Nordic Capital Acquires Specialty Pharmaceutical Company ADVANZ PHARMA in Deal Worth ~$846 Million

The acquisition will bring significant investment and expertise to help fuel ADVANZ PHARMA's growth, with the potential to bring further cost-savings to the NHS and wider European healthcare systems while enhancing choice and access to critical medicines globally.

LONDON, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited ("ADVANZ PHARMA" or "the Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a strategic focus on complex medicines in Europe, today announced the completion of its acquisition by a subsidiary of Nordic Fund X Epsilon, Cidron Aida Bidco Limited ("Bidco").

Graeme Duncan, Chief Executive Officer of ADVANZ PHARMA, said: "This deal is fantastic news for ADVANZ PHARMA and our goal of becoming the go-to partner for complex medicines in Europe. Nordic Capital will be pivotal in helping the business through both its deep sector expertise and access to capital that will enable considerable investment in our organic and inorganic pipeline. This partnership will be essential in allowing us to further broaden choice for both prescribers and patients throughout the world and ensure access to the essential medicines we supply.

Duncan continues: "This deal could not have been possible without our employees whose hard work has been instrumental in collectively contributing towards building ADVANZ PHARMA into the strong and diverse company it is today."

Raj Shah, Partner and Head of Healthcare, Nordic Capital Advisors, said: "ADVANZ PHARMA's vision and regional focus fully aligns with Nordic Capital's expertise and deep knowledge of European market sectors. We are delighted to be able to support ADVANZ PHARMA at this exciting juncture in their journey. Nordic Capital will help fuel the company's strategic growth and allow it to invest in future pipeline and M&A activities so that even more patients can access critical medicines now and in the future."

The acquisition has been effected by means of a court sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Article 125 of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 (as amended), which was contained in a document published on 25 February 2021 (the "Scheme Document"), pursuant to which Bidco acquired the entire limited voting share capital of ADVANZ PHARMA (the "Acquisition"). Capitalised terms not defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Scheme Document.

ADVANZ PHARMA is pleased to announce that the Scheme has now become Effective.

The Acquisition values the entire issued and to-be-issued limited voting share capital of ADVANZ PHARMA at approximately US$846 million. Under the terms of the Acquisition, each ADVANZ PHARMA Shareholder will receive US$17.26 in cash in respect of each ADVANZ PHARMA Share held at the Scheme Record Time, with the exception of Bybrook, being the only former shareholder of ADVANZ PHARMA who elected for the Alternative Offer and whose ADVANZ PHARMA Shares have been exchanged for Topco B Shares in accordance with the Alternative Offer.

For further details about the completion of the Acquisition, including closing requirements and additional considerations, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at:

www.advanzpharma.com/investors

About Nordic Capital

Nordic Capital is a leading private equity investor with a resolute commitment to creating stronger, sustainable businesses through operational improvement and transformative growth. Nordic Capital focuses on selected regions and sectors where it has deep experience and a long history. Focus sectors are Healthcare, Technology & Payments, Financial Services, and selectively, Industrial & Business Services. Key regions are Europe and globally for Healthcare and Technology & Payments investments. Since inception in 1989, Nordic Capital has invested more than EUR 17 billion in close to 120 investments. The most recent fund is Nordic Capital Fund X with EUR 6.1 billion in committed capital, principally provided by international institutional investors such as pension funds. Nordic Capital Advisors have local offices in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany, the UK and the US. For further information about Nordic Capital, please visit www.nordiccapital.com.

About ADVANZ PHARMA

ADVANZ PHARMA is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a strategic focus on complex medicines in Europe. With an agile and experienced team, including direct sales, marketing and medical capability across many of Europe's major markets, the Company supplies, innovates and enhances the critical medicines patients depend on, ensuring continued patient access and improving health outcomes.

ADVANZ PHARMA has expertise in the anti-Infectives and endocrinology therapy areas, along with strong relationships with hospital decision makers, making it an attractive partner when commercialising complex medicines in Europe.

ADVANZ PHARMA has an operational headquarters in London, an operations centre of excellence in Mumbai, commercial affiliates in North America, Europe, and Australia, and an established global network of commercial partners throughout the rest of the world. For further information about ADVANZ PHARMA, visit www.advanzpharma.com.

About complex medicines

Investment in off-patent, complex medicines provides essential cost-savings to the NHS and wider European healthcare systems, giving prescribers greater choice and the ability to free up budget where there is greatest need. Complex medicines are defined as:

Rare: Products differentiated by their small patient populations due to rare disease, novel strengths, or delivery technology

Under-serviced: Older medicines with an established history, greater familiarity and existing patient demand but lacking investment

Four out of five prescription medicines in the UK are generics, demonstrating their essential role in the delivery of cost-effective care.1

Access to affordable, high-quality alternatives has never been more important as we continue to navigate the health repercussions from COVID-19.

___________________ 1 NHS Business Services Authority. Medicines optimisation – generic prescribing. Available at: https://www.nhsbsa.nhs.uk/epact2/dashboards-and-specifications/medicines-optimisation-generic-prescribing. Last accessed: May 2021.

