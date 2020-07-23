We scoured Nordstrom's 3,989 newest markdowns for the best deals - here's 9 of our top picks to shop for under $200

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

It’s no wonder why Nordstrom’s new markdowns selection shrinks just as fast as it grows - shoppers are calling dibs on all the best deals fast, and designer items are selling out in the blink of an eye.

In addition to the retailer’s upcoming Anniversary Sale (which you can preview starting tomorrow, BTW), Nordstrom is offering so many discounts that it’s almost too hard to keep track of them all.

Still, don’t stress about missing out on the splurge-worthy items you’ve had in your cart for weeks, because we’re here to make sure you know about all the latest markdowns that’ve probably caught your eye before.

From Tory Burch to Ted Baker, Nordstrom has cut the prices of the newest additions to its sale pile by more than half - but hurry. They’re going quick.

To get you started on your deal hunting, here’s nine of our top picks to shop for men, women, and children.

Women’s

ZAC Zac Posen Veronique Pointed Toe Pump in Portobello Leather

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $48 – $60 (originally $119)

Ted Baker London Siina Scallop Neckline Camisole in Bright Pink

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $33 – $39 (originally $65)

Veronica Beard Woode Belted Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $170 (originally $425)





Mens

ALLSAINTS Rigg Sneaker

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $70 (originally $148)

Theory City Bomber Jacket

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $162 (originally $395)

Junya Watanabe Stripe Linen and Cotton Bag

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $107 (originally $270)





Kids

KENZO Tiger Leopard Pattern Sweater

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $105 (originally $224)

Capelli New York Signs of Summer Baseball Cap

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $12 (originally $20)

Common Projects Original Achilles Sneaker

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $177 (originally $296)

