Nordic Fibreboard AS Audited Annual Report 2022

·3 min read
Supervisory Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS approved the company's audited annual report for 2022.

OVERVIEW OF OPERATING RESULTS

Consolidated net sales for 2022 were € 11.07 million, which is an increase of 10% compared to 2021 sales of € 10.10 million. The sales revenue from the production of fibreboard was € 11.04 million in 2022 (2021: € 9.84 million). The reason for such sales increase is due to increased sales of fibreboards in our key markets such as Finland, Denmark, Estonia and Latvia. The increase is a combination of price and volume dependent on the Market. The sales revenue in 2022 from real estate management was € 39 thousand (2021: € 254 thousand), the decrease in sales revenue of the real estate management was caused by the loss of the largest tenant at the end of 2021, who occupied the old production halls of the territory. The Group does not foresee to rent the old production halls again.

The consolidated EBITDA of Nordic Fibreboard AS for 2022 was € 1.73 million (2021: € 1.56 million). EBITDA margin was 16% in 2022 and remained at a similar level compared to 2021 (2021: 15%). The 2022 EBITDA includes a one-time income of € 697 thousand from the revaluation of the real estate investment in Pärnu Riverside Development OÜ. However, the Group’s gross margin fell from 33% for full year 2021 to becoming 23% for full year 2022, the main reason for the decrease in the gross margin was the substantial increase in pricing of woodchips, the company`s main input costs.

The consolidated net profit of Nordic Fibreboard AS for 2022 was € 1.23 million (2021: € 1.20 million). In 2022, the net profit included dividends of € 129 thousand from shares owned by Nordic Fibreboard Ltd in the real estate company Trigon Property Development AS (TPD). In 2021 the net profit included profit from the revaluation of TPD shares in the amount € 265 thousand.

Consolidated statement of financial position

€ thousand

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

Cash and cash equivalents

2

57

Receivables and prepayments (Note 5)

559

902

Inventories (Note 6)

1,672

390

Total current assets

2,233

1,349

 

 

 

Investment property (Note 7)

1,859

1,152

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Note 9)

644

644

Property, plant and equipment (Note 8)

4,670

4,915

Intangible assets (Note 8)

2

3

Total non-current assets

7,175

6,714

 

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

9,408

8,063

 

 

 

Borrowings (Notes 10)

290

146

Payables and prepayments (Notes 11)

1,014

829

Short-term provisions (Note 12)

18

19

Total current liabilities

1,322

994

 

 

 

Long-term borrowings (Notes 10)

2,875

3,074

Long-term provisions (Note 12)

127

145

Total non-current liabilities

3,002

3,219

Total liabilities

4,324

4,213

 

 

 

Share capital (at nominal value) (Note 13)

450

450

Statutory reserve capital

45

0

Retained earnings (loss)

4,589

3,400

Total equity

5,084

3,850

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

9,408

8,063

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

€ thousand

2022

2021

Revenue (Note 22)

11,074

10,096

Cost of goods sold (Note 15)

9,024

7,294

Gross profit

2,050

2,802

 

 

 

Distribution costs (Note 16)

1,112

1,168

Administrative expenses (Note 17)

424

565

Other operating income (Note 19)

730

5

Other operating expenses (Note 20)

9

15

Operating profit

1,235

1,059

 

 

 

Finance income (Note 21)

129

265

Finance costs (Note 21)

130

122

PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX

1,234

1,202

 

 

 

NET PROFIT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR

1,234

1,202

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share (Note 14)

0.27

0.27

Diluted earnings per share (Note 14)

0.27

0.27

  

A copy of Nordic Fibreboard AS audited annual report for 2022 is attached to the announcement and is also published on NASDAQ Tallinn and Nordic Fibreboard web page (https://group.nordicfibreboard.com/en/investor/financial-reports/annual-reports).

The ESEF-compliant machine-readable annual report is generated only in Estonian language.

Torfinn Losvik
CEO & Chairman of the Management Board
Phone: + 372 56 99 09 88
E-mail: torfinn.losvik@nordicfibreboard.com

Attachment