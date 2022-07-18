The Nordstrom Anniversary sale has beauty bargains on Charlotte Tilbury, Olaplex and PMD

Sara Miranda and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·3 min read
Shop the best beauty deals available today at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022.
Shop the best beauty deals available today at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Beauty gurus, rejoice—the Nordstrom Anniversary sale finally went live on Friday, July 15 and there are tons of beauty bargains on skincare, makeup and haircare must-haves. Nordstrom is one of our go-to online retailers to scoop high-end beauty essentials on a budget from the likes of Charlotte Tilbury, Olaplex and T3. Keep reading for the best discounts available today and find out how to enjoy other exclusive shopping perks at Nordstrom, too.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

For perfecting your summer glow and nailing sleek warm weather hairstyles at home, Nordstrom has all your beauty shopping needs covered. The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 offers Black Friday level discounts on everything from moisturizer and mascara to hair styling tools and gift sets.

Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: Shop 40+ deals on Zella and Coach

Nordstrom Anniversary sale: The best 25+ home deals at Nordstrom—shop Barefoot Dreams, Vitamix and Fellow

The best beauty deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022

Here are our top five favorite Nordstrom Anniversary beauty deals you can shop right now, including a brow-grooming set from Benefit Cosmetics and a hair straightener from GHD.

  1. Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow Set for $20 (Save $18)

  2. St. Tropez Jumbo Self Tan Bronzing Mousse for $46 (Save $34)

  3. GHD Platinum+ 1-Inch Styler for $187 (Save $112)

  4. Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Set for $196 (Save $84)

  5. NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit for $199 (Save $140)

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: Shopping guide

The best makeup deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022

Bag big beauty bargains at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 with markdowns on blush, mascara and more.
Bag big beauty bargains at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 with markdowns on blush, mascara and more.

The best skincare deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022

Perfect your summer glow with skincare deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022.
Perfect your summer glow with skincare deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022.

The best haircare deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 for the best deals on hair products from T3, Aveda and more.
Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 for the best deals on hair products from T3, Aveda and more.

What is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is a once-a-year shopping event that boasts deep discounts across all categories, including fashion, home and beauty. The Black Friday-level sale sees massive markdowns on cult-favorite brands including Madewell, Zella, Barefoot Dreams and Olaplex. During the limited-time sale you can save up to 50% on beauty essentials, summer styles and fall fashion for the whole family.

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 opened to the public Friday, July 15.

Nordstrom cardholders were, however, able to get the first pick of the deals with exclusive early access to the Anniversary sale. In fact, cardholders with Influencer status or above—meaning you spend at least $500 per year at the store—were able to shop the sale starting on Saturday, July 9Icon cardholders, or Nordy Club shoppers who spend $15,000 or more at the department store each year, were able to access the pre-sale on Wednesday, July 6 while Ambassador cardholders who spend at least $5,000 per year at the store gained early access to the sale on Thursday, July 7.

In addition to getting exclusive early access to select sales, Nordstrom cardholders enjoy tons of other shopping perks—like points earned for every eligible purchase. Not a cardholder yet? If you apply today you can get a $40 bonus note to be used towards a future purchase if approved!

Learn more about the Nordstrom credit card

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary sale end?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is slated to end on Sunday, July 31. That means you'll have about two weeks to shop the public sale starting Friday, July 15.

What should I shop for during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022?

This year's best beauty deals include steep discounts on makeup must-haves, haircare sets, skincare devices and hairstyling tools. The sale is the perfect time to stock up on your beauty essentials and to snag those pricy skincare devices for less. We're particularly fans of the deals on brands like Supergoop, Augustinus Bader and Charlotte Tilbury, among others.

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: Best beauty deals to shop today

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Hurricanes add Burns from Sharks, Pacioretty from Knights

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are betting that trading for veteran defenseman Brent Burns will help a regular playoff team make an even deeper postseason push. Getting another scoring option in winger Max Pacioretty essentially for free won’t hurt, either. The Hurricanes acquired the 2017 Norris Trophy winner in Burns from San Jose on Wednesday as the NHL opened its free-agency period. Later in the day, Carolina acquired Pacioretty from Vegas for future considerations as the Knigh

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Tiger-Cats scratch out first win against winless Redblacks

    HAMILTON — This time, quarterback Dane Evans and his Hamilton Tiger-Cats overcame a late-game collapse to win in front of their faithful on Saturday. Evans connected with receiver Tim White for a three-yard touchdown strike on third and goal with 19 seconds remaining to pull out a 25-23 CFL victory before 20,411 against the winless Ottawa Redblacks (0-5). The Tiger-Cats' come-from-behind win came on the heels of second-half collapses in their first two games at Tim Hortons Field in 2022. "We kin

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Why did Johnny Gaudreau end up in Columbus?

    Justin Cuthbert tries to make sense of the former Calgary Flames winger's choice to sign with the Blue Jackets.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Blue Jays need more from Bo Bichette to reach full potential

    Bo Bichette has looked like himself in small stretches this season, they just haven't occurred consistently enough.

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af