Nordic GDP contracting sharply before gradual recovery - Nordea

OSLO (Reuters) - Nordic economies will on average contract by 6% this year and only see a partial rebound of around 4% in 2021, although strong public finances will help mitigate the COVID-19 fallout, the region's biggest bank Nordea predicted on Wednesday.

With much of the global economy in limbo amid the pandemic, the export-dependent Nordic nations have seen a spike in unemployment that is expected to linger in the coming year, Nordea's quarterly Economic Outlook report showed.

The decline in gross domestic product in 2020 is expected to range from 5% in Denmark to 6% in Norway and Sweden and 7% in Finland, while next year's growth is forecast at 4% in each of the four nations, the bank said.

But despite the rapid downturn, neither Norway nor Sweden will cut central bank policy rates below their current level of zero percent, according to the report. Denmark and euro zone member Finland already have negative rates.

And while Sweden, the largest Nordic economy, has seen its export industry hit hard, the domestic economy is showing signs of resilience.

"Strong (fiscal policy) measures will limit the number of bankruptcies and dampen the rise in unemployment," Nordea said. "Households maintain their incomes relatively well."

Norway's economy has suffered gravely from the lockdown but appears to be rebounding following a 150 basis points cut in interest rates and increased spending from its $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, it added.

Finland's GDP is expected to show the biggest drop among the Nordics this year, and relief measures will likely see public debt rise to around 70% relative to GDP in 2020, from just below 60% last year, Nordea said.

In Denmark, a string of government aid packages including a wage compensation scheme will help protect many jobs, but also leave the budget deficit at close to 8% of GDP, the biggest on record since 1982, Nordea added.





