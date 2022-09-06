Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – In the news - Update on the position of our suexmax vessels

Nordic American Tankers Limited
·3 min read
Nordic American Tankers Limited
Nordic American Tankers Limited

Tuesday, September 6, 2022

 

Dear Shareholders and Investors,


The situation associated with the war between Russia and Ukraine is difficult to assess in detail. However, it is a general experience that uncertain times are good for Nordic American Tankers. Our suezmaxes are well placed to benefit from the situation.

We have reduced our fleet to about 20 vessels. We are now in an upward trend and over the next year, two or three, we expect to increase our fleet.

Our strong links with the Far East are continuing. This above all relate to Japan, China, Korea and India. Over the years we have long experience from these areas.

The main advantage for Nordic American Tankers is that we have good ships, good people and access to finance.  

Being listed in the US, we have to comply with strict and detailed rules. Over the years we have learned to live with that situation.

Going forward, we prioritize to distribute dividend. In a stronger market that we now see, the dividend can be expected to increase.


For further information  please see our website

www.nat.bm


Best regards,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO
Nordic American Tankers Limited

  
 CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker market, as a result of changes in OPEC’s petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the prospectus and related prospectus supplement, our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and our reports on Form 6-K.

 

Contacts:     

Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391                            


Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 72 41 71   



