The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 is live for cardholders—shop 50+ deals on Spanx, Zella and Nike

Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·4 min read
Get early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 right now—shop markdowns on activewear, handbags, shoes, home goods and so much more.
Nordstrom credit card holders, today's your lucky day—you can finally shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022. Starting right now, Nordstrom shoppers with Influencer status and above can get the first crack at deals on Kate Spade, MadewellCharlotte Tilbury and so much more. Meanwhile, if you're not a cardholder yet, we found a way for you to sign up to get early access to the sale today.

To help you find the best products at the best prices, we've scoured all the deals and are pointing you directly to the steepest savings, plus breaking down everything you need to know about the Black Friday-level shopping extravaganza. If you're ready to upgrade your summer wardrobe, add a few new beauty essentials to your morning routine or spruce up your home with seasonal decor, the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 is the place to shop.

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale early: Learn about the Nordstrom credit card

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop the 40+ best early Amazon deals before July 12

With impressive markdowns on Calvin Klein, Vitamix, Vineyard Vines and Nike, to huge discounts on best-selling denim and office attire, these deals are some of the best we've seen all year. Keep scrolling for the inside scoop.

The best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022

  1. Nordstrom Men's Shop Smartcare Trim Fit Solid Dress Shirt for $39.90 (Save $19.60)

  2. Zella Live In Pocket Joggers for $42.90 (Save $22.10)

  3. Olukai Hokua Flip Flop for $49.99 (Save $25.01)

  4. Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit for $59 (Save $31)

  5. Madewell Belmont Mock Neck Sweater for $64.99 (Save $33.01)

  6. Nordstrom At Home 400 Thread Count Sheet Set from $74.90 (Save $24.01 to $30.10)

  7. T3 SinglePass 1.25-Inch Ceramic Curling Iron for $113.90 (Save $56.09)

  8. Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket for $119.90 (Save $60.10)

  9. Kate Spade New York Run Around Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag for $189.99 (Save $88.01)

  10. Vitamix 7500 Blender for $549.99 (Save $240.01)

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 women's clothing and accessory deals

Make your wardrobe pop with big savings on women's fashion at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022.
Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 men's clothing deals

Snag savings on polos, slacks and more at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022.
Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 kids' clothing deals

Shop deep discounts on apparel and shoes for your little ones at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022.
Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 beauty deals

Shop beauty deals on NuFace, Charlotte Tilbury and more at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022.
Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 home deals

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 offers huge savings on home essentials, including bedding, kitchen tools and parenting products.
What is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022?

Get early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 starting today—save big on fashion, beauty and home.
The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is a once-a-year shopping event that boasts deep discounts across all categories, including fashion, home and beauty. The Black Friday-level sale sees massive markdowns on cult-favorite brands including Madewell, Zella, Barefoot Dreams and Paula's Choice. During the limited-time sale you can save up to 50% on beauty essentials, summer styles and fall fashion for the whole family. Better still, Nordstrom is expected to drop a new selection of daily beauty deals each day of the public sale, so you can shop a constant selection of refreshed deals through Sunday, July 31.

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 starts today for Nordstrom shoppers with Influencer status and above—meaning they have a Nordstrom credit card and spend at least $500 per year at the department store. The sale is set to open to the public on Friday, July 15. If you're not a cardholder yet, you can sign up now for early access to the discounts, or preview the Anniversary sale and add your favorite items to a wishlist to purchase during the public portion of the sale.

How can I shop early deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022?

If you're a Nordstrom cardholder, you'll be able to get your first pick of the deals with exclusive access to the Anniversary sale starting today, July 9.

Icon cardholders, or Nordy Club shoppers who spend $15,000 or more at the department store each year, were able to access the pre-sale as early as Wednesday, July 6 while Ambassador and Influencer cardholders gained early access to the sale Thursday, July 7 and today, July 9, respectively. Nordstrom cardholders who spend at least $5,000 per year at the store are considered Ambassadors and those who spend between $500 and $5,000 have Influencer status.

Not a Nordstrom cardholder? Don't worry, you can sign up today to shop early deals now, plus get a $40 bonus note that can be used for future purchases.

Learn more about the Nordstrom credit card

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary sale end?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 is slated to end on Sunday, July 31. That means you'll have 17 days to shop the public sale starting on Friday, July 15.

What are the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022?

Some of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale include denim, shoes, fall fashion, business attire and summer wardrobe essentials. The sale is a great opportunity to both refresh your summer look and stock up on colder weather must-haves—like jackets, jeans and boots. We're especially loving the deals on pricier brands, like Eileen Fisher, Free People, Bonobos, Topshop and more.

Should I shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022? 

Yes! Whether you're looking for bargains on clothing, handbags, beauty products or home goods, the Nordstrom Anniversary sale is a rare opportunity to bag high-quality items at a fraction of their typical price tag. If you're a Nordstrom cardholder the Anniversary sale is an especially good time to get great deals while also taking advantage of your exclusive member benefits.

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

