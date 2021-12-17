Nord Stream 2 says it has started filling second line with natural gas

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nord Stream AG is seen at its headquarters in Zug

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Nord Stream 2 AG said on Friday it had started filling the second leg of the pipeline with natural gas, stepping up preparations to use a project that has sparked global political tensions and is yet to get the green light from Germany.

"Like the first string, the second string will be gradually filled with gas to build the required inventory and pressure," the Swiss-based company said.

Pre-commissioning activities on the second string were completed successfully to assure the pipeline's integrity, the company added.

Russia completed construction of the pipeline in September. However it is yet to obtain a regulatory approval from Germany and the European Union, amid political tensions over a build up of Russian troops on the Ukraine border.

Germany's energy regulator said on Thursday full certification of the pipeline would not come in the first half of 2022.

Two lines of Nord Stream 2 have combined annual capacity of 55 billion cubic metres, the same as the current Nord Stream, which lies almost in parallel on the bed of the Baltic Sea.

The launch of the pipeline, designed to bypass Moscow's political foe Ukraine, would double Russia's exporting gas pipeline capacity on the Baltic.

The United States, as well as some European countries including Ukraine and Poland, have protested against the pipeline, which would deprive Kyiv of transit fees as well as increase Moscow's leverage over Europe.

Russia has said the project is purely commercial.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Polina Devitt Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)