Nordstrom’s 4th of July sale is on — Here are over 25 of the best deals worth shopping
Summer is here, and Nordstrom’s 4th of July deals are already on! Whether you could use some fresh wardrobe essentials, are looking to treat yourself to something new or need a gift for a friend, Nordstrom has tons of stylish picks at incredible prices.
Right now, shoppers can take advantage of huge savings on name brands that they know and love. From Tory Burch sandals and Nike sneakers to Madewell denim and Free People dresses, Nordstrom’s sale section is fully stocked with all of the warm weather styles you and your family need.
Even designer styles are discounted. Score big savings on luxury brands like Versace, Off-White, Givenchy and Isabel Marant. And yes, beauty favorites and must-have accessories are also marked down!
Below, shop more than 25 deals that are worth shopping at Nordstrom right now.
Best Nordstrom July 4th clothing deals
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Jean, $89.60 (Orig. $128)
Madewell The High-Rise Perfect Vintage Jean, $89.60 (Orig. $128)
Open Edit Sleeveless Reversible Maxi Dress, $24.50–$29.40 (Orig. $49)
Treasure & Bond Organic Cotton T-Shirt Dress, $17.40 (Orig. $29)
Free People Real Love Print Maxi Dress, $117.60 (Orig. $168)
BLANKNYC Boyfriend Denim Shorts, $47.60 (Orig. $68)
Zella Aero Print Shorts, $21.45 (Orig. $39)
French Connection Whisper Light Sheath Minidress, $96 (Orig. $128)
Best Nordstrom July 4th shoe deals
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal, $152.76–$238 (Orig. $228-$238)
Coach Udele Floral Coated Canvas Slide Sandal, $57 (Orig. $94.95–$95)
Nike Daybreak Sneaker, $70.00–$110 (Orig. $90-$110)
Sam Edelman Valeri Slide Sandal, $74.96 (Orig. $120-$140)
Schutz Honey Slide Sandal, $64.80 (Orig. $108)
TOMS Diana Platform Wedge Sandal, $47.96 (Orig. $79.95)
HOKA ONE ONE Mach 4 Running Shoe, $103.99 (Orig. $130)
Best Nordstrom July 4th beauty deals
Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette, $24.50 (Orig. $49)
Serene House Ranger Travel Aromatherapy Diffuser, $9.99 (Orig. $24.99)
Clinique Smart Night Custom-Repair Moisturizer Cream, $45.50 (Orig. $65)
Bobbi Brown Crushed Shine Jelly Stick Lipstick, $20.30 (Orig. $29)
Hourglass Vanish™ Seamless Finish Liquid Foundation, $28 (Orig. $56)
Deborah Lippmann Beautiful Dirty Rich Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish Set, $31.50 (Orig. $45)
Best Nordstrom July 4th accessory deals
Ray-Ban Erika Classic 54mm Sunglasses, $140 (Orig. $175)
Tory Burch Robinson Wallet on a Chain, $208.60 (Orig. $298)
kate spade new york small smile pebbled leather crossbody bag, $118.80 (Orig. $198)
Versace La Medusa Round Leather Camera Bag, $717 (Orig. $1,195)
Ray-Ban Standard Classic Wayfarer 50mm Polarized Sunglasses, $163 (Orig. $213)
kate spade new york spencer floral medley bifold wallet, $66 (Orig. $110)
