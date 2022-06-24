Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Summer is here, and Nordstrom’s 4th of July deals are already on! Whether you could use some fresh wardrobe essentials, are looking to treat yourself to something new or need a gift for a friend, Nordstrom has tons of stylish picks at incredible prices.

Right now, shoppers can take advantage of huge savings on name brands that they know and love. From Tory Burch sandals and Nike sneakers to Madewell denim and Free People dresses, Nordstrom’s sale section is fully stocked with all of the warm weather styles you and your family need.

Even designer styles are discounted. Score big savings on luxury brands like Versace, Off-White, Givenchy and Isabel Marant. And yes, beauty favorites and must-have accessories are also marked down!

Below, shop more than 25 deals that are worth shopping at Nordstrom right now.

Best Nordstrom July 4th clothing deals

Credit: Nordstrom

Best Nordstrom July 4th shoe deals

Credit: Nordstrom

Story continues

Best Nordstrom July 4th beauty deals

Credit: Nordstrom

Best Nordstrom July 4th accessory deals

Credit: Nordstrom

If you liked this story, shop these editor-approved picks from Nordstrom.

More from In The Know:

Screaming because the Dyson Airwrap is finally back in stock, so get your credit cards ready

The perfect summer dress is only $50, so I immediately bought it in both colors

24 viral TikTok home products from Amazon that are actually worth your money

These floral Le Creuset mini cocottes are the cutest things I’ve ever seen

The post Nordstrom’s 4th of July sale is on — Here are over 25 of the best deals worth shopping appeared first on In The Know.