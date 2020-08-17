The Anniversary Sale isn't just for your wardrobe - Shop 12 of the best home goods on sale now at Nordstrom

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.
While the fashion and beauty deals included in the annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale are definitely not to be missed, there are also plenty of other great picks if you’re looking to freshen up your home for the coming season.
Exclusive Nordstrom home goods have earned a reputation for top quality and great prices, and you can score them now at even better prices. You’ll also find in-demand brands like Smeg, Ted Baker, and Pendleton are also included in the Anniversary Sale, all at up to 40 per cent off.
Although the sale is only open to Nordstrom cardholders right now, everyone else can still get ready to shop the sale before its Aug. 19 launch by building up your wish lists ahead of time.
Ready to get started? Scroll through for our top home picks to shop from this year’s Anniversary Sale below.
Bliss Plush Throw
Add a touch of warmth to any space with this plush throw blanket that comes in more than ten beautiful colours.
SHOP IT: Anniversary Sale Price: $25, after sale: $40
Hydrocotton Bath Towel
This ultrasoft, ultra-absorbent hydrocotton towel was specially woven for maximum absorbency, and only gets better with use.
SHOP IT: Anniversary Sale Price: $19, after sale: $29
Ted Baker Entangled Enchantment Comforter & Sham Set
The elegant floral blooms and moody colour palette in this comforter set are sure to bring drama to any bedroom.
SHOP IT: Anniversary Sale Price: from $190, after sale: from $290
Smeg ‘50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster
Retro design meets modern technology in this chic rose gold toaster that also comes in a glam all-gold version.
SHOP IT: Anniversary Sale Price: $172, after sale: $230
Serene House Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser
Fill your home with your favourite scents care of essential oils and this electric aromatherapy diffuser.
SHOP IT: Anniversary Sale Price: $25, after sale: $40
400 Thread Count Organic Cotton Sateen Sheet Set
Sink into a restful night’s sleep with this luxe sheet set made from organic cotton that includes flat and fitted sheets, along with two pillowcases.
SHOP IT: Anniversary Sale Price: from $59, after sale: from $89
Mixed Pack of 4 Red Wine Glasses
Enjoy a glass of your favourite wine with this set of glasses that includes two stemmed and two stemless crystal glasses.
SHOP IT: Anniversary Sale Price: $44, after sale: $59
4-Piece Cotton Bath Towel & Hand Towel Set
Ideal for a dorm room or first apartment, this affordable towel set is a must-have for any new home.
SHOP IT: Anniversary Sale Price: $30, after sale: $49
Pendleton Diamond Ridge Quilt & Sham Set
Bring a touch of the outdoors in with this tranquil sheet set that features dreamy pastel shades and a lightweight cotton fabrication.
SHOP IT: Anniversary Sale Price: from $130, after sale: from $199
Ingrid Beddoes - Beach Summer of Love Framed Wall Art
Relive an endless summer all year long with this gorgeous framed print from artist Ingrid Beddoes.
SHOP IT: Anniversary Sale Price: $29, after sale: $39
Peri Home Fringe Pillow
Add a hint of bohemian style to your home decor with this fringed pillow that’s embellished embroidered accents.
SHOP IT: Anniversary Sale Price: $21, after sale: $30
Diptyque Set of 5 Travel Size Limited Edition Scented Candles
This Nordstrom-exclusive set of five candles would be a welcome addition to any home, adding fragrance and warmth with five unique scents.
SHOP IT: Anniversary Sale Price: $55 ($75 value)
