Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: Get a $60 credit and shop early with a Nordstrom card

New Nordstrom card members can scoop up savings before the general public at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021.

Attention, shoppers: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 is under way, and the general public can enjoy the savings beginning on Wednesday, July 28. If you’re hoping to shop the yearly sale sooner rather than later, there’s one way to beat the crowds: getting a Nordstrom credit card.

The retailer has slashed prices on fall arrivals, like men’s and women’s clothing, beauty and home goods—and, no surprise here, the discounted items are quickly selling out.

When submitting an application, you can choose between two options: the Nordstrom retail credit card and the Nordstrom Visa® credit card. With the retail card, shoppers earn two points per dollar spent at Nordstrom, as well as sister sites Nordstrom Rack and Trunk Club. For every 1,000 points, you’ll earn a $10 Nordstrom Note, which acts like a gift card that can be redeemed in-store or online.

Those with good-to-excellent might consider the Nordstrom Visa, which earns the same rewards plus one point per dollar everywhere else Visa is accepted—and that includes abroad. Yup, if you don’t already have a travel credit card in your wallet, this one has no foreign transaction fees.

Aside from early access to the Anniversary Sale, new cardholders will earn a $60 bonus Nordstrom Note. Approved applicants will also be enrolled in the store's Nordy Club at its Influencer tier, which includes up to $200 in free alterations on Nordstrom purchases, free year-round two-day shipping in select areas and no fee with the department store’s personal styling service, among other perks. Shoppers who spend $5,000 or more per year earn an additional point per dollar on Nordstrom purchases for a total of three points and will receive up to $300 for alterations.

While both cards lack an annual fee, they come with a higher interest rate should you carry a balance. Of course, we always recommend paying your credit card bill on time and—whenever possible—in full. In that event, you can avoid interest charges and maintain healthy credit. One final standout from the fine print: Should you see anything amiss on your monthly statement, you need to write to the company within 60 days to have it formally look into the charges.

The greatest perk of all, of course, is early access to the Anniversary Sale’s fleeting deals. If you’ve already got your eyes on something, you may want to give it a look.

