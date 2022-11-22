Boreo Oyj





BOREO PLC Investor news 22 November 2022 at 11:00 EET

Nordea initiated coverage of Boreo

Equity research of Nordea has initiated the coverage on the Finnish serial acquirer Boreo Plc. Nordea’s first extensive company report on Boreo has been published today. Nordea’s analysts following Boreo are Mr Joni Sandvall and Mr Svante Krokfors. Research of Nordea are available at: https://research.nordea.com/CommissionedResearch .

”We are delighted to have recently seen, that the interest of international stakeholders towards the company has increased. The financial reporting started in the English language in Q122, the coverage initiated by SEB last week and the now initiated coverage by Nordea are important steps in our ambition to better serve the international friends of Boreo”, says Boreo CEO Kari Nerg.

Nordea, SEB and Inderes are now covering Boreo.

Vantaa, 22 November 2022

Boreo Plc

Kari Nerg

CEO

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd

Principal media

www.boreo.com

For more information:

CEO Kari Nerg

+358 44 341 8514

CFO Aku Rumpunen

+358 40 5563546

Boreo in brief

Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium sized companies in Northern Europe. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.

Boreo’s main objective is to create shareholder value in the long-term. It aims to achieve this with an acquisition-driven strategy, creating optimal conditions for its businesses to increase sales and improve profitability and by being a best-in-class home for its companies and personnel. ​

The Group's net sales in 2021 were EUR 122 million and it employs some 300 people in seven countries. The company’s headquarter is in Vantaa.







