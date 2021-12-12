Nord Stream 2 gas unlikely to flow if Russia renews Ukraine aggression, U.S. says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Gas is unlikely to flow through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia renews its aggression against Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday.

"That pipeline ... doesn't have any gas flowing through it right now. And, in fact, it's a source of leverage on Russia because to the extent (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin wants to see gas flowing through that pipeline - if and when it becomes operational - it's very unlikely or hard to see that happening if Russia has renewed its aggression on Ukraine, if it takes renewed action," Blinken told NBC's "Meet the Press" program.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Will Dunham)