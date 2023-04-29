Norco draws the No. 1 seeding in Southern Section Division 1 softball playoffs

Norco (24-3) and its group of outstanding hitters was awarded the No. 1 seed on Saturday for the 16-team Southern Section Division 1 softball playoffs that begin Thursday. Wild-card games are Tuesday.

The Cougars scored 41 runs in their last two games under coach Rick Robinson. They also have two wins this season over No 2-seeded Los Alamitos.

Robinson said he believes the tournament "is absolutely wide open."

There's not a single pitcher who can be counted on to be dominant each and every game, though Huntington Beach's Zoe Prystajko, a Stanford commit, has certainly won some big games.

"If you run into a hot pitcher, you could lose," Robinson said. "On any given day, anyone can beat anyone."

Moorpark received the No. 1 seed in Division 2, which is a 32-team bracket.

In boys' lacrosse, L.A. Loyola received the No. 1 seed in Division 1 and will begin action on Thursday at home against Agoura.

In girls' lacrosse, Santa Ana Foothill is seeded No. 1 and will play host to Manhattan Beach Mira Costa on Monday in an opening match.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.