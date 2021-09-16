Norda Stelo Will Participate in the Feasibility Study for Qc Rail

QUÉBEC, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The SNC-Lavalin-Norda Stelo consortium has been granted by Société ferroviaire Qc Rail S.E.C. (Qc Rail) the mandate for pre-feasibility and feasibility studies regarding the possible extension of the Dolbeau railway network- Mistassini to the Baie-Comeau rail and maritime terminal.

With a thorough knowledge of the territory and of its technical, environmental, and social issues, the consortium firms will work to assess the costs, impacts, risks, potential and opportunities of the possible routes of this new 370 km railway line.

Given the constraints linked to the topography, the numerous waterway crossings, including large rivers, and the presence of sensitive environments, this study is part of an environmental and social acceptability process with the stakeholders of the concerned regions, including indigenous communities.

"Norda Stelo is pleased to be able to contribute its expertise to the Engineering and Operation component of the project by offering the know-how of its experts with regards to rail networks, bridges and engineering structures as well as in environmental studies." explained Mr. Olivier Turcotte, Vice-president of the Infrastructure market at Norda Stelo Inc.

About Norda Stelo inc.

Since its founding in Québec in 1963, Norda Stelo has carried out thousands of engineering and construction projects in more than 50 countries. The firm has 17 offices in Canada, and also has representations in the United States, Ivory Coast, Madagascar, the United Arab Emirates and New Caledonia. Norda Stelo has developed multidisciplinary expertise for the realization of road, port, rail, and public transit infrastructure projects, both for public administrations and the private and industrial sectors. Our employees are our most valuable assets and every day, we work at "Mobilizing our collective intelligence towards the sustainability of our partners' assets, our communities and the planet."

