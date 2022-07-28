Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is ending — here’s the best of what’s left

Getty

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of the biggest sales the beloved retailer puts on each year and it’s coming to an end this weekend.

From now until Aug. 1, shoppers can score massive discounts on everything from designer fashion to high-quality handbags to wardrobe staples. So that means you only have a few days left to dig through the sale and add your favorite finds to your cart.

But don’t worry, we’ve gone ahead and done the heavy lifting for you by rounding up the very best discounted items that are still in stock. Keep scrolling to shop eight on-trend sale styles that are worth a purchase before Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale ends.

Buy Now

Black booties are a staple in the fall and these Chelsea boots are sure to go with any outfit.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now

Refresh your workout legging collection with this sleek pair from Zella.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now

This leather crossbody bag can add a pop of color to any simple look.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now

This top-rated bra is as pretty as it is supportive. Shop it in five shades.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now

Treat your skin to four of La Mer’s decadent skin care products.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now

These menswear-inspired pajamas are super soft and machine washable.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now

Ray-Ban’s for under $100? Yes, please!

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now

Barefoot Dreams’ cult-favorite blanket is marked down now and is worth every penny.

