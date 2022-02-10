Nordstom’s Latest Pop-up Revolves Around Pangaia

Nordstrom has partnered with Pangaia, a materials science company that makes ethically produced clothing, for its latest pop-up shop.

Concept 016: Pangaia is the first physical expression of the brand in North America and will include men’s, women’s and children’s products. It will feature the brand’s 365 core collection, along with denim, Flwrdwn (which stands for Flowerdown, an ethical alternative to down that is material created from dried wildflowers) and an exclusive collaboration with buzzy footwear and apparel brand Vandythepink. Prices range from $35 to $395.

Nordstrom worked closely with Pangaia to create an immersive shop rooted in the brand’s “high-tech naturalism.” As such, it is climate positive, which was determined after measuring and offsetting its carbon footprint after accounting for employee commuting, material use, transport, electricity and heating, according to Nordstrom.

Pangaia’s products are created with sustainable materials and methods.

Beyond that, the colorful space, which is designed in a circular format, is intended to help shoppers learn about the technologies and material innovations used by the brand.

“We are happy to be entering physical retail in North America with such an iconic and forward-thinking partner as Nordstrom,” Pangaia said. “Positive change comes from the collective behavior of people and businesses alike, and our partnership with Nordstrom is no exception; through our shared values, our carbon neutral store experience, combined philanthropic action and active communities, we look forward to showcasing materials innovations and breakthrough solutions — in the most accessible way possible.”

“We are honored that Pangaia has chosen Nordstrom as their first North American retail partner and look forward to introducing their offering to our customers,” said Sam Lobban, senior vice president of designer and New Concepts at Nordstrom. “We have long admired the brand’s commitment to creating products rooted in innovation and science and are committed to reducing the environmental impact of our business through projects like Concept 016.”

The shops will be open through early May in 13 Nordstrom locations: the Men’s Store in New York City; downtown Seattle; Michigan Avenue in Chicago; South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, Calif.; Fashion Valley in San Diego; Century City in Los Angeles; Valley Fair in San Jose; Tysons Corner in McLean, Va.; Northpark in Dallas; Domain Northside in Austin, Texas; Phipps Plaza in Atlanta; Aventura in Florida, and Pacific Centre in Vancouver. The product will also be available online.

The New Concepts pop-up strategy launched in January 2019 and has included Out Cold, which featured products for inclement weather; a Thom Browne locker room, and Black_Space, which was devoted to products from Black creatives.

