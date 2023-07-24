Nordex SE's (ETR:NDX1) Shares Lagging The Industry But So Is The Business

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.5x Nordex SE (ETR:NDX1) is a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Electrical companies in Germany have P/S ratios greater than 1.6x and even P/S higher than 6x aren't out of the ordinary. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

How Nordex Has Been Performing

Recent times have been pleasing for Nordex as its revenue has risen in spite of the industry's average revenue going into reverse. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to follow the rest of the industry downwards, which has kept the P/S suppressed. Those who are bullish on Nordex will be hoping that this isn't the case and the company continues to beat out the industry.

How Is Nordex's Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Nordex would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 17%. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 55% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 5.3% each year during the coming three years according to the eleven analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 11% per year growth forecast for the broader industry.

In light of this, it's understandable that Nordex's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From Nordex's P/S?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Nordex's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior revenue outlook is contributing to its low P/S. Shareholders' pessimism on the revenue prospects for the company seems to be the main contributor to the depressed P/S. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Nordex that you need to take into consideration.

