks below. As always, shipping and returns are free.
The best things to buy before the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends
Women
- Get the Hanky Panky Low-Rise Thong for $16.90 (Originally $22)
- Get the Zella Live In High Waist Leggings for $38.90 (Originally $59)
- Get the MAC Dream Team Eye Kit for $45 (Valued at $77)
- Get the Halogen Open-Front Cardigan for $45.90 (Originally $79)
- Get the Adidas Sleek Leather Sneakers for $49.90 (Originally $80)
- Get the Isle Jacobsen Tulip 139 Perforated Slip-On Sneaker for $54.90 (Originally $83.95)
- Get the UGG Fluffette Slipper for $59.90 (Originally $89.95)
- Get the Nike Internationalist SE Sneaker for $75 (Originally $100)
- Get the Hunter Original Tour Short Packable Rain Boots for $89.90 (Originally $145)
- Get the UGG Elsa Genuine Shearling Booties for $99.90 (Originally $149.95)
- Get the UGG Classic Femme Toggle Wedge Boots for $119.90 (Originally $179.950
Men
- Get the Nordstrom Men's Boxer Briefs, 3-Pack for $22.90 (Originally $34.50)
- Get the Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers for $47.90 (Originally $80)
- Get the Cole Haan Generation ZeroGrand Sneakers for $69.90 (Originally $120)
- Get the Calvin Klein Micro-Stretch Briefs, 5-Pack for $42.90 (Originally $64.50)
- Get the 1901 Bermuda Driving Loafer for $49.90 (Originally $89.95)
- Get The North Face Millerton Hooded Jacket for $77.90 (Originally $110)
- Get the Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit Running Shoe for $119.90 (Originally $160)
- Get The North Face Balham 500 Packable Down Jacket for $209.90 (Originally $299)
Kids
- Get the Nike Boys' Sport Training Pants for $25.90 (Originally $35)
- Get the Tucker + Tate Saddle Jeggings for $18.90 (Originally $29)
- Get the Nike Element Renew Sneakers from $44.90 (Originally $60 to $80)
- Get The North Face Mossbud Swirl Reversible Jacket for $63 (Originally $90)
- Get the UGG Classic II Shimmer Bootie for $74.90 (Originally $130)
- Get the Nuna PIPA Lite LX Infant Car Seat and Base for $314.90 (Originally $419.95)
- Get the Nuna MIXX Next Stroller for $549.90 (Originally $749.90)
Home
- Get the Voluspa Maison Blanc Saijo Persimmon Candle for $12.80 (Originally $18)
- Get the Nordstrom Hydrocotton Bath Towel for $18.90 (Originally $29)
- Get the Anthropologie Faux Fur Throw Blanket for $72.90 (Originally $98)
- Get the Boll & Branch Embroidered Duvet Cover and Sham Set from $219.90 (Originally $330 to $360)
Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
