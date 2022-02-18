Nordstrom Has 30,000+ Winter Deals Up to 60% Off—Here's What to Buy

Nordstrom sale

It's that time of the year again, and no, I'm not talking about Presidents Day weekend. Nordstrom's annual winter sale is officially back, and the discounts are just as worth your time as ever. As a lifestyle writer whose job is basically to shop online stores like Nordstrom for a living, I've been looking forward to this week-long sale—and the deals really don't disappoint.

Even though it's only day one of the sale, Nordstrom has already put up more than 30,000 deals with markdowns as big as 60 percent off. Shopper-loved brands like Natori, Zella, Ugg, Reformation, Tory Burch, Spanx, Adidas, and Levi's are all on sale, with top-rated products, such as this Natori Bra that has more than 3,300 reviews and these supportive Adidas UltraBoost sneakers, discounted.

Winter sales might conjure up images of coats, boots, and cozy sweaters significantly discounted in preparation for warmer weather, but Nordstrom's stands out for the amount of spring styles that are actually on sale right now. If you're ready to shed your cashmere turtleneck for a floral dress or an embroidered blouse, get styles from Reformation, & Other Stories, and Nordstrom's own affordable brand BP while prices are low.

Classic picks like Levi's iconic 501 jeans, Zella joggers (with pockets!), and Tory Burch totes that will be closet staples for years to come are majorly discounted, but it's not just spring clothing you can buy for less. So many shoes are on sale, including pairs from the Meghan Markle-loved brand Birdies, Jennifer Garner-approved APL sneakers, and Nike's top-rated stability training shoes.

Plus, if you're looking for new supportive bras, don't miss out on my favorite wireless bra of all time by True & Co: The Soft Form V-Neck Bralette that truly conforms to your body without any discomfort or digging. All of True & Co's reviewer-loved bras that constantly top Nordstrom best-seller charts are 25 percent off in this sale, so it's a great time to stock up.

Beauty lovers have tons to shop, too, like Perricone MD's anti-aging serum that reduces fine lines and wrinkles and Briogeo's nourishing hair masks that anyone with frizzy, prone-to-breakage hair should buy.

If you want to score the best deals from Nordstrom fast without missing out on great prices, hurry and shop the 33 picks that I've been eyeing below. Some of them are rarely on sale (like these P448 sneakers), so don't wait to grab your favorites before the sale ends Sunday, February 27.

Best Fashion Deals

Best Comfy Bra Deals

Best Shoe Deals

Best Beauty Deals

