NORDEN ANNOUNCES FIXED INCOME INVESTOR CALLS

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 69 - 16 JUNE 2021

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S (the "Company" or "NORDEN") has mandated Pareto Securities and SEB as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls commencing on Wednesday, 16 June 2021. A USD denominated 3-year senior unsecured non-callable bond issue with a Maximum Issue Amount of USD 150 million and an expected Initial Issue Amount of up to USD 100 million may follow, subject to, inter alia, market conditions.

The bond issue is part of NORDEN’s plan to diversify its funding. Net proceeds from the bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes, which includes, inter alia, funding of working capital related to growth and attractive business opportunities mainly within the dry cargo market.

For further information:

Martin Badsted, CFO, tel.: +45 3067 5894, e-mail: mba@norden.com

Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: +45 3273 0629, e-mail: tfr@norden.com

About NORDEN

NORDEN was founded in 1871, making it one of Denmark’s oldest internationally operating shipping companies. The Company provides dry cargo and product tankers services globally and offer shareholders earnings from industry-leading operator activities implemented by a highly skilled organization in addition to cyclical exposure to dry cargo and product tanker markets. With 11 offices across 6 continents, NORDEN is an integrated part of the global commodity trade – delivering reliable, safe and compliant transport solutions to customers all over the world. More information can be found on the Company's website: norden.com

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Martin Badsted

CFO

Attachment



