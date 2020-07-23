We scoured Nordstrom's 3,989 newest markdowns for the best deals - here's 9 of our top picks to shop for under $200
It’s no wonder why Nordstrom’s new markdowns selection shrinks just as fast as it grows - shoppers are calling dibs on all the best deals fast, and designer items are selling out in the blink of an eye.
In addition to the retailer’s upcoming Anniversary Sale (which you can preview starting tomorrow, BTW), Nordstrom is offering so many discounts that it’s almost too hard to keep track of them all.
Still, don’t stress about missing out on the splurge-worthy items you’ve had in your cart for weeks, because we’re here to make sure you know about all the latest markdowns that’ve probably caught your eye before.
From Tory Burch to Ted Baker, Nordstrom has cut the prices of the newest additions to its sale pile by more than half - but hurry. They’re going quick.
To get you started on your deal hunting, here’s nine of our top picks to shop for men, women, and children.
Women’s
ZAC Zac Posen Veronique Pointed Toe Pump
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $48 – $60 (originally $119)
Ted Baker London Siina Scallop Neckline Camisole
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $33 – $39 (originally $65)
Veronica Beard Woode Belted Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $170 (originally $425)
Mens
ALLSAINTS Rigg Sneaker
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $70 (originally $148)
Theory City Bomber Jacket
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $162 (originally $395)
Junya Watanabe Stripe Linen and Cotton Bag
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $107 (originally $270)
Kids
KENZO Tiger Leopard Pattern Sweater
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $105 (originally $224)
Capelli New York Signs of Summer Baseball Cap
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $12 (originally $20)
Common Projects Original Achilles Sneaker
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $177 (originally $296)
