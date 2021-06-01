Nordic Capital Acquires Specialty Pharmaceutical Company ADVANZ PHARMA in Deal Worth ~$846 Million

·10 min read

  • The acquisition will bring significant investment and expertise to help fuel ADVANZ PHARMA's growth, with the potential to bring further cost-savings to the NHS and wider European healthcare systems while enhancing choice and access to critical medicines globally.

LONDON, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited ("ADVANZ PHARMA" or "the Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a strategic focus on complex medicines in Europe, today announced the completion of its acquisition by a subsidiary of Nordic Fund X Epsilon, Cidron Aida Bidco Limited ("Bidco").

Graeme Duncan, Chief Executive Officer of ADVANZ PHARMA, said: "This deal is fantastic news for ADVANZ PHARMA and our goal of becoming the go-to partner for complex medicines in Europe. Nordic Capital will be pivotal in helping the business through both its deep sector expertise and access to capital that will enable considerable investment in our organic and inorganic pipeline. This partnership will be essential in allowing us to further broaden choice for both prescribers and patients throughout the world and ensure access to the essential medicines we supply.

Duncan continues: "This deal could not have been possible without our employees whose hard work has been instrumental in collectively contributing towards building ADVANZ PHARMA into the strong and diverse company it is today."

Raj Shah, Partner and Head of Healthcare, Nordic Capital Advisors, said: "ADVANZ PHARMA's vision and regional focus fully aligns with Nordic Capital's expertise and deep knowledge of European market sectors. We are delighted to be able to support ADVANZ PHARMA at this exciting juncture in their journey. Nordic Capital will help fuel the company's strategic growth and allow it to invest in future pipeline and M&A activities so that even more patients can access critical medicines now and in the future."

The acquisition has been effected by means of a court sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Article 125 of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 (as amended), which was contained in a document published on 25 February 2021 (the "Scheme Document"), pursuant to which Bidco acquired the entire limited voting share capital of ADVANZ PHARMA (the "Acquisition"). Capitalised terms not defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Scheme Document.

ADVANZ PHARMA is pleased to announce that the Scheme has now become Effective.

The Acquisition values the entire issued and to-be-issued limited voting share capital of ADVANZ PHARMA at approximately US$846 million. Under the terms of the Acquisition, each ADVANZ PHARMA Shareholder will receive US$17.26 in cash in respect of each ADVANZ PHARMA Share held at the Scheme Record Time, with the exception of Bybrook, being the only former shareholder of ADVANZ PHARMA who elected for the Alternative Offer and whose ADVANZ PHARMA Shares have been exchanged for Topco B Shares in accordance with the Alternative Offer.

For further details about the completion of the Acquisition, including closing requirements and additional considerations, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at:

www.advanzpharma.com/investors

About Nordic Capital
Nordic Capital is a leading private equity investor with a resolute commitment to creating stronger, sustainable businesses through operational improvement and transformative growth. Nordic Capital focuses on selected regions and sectors where it has deep experience and a long history. Focus sectors are Healthcare, Technology & Payments, Financial Services, and selectively, Industrial & Business Services. Key regions are Europe and globally for Healthcare and Technology & Payments investments. Since inception in 1989, Nordic Capital has invested more than EUR 17 billion in close to 120 investments. The most recent fund is Nordic Capital Fund X with EUR 6.1 billion in committed capital, principally provided by international institutional investors such as pension funds. Nordic Capital Advisors have local offices in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany, the UK and the US. For further information about Nordic Capital, please visit www.nordiccapital.com.

About ADVANZ PHARMA
ADVANZ PHARMA is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a strategic focus on complex medicines in Europe. With an agile and experienced team, including direct sales, marketing and medical capability across many of Europe's major markets, the Company supplies, innovates and enhances the critical medicines patients depend on, ensuring continued patient access and improving health outcomes.

ADVANZ PHARMA has expertise in the anti-Infectives and endocrinology therapy areas, along with strong relationships with hospital decision makers, making it an attractive partner when commercialising complex medicines in Europe.

ADVANZ PHARMA has an operational headquarters in London, an operations centre of excellence in Mumbai, commercial affiliates in North America, Europe, and Australia, and an established global network of commercial partners throughout the rest of the world. For further information about ADVANZ PHARMA, visit www.advanzpharma.com.

About complex medicines
Investment in off-patent, complex medicines provides essential cost-savings to the NHS and wider European healthcare systems, giving prescribers greater choice and the ability to free up budget where there is greatest need. Complex medicines are defined as:

  • Rare: Products differentiated by their small patient populations due to rare disease, novel strengths, or delivery technology

  • Under-serviced: Older medicines with an established history, greater familiarity and existing patient demand but lacking investment

Four out of five prescription medicines in the UK are generics, demonstrating their essential role in the delivery of cost-effective care.1

Access to affordable, high-quality alternatives has never been more important as we continue to navigate the health repercussions from COVID-19.

___________________

1 NHS Business Services Authority. Medicines optimisation – generic prescribing. Available at: https://www.nhsbsa.nhs.uk/epact2/dashboards-and-specifications/medicines-optimisation-generic-prescribing. Last accessed: May 2021.

Forward-looking statements
The Scheme Document contains certain "forward-looking statements" with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of ADVANZ PHARMA and certain plans and objectives of Nordic Fund X Epsilon with respect thereto. These statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Nordic Fund X Epsilon (or where expressly stated, the ADVANZ PHARMA Board) and are naturally subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in the Scheme Document include statements relating to the expected effects of the Scheme on Nordic Fund X Epsilon and ADVANZ PHARMA, the expected timing and scope of the Scheme, and other statements other than historical facts.

Forward-looking statements include statements typically containing words such as "will", "may", "should", "believe", "intends", "expects", "anticipates", "targets", "estimates" and words of similar import. Although Nordic Fund X Epsilon or ADVANZ PHARMA (as applicable) believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, Nordic Fund X Epsilon or ADVANZ PHARMA (as applicable) can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These factors include: local and global political and economic conditions; changes in consumer habits and preferences; legal or regulatory developments and changes; the outcome of any litigation; the impact of any acquisitions or similar transactions; competitive product and pricing pressures; success of business and operating initiatives; and changes in the level of capital investment. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Nordic Fund X Epsilon, Bidco, any member of the Wider Topco Group and ADVANZ PHARMA do not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

Publication on website and availability of hard copies
A copy of this announcement will be made available, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in Restricted Jurisdictions, free of charge on ADVANZ PHARMA's website at https://www.advanzpharma.com/investors. For the avoidance of doubt, the content of this website is not incorporated into and does not form part of this announcement.

Dealing Disclosure Requirements
Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Code, any person who is interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an Opening Position Disclosure following the commencement of the offer period and, if later, following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s). An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the commencement of the offer period and, if appropriate, by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. Relevant persons who deal in the relevant securities of the offeree company or of a securities exchange offeror prior to the deadline for making an Opening Position Disclosure must instead make a Dealing Disclosure.

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a Dealing Disclosure if the person deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror. A Dealing Disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s), save to the extent that these details have previously been disclosed under Rule 8. A Dealing Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the business day following the date of the relevant dealing.

If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of an offeree company or a securities exchange offeror, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3.

Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4).

Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Takeover Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk, including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when the offer period commenced and when any offeror was first identified. You should contact the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0)20 7638 0129 if you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a Dealing Disclosure.

SOURCE ADVANZ PHARMA Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/01/c4688.html

Latest Stories

  • Canadiens down Maple Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto blows 3-1 series lead

    The Canadiens beat the odds and are off to the second round of the playoffs.The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, are facing more uncomfortable questions following another post-season disaster.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Jazz survive late cold stretch to take 3-1 lead over Grizzlies

    A huge night from Jordan Clarkson helped push Utah past the Grizzlies in Game 4 on Monday.

  • Maple Leafs' superstars neutralized yet again as Canadiens complete epic comeback

    Montreal neutralized Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner and earned every bit of its comeback from a 3-1 series deficit.

  • Cizikas' OT goal lifts Islanders past Bruins 4-3 in Game 2

    Casey Cizikas scored on a breakaway with 14:48 gone in the first overtime and Semyon Varlamov returned to the net to make 39 saves, leading the Islanders to a 4-3 victory over the Bruins.

  • Naomi Osaka announces withdrawal from French Open after media blackout controversy

    The world No. 2 is out of Roland Garros.

  • Ranking the Maple Leafs' most heartbreaking series-clinching losses

    The Maple Leafs have a plethora of demons to slay as they head into Monday's do-or-die Game 7 versus the Canadiens.

  • Tackled fan faces ban, criminal charges after running onto court during 76ers-Wizards game

    Welcome to the Monday edition of NBA fans behaving badly.

  • Serena Williams on Naomi Osaka's controversial French Open exit: 'I know what it's like'

    Serena has plenty of experience with controversy.

  • Mets activate Kevin Pillar just 2 weeks after he was hit in face by a 94 mph fastball

    Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures after he was hit in the face by a pitch earlier this month.

  • Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes eyes NFL's first 20-0 season as 2021 goal

    Given Mahomes' record as an NFL starter, seems like a fair goal.

  • NBA playoff notebook: Winners and losers of the postseason so far

    The joy of seeing postseason games with near full-capacity arenas quickly evaporated after several incidents of fan idiocy across the league.

  • Report: Jake Paul to face former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley in boxing match

    Paul currently holds win over a UFC fighter, an NBA player, a YouTuber and another YouTuber.

  • Celtics fan who threw water bottle at Kyrie Irving charged with felony

    The Celtics fan who threw a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving on Sunday night has been identified as Cole Buckley, 21, of Braintree, Mass., according to the Boston Police Department.

  • Kevin Garnett blasts Kyrie Irving, Glen Davis appears to threaten him over Celtics logo stomp: 'You can't do that'

    Kevin Durant has thoughts.

  • Front-line workers say attending Leafs game is a sign of hope and healing

    TORONTO — Daniel Smith was about six people from the front of the growing line of healthcare workers waiting to enter Scotiabank Arena. Smith, an operating room manager for the Scarborough Health Network, had his hands stuffed in his pockets, one of them clutching a lucky charm -- a Canadian silver dollar from 1967, the last time the Toronto Maple Leafs won the Stanley Cup. "When I woke up this morning, I tucked this in my pocket," said Smith, who won a ticket through an SHN draw. "I didn't put it in my pocket to get a ticket today. But I put it in my pocket just to wish the Leafs luck because I'm a bit of a nerd like that. "I guess I got some luck because I'm here right now to cheer the Leafs. I'm a real Leafs fan and I don't even have words to describe how I feel right now." His lucky coin wasn't enough. The Leafs, who saw their 3-1 series lead evaporate, were eliminated with a 3-1 loss to Montreal. Smith was one of 550 fully vaccinated health-care workers who attended Monday night's Game 7 between the Leafs and the visiting Canadiens in their first-round playoff series. Some fans cheered once they passed through security and into the venue. Others posed together for pictures to commemorate the first crowd permitted at Scotiabank Arena since the COVID-19 pandemic brought the sports world to its knees in the spring of 2020. It was a moment of hope, some of them said, that was a long time coming. "The last year has been pretty tough. It's not the way we normally operate. It's been hard on the staff," Smith said. "But I think this being our first opportunity is sort of light at the end of the tunnel, things are opening up and we feel good." Premier Doug Ford's office said Monday morning that the front-line workers received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine more than two weeks ago and would go through screening and other precautionary measures. Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, the Maple Leafs' ownership group, covered the cost of tickets. They were all given a blue Leafs jersey, provided by Scotiabank, plus white towels, snacks and beers. They were split into two sections, in the top of the lower bowl behind each net. They twirled their towels for much of the night, and danced when they spotted themselves on the Jumbotron. The crowd was obviously nowhere near the capacity for the 19,800-seat arena. The in-game announcer encouraged the 550 to "make it sound like a crowd of 5,000." Some 2,500 people were in the stands in Montreal when the two teams last clashed on Saturday for Game 6. That was the first crowd for a game in Canada this year. "I wish I could have 2,500, but the docs said 550. We'll take that," Ford said. Samantha Timpano, who clutched a sign that read "We BeLeaf, St. Michaels Internal Medicine," said the past 14 months have been "just work, home, repeat. Stress levels have gone up and down. But we're all full of hope now." That hope had Timpano, a lifelong Leafs fan, feeling emotional as she waited to go in. "I was a little bit tearful walking over, it's really exciting, and it's, yeah, something really, we're really grateful to be part of it," said the occupational therapist. "It's funny, this time last year, people were like banging pots and pans cheering for us. And now we get to be the first ones cheering on Toronto's team, so it's pretty cool." Cathy Stinson, who works for the Scarborough Health Network, was the first in line to get in. Dressed in an autographed Leafs jersey, she shuffled her feet excitedly, and clapped her hands when the buzzer sounded that the doors were opening. "This is awesome. I feel so incredibly lucky, the past year and a half. locked down, this is wonderful," she said. Zachary Veitch, a medical oncologist at St. Michael's Hospital, was one of the few front-line workers who arrived in a Canadiens jersey. "It's gonna be emotional for everyone, right? Just that release, but hopefully the Habs come out on top," he said, with a laugh. Leafs forward Joe Thornton said playing in front of fans was "a long time coming. "A lot of vaccinations have been rolling out. Can't wait for more people to start coming to this building. It's going to be fun to play in front of, I know it's only 500, but hopefully we'll build off this and continue to get more people going forward." Leafs forward Jason Spezza was looking forward to the support. "I think it's just a great sign for where we're headed as a society. I think it's a great way to recognize the health-care workers for all the hard work they've done to get us to this point where they're allowed to come in," he said. "And then as players, obviously we enjoy playing in front of people." The front-line workers made for the first crowd at a major Toronto sporting event since the pandemic began, and only the second NHL crowd in Canada. Toronto remains in lockdown amid a third wave of the pandemic. Other Canadian professional sports were forced to relocate to the U.S. to avoid cross-border travel. The NBA's Toronto Raptors played their season out of Tampa, Fla. Major League Baseball's Toronto Blue Jays started their season playing home games in Dunedin, Fla., and will call Buffalo, N.Y., home starting on Tuesday. Major League Soccer's Toronto FC, CF Montreal and Vancouver Whitecaps have relocated to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Sandy, Utah, respectively. Major League Rugby's Toronto Arrows are now based in Marietta, Ga. Canadian pro teams in many leagues outside the NHL have a larger majority, if not a full complement, of rivals in the U.S., making cross-border travel a requirement if they are to play in Canada. In the NHL, American teams have been allowed to have crowds throughout the playoffs. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2021. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • The Rush: Another unruly NBA fan, Embiid injured in loss and Osaka drops out of the French Open

    The NBA playoffs cannot escape a string of terrible fan behavior, Joel Embiid injures his knee in a loss to the Wizards, the Jazz take a commanding lead and Naomi Osaka drops out of the French Open.

  • Taylor's clutch hit caps 14-pitch at-bat, Dodgers deck Cards

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — With the tension building and the minutes ticking by, Chris Taylor fouled off pitch after pitch from Genesis Cabrera. Finally, a breakthrough on the 14th delivery. Taylor drove in three runs with a tiebreaking double in the sixth inning, rallying the Los Angeles Dodgers past the St. Louis Cardinals 9-4 on Monday night to snap a three-game skid. “C.T. was just relentless in that at-bat,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Probably the best one we’ve had this year.” Taylor fouled off nine pitches — four in a row twice — before coming through with his two-out double for a 6-3 lead. “He just wasn't going to be denied,” Roberts said. “The guy was up there throwing 97, 98 mph, breaking ball, changeup.” Taylor said he lost count of the pitches in what was the longest at-bat of his big league career. “It was fun when I hit a double,” he said. “During the at-bat, I was trying to stay within myself and black out, so to speak, and just stay focused. I could definitely feel the energy, especially when I came through with the hit.” Roberts said the at-bat reminded him of Alex Cora's 18-pitch at-bat in 2004, when Roberts was still a player. Two batters earlier, Cabrera issued a bases-loaded walk to Will Smith that tied the game. The left-hander threw 34 pitches, 20 for strikes, in two-thirds of an inning. Taylor also homered in the second and doubled in the eighth, going 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Trevor Bauer (6-3) allowed four runs — three earned — and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out five and walked one. He said he felt “pretty sick” coming into the game without specifying what ailed him. Asked if Bauer had flu-like symptoms, Roberts said: “I don’t really know. He was trying to stay hydrated. I guess we can put it in that bucket.” Gavin Lux hit a pair of solo homers for the Dodgers on Roberts' 49th birthday. Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty exited with left side tightness after five innings. He equaled his season high with nine strikeouts and walked one. The right-hander gave up two runs and two hits against his favorite team while growing up in nearby Burbank. St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said Flaherty would be re-evaluated Tuesday. Flaherty said he left "more just to be safe and get it checked out." With Flaherty gone, the Dodgers batted around in the sixth. Ryan Helsley (3-3) gave up a double to Max Muncy and a single to Justin Turner. Cabrera came in and loaded the bases on a walk to Cody Bellinger before walking Smith to force in the tying run. All four of the Cardinals' runs came on three homers off Bauer. Justin Williams went deep leading off the sixth with a shot that hit the screen on the right-field foul pole. Tommy Edman reached on second baseman Zach McKinstry's second throwing error of the game and scored on Dylan Carlson's homer for a 3-2 lead. Tyler O'Neill added a solo shot in the seventh that left the Cardinals trailing 6-4. “It seems like my luck on homers is terrible right now," Bauer said. Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Yadier Molina combined to go 0 for 11 for St. Louis, which dropped to second behind the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central. TRAINER'S ROOM Cardinals: SS Paul DeJong (left rib non-displaced fracture) will have further imaging done Thursday in St. Louis. He's making progress, playing catch, throwing and taking light swings. Dodgers: RHP Tony Gonsolin (right shoulder inflammation) is expected to throw five innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. If all goes well, he'll rejoin the Dodgers after that. ... RHP Brusdar Graterol (right forearm tightness) was to throw a simulated game for Oklahoma City on Monday. ... OF AJ Pollock (hamstring) was set to play for OKC on Monday and Tuesday before rejoining the Dodgers later this week. ... OF Mookie Betts was back in the lineup after sitting out Sunday when an allergic reaction affected his eyes. He went 2 for 3, drove in a run and walked once. UP NEXT Cardinals: RHP John Gant (4-3, 1.81 ERA) starts Tuesday against the Dodgers for just the second time in his career and first since 2018. He held them hitless in three relief appearances in 2019, with the Cardinals winning all three games. Dodgers: It'll be a bullpen game on Tuesday. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press

  • LEADING OFF: O's lose 14 straight, Blue Jays back in Buffalo

    A look at what’s happening around the majors today: ___ O’S-FOR-14 The Baltimore Orioles have lost 14 straight games, the worst skid in the majors since Houston dropped 15 in a row in 2013. The Orioles’ drought ties for second-longest in team history — they also dropped 14 in a row in 1954, the season the club moved from St. Louis to Baltimore. The Orioles’ worst losing streak came in 1988 when they lost their first 21 games of the year. “It’s been tough last couple weeks, but we’re trying to keep our head up and trying to keep playing hard,” said Ryan Mountcastle, who homered in a 3-2, 10-inning loss to Minnesota on Monday. The Twins, who have beaten Baltimore 16 straight times, try to extend their string when Michael Pineda (3-2, 2.62 ERA) starts against Bruce Zimmermann (2-3, 5.15 ERA) at Camden Yards. ABOUT THE WEATHERS Rookie left-hander Ryan Weathers makes his first career appearance at Wrigley Field when he starts for the San Diego Padres against Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs. Weathers' father, David, pitched in 28 games for the Cubs in 2001, going 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA. He made 57 appearances at Wrigley during his 19 years in the majors, finishing with a 3-6 record and a 3.93 ERA at the iconic ballpark. Ryan Weathers (2-1, 1.31 ERA) tossed four scoreless innings in a no-decision at Milwaukee on Thursday. Hendricks (5-4, 4.63 ERA) is coming off a strong May for Chicago, going 4-1 with a 2.67 ERA in five starts. SHUFFLE BACK TO BUFFALO The Toronto Blue Jays return to Sahlen Field in Buffalo, where they played home games last year during the coronavirus-shortened season. Still barred from playing at Rogers Centre in Toronto by the Canadian government because of virus restrictions, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays began this year hosting home games at their spring training site in Dunedin, Florida, going 10-11 there. Toronto was 17-9 last year in Buffalo, where its Triple-A team plays. No fans were permitted at those games. Crowds will be allowed starting when Robbie Rays faces Miami’s Sandy Alcantara. The ballpark has undergone changes since last summer, too, with the bullpens being moved off foul territory and put behind the outfield walls. SIDE SESSION Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty will be re-evaluated after leaving Monday night's start at Dodger Stadium with tightness on his left side. Flaherty said he exited after five innings “more just to be safe and get it checked out.” The right-hander equaled his season high with nine strikeouts and walked one in St. Louis' 9-4 loss to Los Angeles. He gave up two runs and two hits against his favorite team while growing up in nearby Burbank. FRESH START Willy Adames is making the most of his new opportunity in Milwaukee. The good-fielding shortstop was hitting just .197 with five homers and 15 RBIs when Tampa Bay traded him to the Brewers for relievers J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen on May 21. Adames homered Monday as Milwaukee beat the Tigers 3-2 in 10 innings for its fifth straight win. The 25-year-old is batting .324 (11 of 34) with two homers and nine RBIs in 10 games since the deal. “I’m just playing the game the way that I always do it,” Adames said. “I’m just happy to see that we’re getting some results now and we’re winning a lot of games.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Alonso powers Mets in return, deGrom beats Diamondbacks 6-2

    PHOENIX (AP) — Pete Alonso homered and had four RBIs in his return from the injured list, Jacob deGrom pitched six shutout innings and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory. Making his second start since coming off the IL, deGrom (4-2) allowed two hits while striking out eight and walking none. He lowered his ERA to 0.71, the lowest for a qualifying starter through May since Phillies left-hander Curt Short was at 0.64 in 1964. The two-time Cy Young Award winner also had an RBI single for his ninth hit in eight starts this season. He was pulled after 70 pitches — the right-hander came back last Tuesday after missing a couple of weeks with tightness on his side. Alonso hit a two-run single in the third and a two-run homer in the seventh for his first four-RBI game since his rookie season in 2019. The big first baseman had been sidelined since May 19 with a sprained right hand, but returned to the injury-riddled Mets without a minor league rehab assignment. Mason Williams, just promoted from the minors, made a tough catch at the center-field fence in his Mets debut to stop the Diamondbacks as they tried to rally in the seventh. Kevin Pillar, wearing a protective mask on defense and the basepaths, came off the bench and singled in an inspirational return to the NL East leaders two weeks after getting hit square in the nose by a 95 mph fastball, causing multiple facial fractures. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Bob Huhn, The Associated Press

  • Wizards avoid being swept by 76ers, Embiid injured

    WASHINGTON (AP) — After the Philadelphia 76ers lost NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid to a sore right knee late in the first quarter Monday night, they lost their Game 4 lead — and their chance at the franchise’s first playoff sweep in 36 years. Bradley Beal’s 27 points, Russell Westbrook’s 12th career playoff triple-double and Washington’s strategy of fouling Ben Simmons whenever possible down the stretch all helped the Wizards beat the 76ers 122-114 to cut Philadelphia’s series edge to 3-1. Game 5 of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series is Wednesday at Philadelphia. Won’t be easy for that one to be as eventful as this one was, including the third-quarter sight of a fan running out of the stands and onto the court before being slammed to the ground by a security guard. Nothing had as much of an effect on the outcome and, potentially, the rest of this postseason for Philadelphia, the East’s No. 1 seed, as what happened to Embiid, who came into the night averaging better than a point per minute in the series. JAZZ 120, GRIZZLIES 113 MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, and the top-seeded Utah Jazz grabbed a 3-1 lead. Now the team with the NBA’s best record in the regular season can close out this first round, best-of-seven series Wednesday night in Game 5 in Salt Lake City. All-Star Rudy Gobert scored 13 of his 17 points in the third quarter. Jordan Clarkson, the NBA’s 6th man of the year winner, scored 24. Bojan Bogdanovic added 13, Mike Conley had 11. Ja Morant, who averaged 33.7 points through the first three games, scored 23 and had 12 assists for Memphis. Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. each added 21, De’Anthony Melton had all 15 of his points in the fourth quarter and Jonas Valanciunas finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds. The Associated Press