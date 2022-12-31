A Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) insider increased their holdings by 10.0% last year

Insiders were net buyers of Nordic American Tankers Limited's (NYSE:NAT ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Nordic American Tankers

The Director Alexander Hansson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$414k worth of shares at a price of US$2.37 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$3.06. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Alexander Hansson bought 290.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$2.25. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Nordic American Tankers

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Nordic American Tankers insiders own about US$19m worth of shares. That equates to 2.9% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Nordic American Tankers Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Nordic American Tankers shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Nordic American Tankers and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Nordic American Tankers has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

