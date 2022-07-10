The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is here with beauty bargains on Charlotte Tilbury, Olaplex and more

Sara Miranda and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·4 min read
Shop the best beauty deals available today at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022.
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you're looking for beauty bargains, the Nordstrom Anniversary sale is the place to shop. The mega retailer is one of our go-to places to scoop beauty essentials on a budget, and you can save big on popular brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Olaplex and T3 right now during the sale's early access period—keep reading to find out how to shop big beauty bargains today.

For perfecting your summer glow and nailing sleek warm-weather hairstyles at home, Nordstrom has all your shopping needs covered. During the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 you'll find Black Friday level discounts on everything from moisturizer and mascara to hair styling tools and gift sets.

While the Anniversary sale doesn't officially open to the public until Friday, July 15, Nordstrom cardholders who spend at lest $500 per year at the department store can get the first crack at the deals right now. Not a Nordstrom cardholder yet? Here's how to sign up.

The best beauty deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022

Here are our top five favorite Nordstrom Anniversary beauty deals you can shop right now, including a brow-grooming set from Benefit Cosmetics and a hair straightener from GHD.

  1. Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow Set for $33 (Save $29)

  2. Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Duo Set for $64 (Save $68)

  3. NuFace Mini Starter Kit for $135 (Save $74)

  4. GHD Platinum+ 1-Inch Styler for $187 (Save $112)

  5. Augustinus Bader The Cream Set for $221.25 (Save $147.75)

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: Shopping guide

The best Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 makeup deals

Bag big beauty bargains at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 with markdowns on Dior, Charlotte Tilbury and more.
The best Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 skincare deals

Perfect your summer glow with skincare deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022.
The best Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 haircare deals

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 for the best deals on hair products from T3, Aveda and more.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 fashion deals: Save on Adidas, Levi's, Ugg and Barefoot Dreams

What is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is a once-a-year shopping event that boasts deep discounts across all categories, including fashion, home and beauty. The Black Friday-level sale sees massive markdowns on cult-favorite brands including Madewell, Zella, Barefoot Dreams and Olaplex. During the limited-time sale you can save up to 50% on beauty essentials, summer styles and fall fashion for the whole family.

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 is set to open to the public on Friday, July 15. Shoppers can, however, get early access to the sale right now. To make shopping the sale even easier, you can add your favorite items to a wishlist to purchase with the touch of a button.

If you're a Nordstrom cardholder you'll be able to get your first pick of the deals with exclusive early access to the Anniversary sale. In fact, cardholders with Influencer status or above—meaning you spend at least $500 per year at the store—can shop the Anniversary sale today, July 9Icon cardholders, or Nordy Club shoppers who spend $15,000 or more at the department store each year, were able to access the pre-sale on Wednesday, July 6 while Ambassador cardholders who spend at least $5,000 per year at the store gained early access to the sale on Thursday, July 7.

If you're not a Nordstrom cardholder, you can still shop early deals by applying for a store credit card today—plus, you'll get a $40 bonus note to be used towards a future purchase if approved.

Learn more about the Nordstrom credit card

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary sale end?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is slated to end on Sunday, July 31. That means you'll have 17 days to shop the public sale starting on Friday, July 15.

What should I shop for during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022?

This year's best beauty deals include steep discounts on makeup must-haves, haircare sets, skincare devices and hairstyling tools. The sale is the perfect time to stock up on your beauty essentials and to snag those pricy skincare devices for less. We're particularly fans of the deals on brands like Supergoop, Augustinus Bader and Charlotte Tilbury, among others.

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

